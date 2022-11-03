ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Cheyenne police warn of Facebook scam affecting its comment section

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam in which links are posted to purchase CPD clothing. These links are being shared in the comment sections of CPD posts, and followers are even tagged for the shirt orders. The department is asking...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/4/22–11/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
One Person Burned in House Fire in Cheyenne

Officials are trying to determine what sparked an early Monday morning house fire in west Cheyenne that left one person burned. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street at 5:19 a.m. "Arriving on the scene...
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance

WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne

The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/7/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Walberto Lemus Fuentes, 42 –...
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam

The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
Sections of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wind gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph have led to Interstate 25 being closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line in both directions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not yet announced how long the closure will last.
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
