Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 reasons Clemson won’t make College Football Playoff after loss to Notre Dame
Week 10 of the 2022 college football season turned the College Football Playoff race upside down. Some teams had their playoff hopes renewed in the chaos, while others had theirs dashed. Of all the losers on Saturday, none were bigger than the Clemson Tigers. After placing fourth in the initial...
‘Stubborn as hell sometimes’: Kirby Smart gets real about what makes Stetson Bennett work out for Georgia football
The numbers say the Georgia Bulldogs emerged with a relatively easy two-touchdown victory when they got the best of No. 1 Tennessee in Saturday’s showdown, but Georgia coach Kirby Smart knows the difference between the two teams was the presence of quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett ran for 1 touchdown and passed for 2 more in […] The post ‘Stubborn as hell sometimes’: Kirby Smart gets real about what makes Stetson Bennett work out for Georgia football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia
When the first College Football Playoff rankings of the year were released on Tuesday, the Tennessee Volunteers were deemed to be in a good position to go on and eventually clinch a spot in the CFP. After their 27-13 road defeat to the Georgia Bulldogs, it will now be much more difficult for the Volunteers […] The post ‘A whole lot tougher now: Josh Heupel drops truth bomb about harsh reality for Tennessee after crushing loss vs. Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart sounds off on unsung hero in Bulldogs’ win over Tennessee
The Georgia Bulldogs got a massive boost to their College Football Playoff hopes on Saturday night. Kirby Smart’s squad took out the top-seeded Tennessee Volunteers in dominating fashion, eventually ending the game 27 – 13. It was an impressive win that saw the Bulldogs squeeze the life out of the best team in the nation.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
119K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0