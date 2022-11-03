Read full article on original website
Two Cobb County voting precincts to remain open after 7 p.m.
Cobb County government issued the following announcement about two voting precincts that will have extended hours today. “November 8, 2022 – Two Cobb County voting precincts will remain open past 7 p.m. after delays in opening for the general election. “Superior Court Judge Gregory Poole signed the order, which...
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other n. GA counties, but subtropical storm Nicole not on track to hit north Georgia
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties due to subtropical storm Nicole, but adds that the storm is not headed our way. The NWS writes that there is no hazardous weather expected today, and that on its current trajectory the...
Consent order issued on the Cobb County absentee ballots that were not sent out
Cobb Superior Court Judge Kellie Hill signed a consent order yesterday instructing Cobb Elections to overnight ballots to voters who had not yet received ballots due to a staff mistake. Those voters will be able to submit their votes by mail as long as the ballots are postmarked by 7...
Self-described gang member sentenced to 15 years for shoot-out in Powder Springs
A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 10 of those years to be served in custody, for a March 9 shootout in Powder Springs. Taviair Dye was found guilty by a Cobb County jury on October 21 of aggravated assault and violation of Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Cobb County weather forecast: Election Day 2022
The National Weather Service forecasts sunny skies here in Cobb County on Tuesday November 8, Election Day 2022, with a high near 75 degrees. Tonight we should have clear skies with an overnight low of around 46 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that includes...
Dense fog advisory in effect this morning, Monday Nov. 7, for Cobb and other counties in the region
The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory for Cobb County on Monday November 7 which will be in effect until 10 a.m. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and. Central Georgia. “.DAY ONE…Today and Tonight…. “Areas of dense fog will reduce visibilities to less...
1,046 Cobb County absentee ballots were never mailed
Cobb County issued the following statement this afternoon about an elections staff error that resulted in 1,046 absentee ballots that were not mailed to the voters who requested them:. November 5, 2022 – Following reports that some residents who requested absentee ballots never received them, Elections officials investigated and discovered...
