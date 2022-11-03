ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Two Cobb County voting precincts to remain open after 7 p.m.

Cobb County government issued the following announcement about two voting precincts that will have extended hours today. “November 8, 2022 – Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. “Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which...
Consent order issued on the Cobb County absentee ballots that were not sent out

Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill signed a consent order yesterday instructing Cobb Elections to overnight ballots to voters who had not yet received ballots due to a staff mistake. Those voters will be able to submit their votes by mail as long as the ballots are postmarked by 7...
Cobb County weather forecast: Election Day 2022

The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday November 8, Election Day 2022, with a high near 75 degrees. Tonight we should have clear skies with an overnight low of around 46 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes...
1,046 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed

Cobb County issued the following statement this afternoon about an elections staff error that resulted in 1,046 absentee ballots that were not mailed to the voters who requested them:. November 5, 2022 – Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered...

