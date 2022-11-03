ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Warren firefighters battle 2 house fires at same time

By Nadine Grimley
WKBN
WKBN
 5 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Firefighters were called out to two vacant house fires in Warren that were happening simultaneously.

The first fire was reported Thursday around 1:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Parkman Road NW. The house is located between Summit Street and Mason Street and has been vacant for quite some time.

Firefighters tell First News that the home has caught fire in the past. They were letting it burn as the house was vacant and heavily damaged from the fire.

The second vacant house fire was just 200 yards away, in the 800 block of Mason Street NW.

A witness in the area spotted someone coming out of the house at the time of the fire and took a picture of that person. Investigators are now working to identify who was in the house prior to the fire.

The second fire started about 30 minutes after the first, and Warren Fire Chief Ken Nussle said it was the first time that he has been able to walk between fires.

Nussle said no one was hurt in either fire.

Fire on Mason Street NW

Nick Rich contributed to this report.

