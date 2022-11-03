Read full article on original website
Primark owner says higher costs, weaker consumer to weigh on 2022-23 outcome
LONDON (Reuters) – Primark owner Associated British Foods reported a 42% increase in 2021-22 profit but reiterated its forecast for a drop in profit in its current year due to higher energy and currency costs and consumers’ declining disposable income. The group, which also owns major sugar, grocery,...
EV startup Arrival warns of going concern risks
(Reuters) -Electric-vehicle startup Arrival SA said on Tuesday it does not currently have cash on hand to fund operations for the upcoming year, and there are material uncertainties about the company being a going concern. The British company had said last month it would restructure to focus on the U.S....
Apple expects lower iPhone 14 shipments due to China plant impacted by COVID
(Reuters) – Apple Inc on Sunday said it expects even lower iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone Pro Max shipments than it previously anticipated as COVID-19 restrictions temporarily impact an assembly facility in Zhengzhou, China. Customers will experience longer wait times to receive their new products, the iPhone maker said...
Factbox-Corporate America leans on job cuts as recession fears mount
Nov 8 (Reuters) - Corporate America is cutting thousands of jobs to rein in costs amid tightening monetary policy and growing fears of a recession. Job cuts announced by U.S.-based employers jumped 13% to 33,843 in October, the highest since February 2021, a report said.
TripAdvisor tumbles on profit miss, Q4 revenue slowdown outlook
(Reuters) – TripAdvisor Inc’s shares sank about 19% in premarket trade on Tuesday, a day after the online travel firm reported a weak quarterly profit and flagged a slowdown in revenue in the current quarter. Shares of the company were trading at $19.17 before the bell and were...
Former CEO says plan to rescue British furniture retailer Made.com fails
(Reuters) -Made.com’s co-founder and former chief executive Ning Li said his proposal to save the British online furniture retailer has been rejected, making the way for its collapse. The news comes almost a week after the company said it would appoint administrators after running out of cash, becoming one...
Jeremy Hunt set to outline 60 billion pound in tax rises and spending cuts -The Guardian
(Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt will set out tax rises and spending cuts totalling 60 billion pounds ($67.82 billion) in his autumn statement under current plans, including at least 35 billion pounds ($39.56 billion) in cuts, The Guardian reported on Sunday. Citing a Whitehall source, the newspaper...
Ferragamo’s nine-month sales rise 13% driven by Europe
MILANO (Reuters) -Sales at Italian luxury goods group Salvatore Ferragamo rose by 12.7% annually at constant exchange rates in the first nine months, driven by strong demand in Europe. Revenues reached 921 million euros ($929 million) in the January-September period, Ferragamo said on Tuesday. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT)...
Indonesia Q3 GDP growth picks up, but below forecast
JAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia’s economic growth accelerated in the third quarter to 5.72%, the fastest in more than a year, but below market expectation, official data showed on Monday. The second quarter growth rate was 5.44%. Economists in a Reuters poll had expected gross domestic product in the...
Novartis adds 50 million euros to European antibiotics investment budget
(Reuters) – Sandoz, the generic drugs business that will be spun off its parent Novartis, will increase investment in its European antibiotics production network by 50 million euros ($50 million) on strong global demand for bacteria-fighting medicines. The construction of a penicillins production site in Kundl, Austria, takes the...
Wall Street is bracing for midterm results — but Thursday's inflation report may be a bigger deal
Wall Street is waiting for the results of Tuesday's midterm election like the rest of the world, but traders say this week's inflation report may prove to be far more consequential to markets.
Oil falls as China sticks to strict COVID policy
SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell more than 2% at the start of Asia trade on Monday after Chinese officials on the weekend reiterated their commitment to a strict COVID containment approach, dashing hopes of an oil demand rebound at the world’s top crude importer. Brent crude futures...
ModMed® Expands its Marketing Services to Providers in Nine Additional Specialties
BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- For many providers, finding the time to maintain a website and respond to online reviews is a challenge. Yet taking these actions is increasingly important to bolster and protect a physician’s online brand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108006129/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
China to expand bond financing by private firms, including developers
(Reuters) – The self-regulatory body of China’s interbank market said on Tuesday it will expand bond financing for private firms, including developers, with support from the central bank. The debt financing tools, dubbed “the second arrow” and supported by People’s Bank of China’s refinancing, were launched in 2018....
Cathay Pacific set to name insider Ronald Lam as next CEO – Bloomberg News
(Reuters) – Hong Kong-based airline Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd’s board is planning to meet on Wednesday and vote on appointing insider Ronald Lam as its new chief executive officer, Bloomberg News said in a report on Tuesday. Lam, who has been Cathay Pacific’s chief customer and commercial officer...
