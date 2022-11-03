No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO