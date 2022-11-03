Read full article on original website
Cheyenne Police Warn of Scammers Selling Clothes With Their Logo
The Cheyenne Police Department is warning its Facebook followers not to fall for links to online sellers purporting to sell clothing bearing the department's logo. Police say scammers are posting the links in the comments section of their posts and in some cases even tagging their followers. "PLEASE DO NOT...
capcity.news
Cheyenne police warn of Facebook scam affecting its comment section
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public about a Facebook scam in which links are posted to purchase CPD clothing. These links are being shared in the comment sections of CPD posts, and followers are even tagged for the shirt orders. The department is asking...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (11/4/22–11/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
One Person Burned in House Fire in Cheyenne
Officials are trying to determine what sparked an early Monday morning house fire in west Cheyenne that left one person burned. Cheyenne Fire Rescue Division Chief Andrew Dykshorn says firefighters were called to the scene in the 1000 block of W. 20th Street at 5:19 a.m. "Arriving on the scene...
capcity.news
Wyoming, Colorado Law Enforcement to have zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving during Border War
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Law enforcement in both Wyoming and Colorado will have zero tolerance for impaired driving during the 114th Border War. The football game between the University of Wyoming and Colorado State University is one of the oldest rivalries in college football and will be taking place on Saturday, Nov. 12.
wyo4news.com
Wyoming and Colorado Law Enforcement will show zero tolerance
WYOMING — This Saturday, November 12, 2022, will mark the 114th meeting in the Border War rivalry. The football game between the University of Wyoming Cowboys and the Colorado State University Rams remains one of the oldest rivalries in college football. The kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins. Gameday Saturday will be busy with fans traveling from Wyoming and all over Colorado to Fort Collins.
More Details Released About Deadly Halloween Shootout in Cheyenne
The subject of Halloween night's deadly deputy-involved shooting in east Cheyenne was being sought on multiple felony warrants, Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick says. Glick in a news release Friday identified the deceased suspect as 55-year-old Cheyenne resident James Albert Templeton, Jr. Glick says deputies had been "actively seeking information...
$1.6K in Items Stolen From Radio Tower Site in Laramie County
The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in tracking down whoever burglarized a radio tower site east of Cheyenne. Agency spokesman Brandon Warner says the incident occurred prior to Sept. 27 in the 1600 block of Hereford Ranch Road. "Husky power tools and 50 feet...
oilcity.news
Wind closures in effect on I-25, I-90 in Wyoming on Monday morning; gusts up to 70 mph possible
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 are seeing some wind closures on Monday morning with gusts exceeding 50 mph in some areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Extreme blowover risk advisories are in effect, and I-25 is closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to Wheatland....
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (11/7/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearences:. Walberto Lemus Fuentes, 42 –...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department announces graduation of 2022 Citizen’s Police Academy class
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is happy to announce that the 2022 Fall Citizen’s Police Academy class has graduated. CPD leadership attended the graduation ceremony with family and friends to thank each participant for dedicating the past five weeks to gaining a better understanding of how CPD officers work to protect the community.
cowboystatedaily.com
Trucker: Wyoming Side of Highway Much Worse Than Colorado During Thursday Storm
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Truckers know, the weather in southern Wyoming in the wintertime can make or break a haul. What some are wondering, though, is why the conditions on Highway 85 just across the Colorado state line were so much better than those in Wyoming during and after a major storm hit the southern part of the state Thursday?
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Laramie County Clerk posts initial numbers from early voting
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Release) - Today (Monday, Nov. 7) concluded the 45-day period of early voting for the General Election. More than 30 percent of registered voted have already cast their ballots--over 70 percent of them voting in-person in the atrium of the Laramie County Governmental Complex. 87 percent of voters...
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (10/31/22–11/6/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Multiple wrecks hold up traffic along I-25
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes along Interstate 25, causing severe traffic delays. All southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 3 are blocked as first responders tend to the scene. Motorists should be prepared to stop.
Cheyenne Police Warn of Ongoing Phone Scam
The Cheyenne Police Department issued a warning on Facebook Thursday about an ongoing phone scam aimed at utility customers in the area. Police say callers are posing as Black Hills Energy and City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities employees and requesting customers wire money or provide credit card information for payment, or risk having their utilities shut off.
oilcity.news
Sections of I-25 closed to light, high-profile vehicles
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wind gusts that could reach as high as 80 mph have led to Interstate 25 being closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line in both directions. The Wyoming Department of Transportation has not yet announced how long the closure will last.
capcity.news
Laramie County divorce filings (10/27/22-11/2/22
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Oct. 19 through Oct. 27. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
capcity.news
Cheyenne Schools Foundation donates more than $40,000 to Laramie County School District 1
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne School Foundation announced the recipients of the 2022 Excellence in Education, Student Enrichment and Pat Noel Science grants at the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees Meeting held on Nov. 7. Classroom teachers across 13 schools in LCSD1 will receive $43,260 from...
Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire
A southeastern Wyoming sheriff's deputy was shot and a man was killed during an exchange of gunfire at a residence in East Cheyenne, Wyoming. The post Wyoming deputy shot, suspect killed in exchange of gunfire appeared first on Local News 8.
