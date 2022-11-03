ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Great Bend Post

Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home

ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
ATCHISON, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
TOPEKA, KS
Great Bend Post

Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Suspect's cell phone linked him to scene of woman's killing

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas City man in a fatal August shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. D'Angelo L. Fisher, 23, faces Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Great Bend Post

Neal leads Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 on Saturday. The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Wrestling in season opener at the Dan Harris Open

The Barton Community College wrestling team opened the 2022-23 campaign Sunday at the Dan Harris Open held in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Competing against a loaded field consisting of NCAA Division II, NAIA and other NJCAA programs, the Cougars would conclude the day with a 6-12 record battling in six of the possible 10 weight classes.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)

Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
LAWRENCE, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

