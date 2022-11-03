Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic building that housed Kansas City Police Station Number 4 in 1916 has been repurposedCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Explosive device injured woman outside Kansas home
ATCHISON COUNTY—Authorities are investigating after an explosive device injured a woman outside a home in Atchison. Just before 9:30p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 800 block North 9th Street in Atchison where an explosion had occurred, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. First responders found a 59-year-old woman in...
KC-area officer's gun belt prevented injury in gunfight
KANSAS CITY —A Kansas City-area man faces felony charges after he fired a shot at a police officer, whose gun belt stopped the round and prevented injury to the officer, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Ryland E. Polson, 30, faces Assault 1st Degree and Unlawful Use...
Police: Driver, 3 Kan. restaurant customers injured after crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 8:30p.m. Friday in Lawrence. An SUV crashed into The Big Mill, 900 Mississippi street, according to Lawrence Police. The driver was critically injured and three customers were hurt but not seriously. The building is no longer structurally sound. Police...
Kansas deputies find man hiding in barn wielding a sword
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after. Just after 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a 911 call of an unknown person with a flashlight had been near the caller’s barn in the 10000 block of SW Auburn Road, according to a media release.
Police ID Kansas man who died in bar shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 29-year-old Raymond Davis of Topeka. Just before 2:30a.m. Friday, police were dispatched to 4600 Block SW Topeka Blvd, after receiving a call for service regarding a disturbance and gunshots reported in the area, according to Police Captain Jerry Monasmith.
Police find meth, marijuana with children at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two women on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 2500 Block SE Wisconsin Avenue related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant, officers...
Police warn of ‘Felony Lane Gang’ committing burglaries in Kansas
DOUGLAS COUNTY – As the holiday shopping season approaches, detectives with the Lawrence Police Department warn the public to be on guard for members of the “Felony Lane Gang." The FLG typically travels in groups committing auto burglaries, then using the stolen credit/debit cards or checks to make...
KC-area man attempted to flee with officer in the backseat
KANSAS CITY – A Kansas City-area man who attempted to flee in a stolen vehicle while an officer in the back seat was attempting to get him out of the car was sentenced in federal court this week for illegally possessing firearms and heroin to distribute, according to the United State's Attorney.
Off-duty Kansas police officer hospitalized after crowbar attack
DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a violent attack on an off-duty police officer have confirmed the alleged attack that occurred Thursday night, according to Lawrence Police Department spokesperson Laura McCabe. Police have five suspect in custody. Just before 2a.m. officers were dispatched to Bob Billings Parkway and George...
Suspect's cell phone linked him to scene of woman's killing
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas City man in a fatal August shooting, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. D'Angelo L. Fisher, 23, faces Murder 1st Degree, Assault 1st Degree, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm and two counts of Armed Criminal Action charges. According...
Neal leads Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 224 yards and a touchdown and had 110 receiving yards, leading Kansas past No. 18 Oklahoma State 37-16 on Saturday. The Jayhawks (6-3, 3-3 Big 12 Conference) are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 when they beat Virginia Tech in the Orange Bowl.
No. 5 Kansas opening season without Hall of Fame coach Self
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — There will be something missing from what should have been a festive occasion Monday night at Kansas, when the No. 5 Jayhawks celebrate their latest national championship before opening the new season against Omaha. Namely, their head coach Bill Self. Rather than following his team...
Barton Wrestling in season opener at the Dan Harris Open
The Barton Community College wrestling team opened the 2022-23 campaign Sunday at the Dan Harris Open held in Bonner Springs, Kansas. Competing against a loaded field consisting of NCAA Division II, NAIA and other NJCAA programs, the Cougars would conclude the day with a 6-12 record battling in six of the possible 10 weight classes.
Kansas basketball coach Bill Self & assistant Norm Roberts on upcoming suspensions (Listen)
Following Kansas’ 94-63, exhibition victory over Pitt State on Thursday night at Allen Fieldhouse, Kansas basketball coach Bill Self and assistant Norm Roberts were made available to media to discuss the game and the self-imposed four-game suspension for Self and assistant coach Kurtis Townsend for their role in the NCAA infractions case against the program.
Mahomes helps Chiefs rally past Titans 20-17 in overtime
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes was probably having flashbacks Sunday night to his days at Texas Tech, when he would scramble around like a kid playing sandlot football while routinely throwing the ball 60-plus times in a game. The Chiefs needed all of it — every run,...
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill likely game-time decision vs Chiefs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill practiced in a limited fashion Friday, and coach Mike Vrabel said the veteran likely will be a game-time decision Sunday night when the Titans visit the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans (5-2) listed Tannehill as questionable and still have a walk-through...
