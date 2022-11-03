ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Ysidro, CA

A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia

Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street

In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia

The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier

Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Ron DeSantis blasted by ex-Republican party chair for ‘blasphemy’ over ad

Ron DeSantis has been slammed by a former chair of the Republican Party for the “blasphemy” in one of his campaign ads. The advert claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.As images of Mr DeSantis appear onscreen, the ad’s narrator states: “And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made him a fighter.”Mr DeSantis has made increasingly overt appeals to Christian nationalist voters during his midterm re-election campaign, which is widely seen as a stepping stone to a presidential run...
We’re using 1960s guidance to measure poverty in 2022

U.S. Census Bureau data released this fall sparked national attention over the historic drop in U.S. child poverty statistics for 2021. Many believe these figures will climb again following the expiration of many pandemic stimulus programs. Still, lessons can be learned from these numbers regarding what we as a nation...
Sununu: Trump needs better advisers if he’s going to announce 2024 bid before Christmas

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Tuesday that former President Trump needs better advisers if he plans to announce a 2024 bid for president before Christmas. “Anyone who thinks it’s a smart idea to announce an election, a potential presidential bid, after the election but before Christmas, it’s just the worst time you could possibly do it,” Sununu told reporters after casting his ballot on Tuesday morning.
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain

BAGHDAD (AP) — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism. The embassy said it was closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further out of respect for his mourning family, the embassy statement said. A State Department official said Troell was a private citizen with no connection to the government. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to go on the record.
