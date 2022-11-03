ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

1049 The Edge

What’s Happening at the Old Arcadia Ale in Kalamazoo?

I drive by Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo nearly every day, and when I first moved to town, thought it looked like a pretty cool spot to hang out one night. Turns out, it's not, because it's closed, and has been for a while. BUT, over the past few months, I've noticed a few things happening around the property. That of course, begs the question... what's happening at Arcadia Ales in Kalamazoo?
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Winter Wanderland To Premier In Downtown Battle Creek

The holiday season has begun gaining momentum as Thanksgiving looms ahead. Just as the bargains on overstocked Halloween candy struck the shelves of Walmart, television ads boasting of upcoming Christmas goodies began to trickle onto the airwaves. Now is the time to start marking your calendar for holiday events that will provide memorable excursions with family and friends. The memory of seeing then congressman Gerald Ford, waving from atop a convertible in Gilmore’s Christmas Parade when I was five years old in 1958, still surfaces each holiday season. Santa & Mrs. Claus would be at the tail-end of the parade and then go to Gilmore Brothers Department Store to begin their gig greeting the eager kids who recited an endless Christmas list that made parents wince.
BATTLE CREEK, MI
1049 The Edge

Bright Eyes Lead Singer Goes On Profane Election Eve Rant About Prop 3 During Kalamazoo Show

Going to see Bright Eyes live in 2022 is a little bit of a lottery of its own. Based on recent tour dates, you never know if you're going to get one of the best or arguably most off the rails shows imaginable. Fans of the band are aware of it, and take it as a challenge to see what they're going to get like a surprise toy at the bottom of a cereal box.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Kalamazoo Woman Goes Viral With “Aggressive Love”

A young single mother in Southwest Michigan finds a large audience on TikTok and Facebook. Originally from Marcellus, now a Kalamazoo resident, Crystal Crim live streams video games for a living. Crim currently has 19.9 thousand followers and 378 thousand total video likes as LadyFolk7 on the wildly popular social media app TikTok. Outside of TikTok, she recently had a Facebook Reel hit a whopping 10 million views. We asked Crystal how she would describe her social media content and she responded with the following,
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

7 West Michigan Nature Preserves You Can Visit Year-Round

Recently, it was reported that 31,000 acres of land had been preserved in the Keweenaw Peninsula. The section of land, at the tip of the Keweenaw Peninsula, was sold to the conservancy group the Nature Conservancy of Michigan. The land is being preserved for both the local wildlife and for all nature enthusiasts who want to visit. You can read more here.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals in November

It is the time of year when the fairs and festivals shift to Christmas and Winter activities...from shopping to Christmas light displays. There are also events featuring food, wine, and weddings. Friday, November 11-Saturday, November 12, 2022 - Edgewood Church, 469 N. Hagadorn, East Lansing, MI. This year will be...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
1049 The Edge

What’s Happening With Dairy Queen On Lovers Lane?

Editor's Note: A previous version of this article insinuated that this Dairy Queen location is closed. It has since been updated to clear up any confusion. In the past few weeks, some activity has been going on in the Dairy Queen that is on the corner of Cork Street and Lovers Lane. For years, Kalamazoo residents could stop by this corner and get their favorite Blizzard, smash on some chili cheese dogs, or even take home some buster bars, but now the ice cream shop could be undergoing some drastic changes.
KALAMAZOO, MI
1049 The Edge

The Oldest, Still-Operating Family-Owned Restaurant in Lansing

At the corner of Shiawassee and Verlinden, is Lansing’s oldest, family-owned, still-in-business restaurant: Harry’s Place Bar & Grill. Harry’s opened in 1921, over 100 years ago in the same spot where it currently sits. Their sister restaurant, Kewpee’s, opened two years later on Shiawassee. The café was built by GM founder Billy Durant as a place where Greek immigrant Harry Andros could feed the employees of Durant Motors. It wasn’t always called ‘Harry’s’…it began as the Star Café, named after the Durant Company’s ‘Star Car’. However, Durant Motors folded in 1929, but luckily, GM took over the plant and the workers continued eating at the cafe’, keeping Harry’s in business.
LANSING, MI
1049 The Edge

