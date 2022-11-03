ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Measure V is a sledgehammer when a scalpel is needed

I have been reading The Almanac's coverage of Measure V with interest and concern. Since we moved to Menlo Park more than two decades ago, I've coached baseball, participated in parades, played in our parks and served on the Environmental, Transportation, and Planning commissions. Posted by Tim Yaeger. a resident...
