ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

Texas vs. Kansas State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights today

No. 24 Texas has not been a second-half team under coach Steve Sarkisian. That may not matter as the Longhorns lead No. 13 Kansas State 31-10 at halftime in Manhattan, Kansas. The Longhorns cut through the Wildcats defense like a hot knife through butter on their first three drives, each of which went 75 yards on eight plays. Running back Bijan Robinson has been unstoppable with 161 yards and a touchdown for the Longhorns.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

Hoops Walk & Talk: Fitz gives his thoughts after Jerome Tang’s Kansas State debut

Postgame Walk & Talk: Introducing coach Jerome Tang. GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts following Kansas State's basketball game:. Jerome Tang's first game at Kansas State delivered a victory, plenty of highlights and a packed student section. Following the Wildcats' 93-59 victory over UTRGV, Fitz shares his thoughts on Tang's debut as the new boss of Kansas State basketball.
MANHATTAN, KS
KEAN 105

Biggest Buc-ee’s Ever Breaks Ground In Texas This Month

They say everything's bigger in Texas. That certainly appears to be the case with rest stops and travel centers. If you haven't heard, the country's biggest Buc-ee's is coming back to Texas.That's right, the Lone Star State is reclaiming the biggest Buc-ee's in the country, and the groundbreaking is coming up on November 16.
TEXAS STATE
hellogeorgetown.com

This Week in Georgetown – October 30, 2022

Happy Halloween! I hope you’ve got some fun and festive activities planned for the holiday! Speaking of Halloween, if you’ve got left over candy from trick-or-treating, consider taking it to Georgetown Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics. They are hosting a candy buy back from November 1 – 4 and will ship the candy they collect to Soldiers’ Angels “Treats for Troops!”
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox7austin.com

Sunny Sunday, but cold temps ahead for Austin area

AUSTIN, Texas - Happy Sunday! We woke up to cloudy conditions, but we will be sunny and around 80 degrees this afternoon. Humidity is on the rise as southerly flow returns. Get ready for gusts of about 20 mph. Tomorrow there is a chance you will run into some spotty...
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

247Sports

58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy