Read full article on original website
Related
Black Hills Pioneer
Melanie Martin says her late ex fiancee Aaron Carter was her 'soulmate'
Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of her "soulmate" Aaron Carter. The 30-year-old blonde beauty - who had 11-month-old son Prince with her on/off fiance - has paid a touching tribute to the "love of [her] life" following his tragic passing at the age of just 34 on Saturday (05.11.22)
Black Hills Pioneer
Lindsay Lohan had 'a lot of love' for Aaron Carter
Lindsay Lohan has "a lot of love" for Aaron Carter. The pop star was found dead over the weekend, aged 34, and Lindsay - who briefly dated Aaron in the early 2000s - has sent her condolences to his family.
Comments / 0