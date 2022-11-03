Read full article on original website
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Bernie Sanders campaigns in Texas to help Democrats win votesAsh JurbergTexas State
Big 12 football power rankings: Texas trails TCU for No. 1 spot entering Week 11 showdown
Even before the season started, the narrative around the Big 12 was that it was a deep league oozing with parody. And through 10 weeks, that movie has certainly played out: with three games left to go, every Big 12 team still has a chance to reach bowl eligibility. Six...
Former Texas tormentor Gary Patterson now helping Longhorns face his former team — undefeated TCU
AUSTIN, Texas — Longhorn Nation always thought Gary Patterson spent more time game-planning for Texas when he was the head coach at TCU, resulting in Patterson’s 7-3 record against the Longhorns once the Horned Frogs joined the Big 12. So naturally, one of the first questions Steve Sarkisian...
Reports: 2023 Commit Colton Vasek Projected to Decommit from Oklahoma, Flip to Texas
The Austin prospect is a Texas legacy player who has been committed to the Sooners since Aug. 1, but recruiting analysts now predict he'll be a Longhorn.
CBS Sports
Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today
No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.
Morning Brew: Texas-TCU game Saturday will be a reunion for TCU tight end and former Longhorn Jared Wiley
In today's Morning Brew, Saturday night's Texas-TCU game will be a reunion for the Longhorns with former UT tight end Jared Wiley, who has four touchdown catches this season for the undefeated Horned Frogs.
Hoops Walk & Talk: Fitz gives his thoughts after Jerome Tang’s Kansas State debut
Postgame Walk & Talk: Introducing coach Jerome Tang. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Jerome Tang's first game at Kansas State delivered a victory, plenty of highlights and a packed student section. Following the Wildcats' 93-59 victory over UTRGV, Fitz shares his thoughts on Tang's debut as the new boss of Kansas State basketball.
Pride is What's Left for Texas AM
The Texas A&M Aggies need to win their last three games to be bowl eligible.
Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month
They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
Strong to severe storms moving out of Central Texas
The risk of severe weather has decreased in the Austin area Friday, but severe weather still remains possible in the eastern counties.
hellogeorgetown.com
This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022
Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
This Small Town Diner Has the Best Pie in all of Texas
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Texas. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Which Central Texas schools are closed on Election Day?
Election Day is this Tuesday, and a handful of Central Texas school districts have canceled classes for the day.
fox7austin.com
Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area
AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
‘It makes me nervous thinking about another storm’: Central Texas prepares for severe weather threat
With the threat of severe weather in Central Texas, Jacqueline Lane, who lives in Jarrell, said she was on high alert on Friday.
fox7austin.com
Man intentionally hits woman with vehicle in South Austin road rage incident: Affidavit
AUSTIN, Texas - A 20-year-old was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for intentionally trying to run over a woman during a road rage incident. According to the arrest affidavit, the incident happened on Nov. 4. The victim stated this all happened over a road rage incident at the intersection of E. Slaughter Lane and Vertex Lane.
Woman with nonverbal autism missing from north Austin
Monique Barfield's family told APD she has nonverbal autism.
Arrest warrant outlines new details after buried body found at Leander home
CSO conducted the investigation after receiving reports of a woman's body found wrapped in a tarp and buried beneath a burn pit at the home.
