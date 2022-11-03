Read full article on original website
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Outcry as Republican Nikki Haley says Raphael Warnock should be ‘deported’
Comments from former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, seen as a potential 2024 presidential candidate, draw widespread criticism
John Fetterman's Chances of Beating Dr. Oz With One Day Before Election
Democratic Pennsylvania Senate hopeful John Fetterman's performance in a live televised debate appears to have damaged the lieutenant governor's chances in the still too-close-to-call race with GOP rival Dr. Mehmet Oz, according to polls and bookmakers. With one day before the November 8 polls open, U.K-based betting company Betfair is...
Advocate
Deported Trans Activist Murdered in the Street
In what has now become the 34th LGBTQIA+ homicide this year in Honduras, activist Melissa Núñez was shot dead in the Tomás Moncada neighborhood by several hooded individuals on a motorcycle, as reported in the Los Angeles Blade’s Honduran media partner, Reportar sin Miedo, Report Without Fear.
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
“No exhibits, no testimony, no evidence”: Judge brutally rejects GOP bid to disqualify 60K voters
Kristina Karamo, who is running for Michigan Republican party's nomination for secretary of state, speaks at a rally hosted by former President Donald Trump on April 02, 2022 near Washington, Michigan. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Chief Judge Timothy M. Kenny of the Third Judicial Circuit...
airlive.net
US fighter jets scrambled towards Iran after possible imminent attack on Saudi Arabia
The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) scrambled fighter jets from a base in the Persian Gulf and directed them towards Iran, after Saudi Arabia learned that the Islamic Republic was planning on launching an imminent attack on the Gulf kingdom. According to a Wall Street Journal report from November 1,...
Half of Trump’s Pennsylvania rally crowd empties out before he’s done speaking
Trump rails against media, Jan 6 committee and Nancy Pelosi during Pennsylvania rally. Former President Donald Trump was in Latrobe, Pennsylvania outside of Pittsburgh on Saturday night in an attempt to fire up Republican voters and boost candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano ahead of Tuesday’s pivitol midterm elections.
Trump reveals Melania’s candid reaction to ‘golden shower’ claim in Steele dossier
Donald Trump told a midterms rally crowd that former First Lady Melania Trump didn’t believe the salacious allegations in the Steele dossier, the infamous and now mostly-debunked research file from former British spy Christopher Steele about the Trump campaign’s alleged contacts with Russia.The research, funded by the 2016 Hillary Clinton presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee, claimed among other things that Mr Trump paid prostitutes in Moscow to urinate on a hotel bed Barack and Michelle Obama had once used.“It wasn’t good for me to go home that night and explain to the First Lady,” Mr Trump said...
Notorious Nigerian influencer ‘Billionaire Gucci Master’ sentenced to 11 years in jail in the U.S. for fraud
Ray Hushpuppi reportedly conspired to launder more than $300 million over an 18-month period.
Ron DeSantis blasted by ex-Republican party chair for ‘blasphemy’ over ad
Ron DeSantis has been slammed by a former chair of the Republican Party for the “blasphemy” in one of his campaign ads. The advert claims the Florida governor is a “fighter” created by God “on the eighth day”.As images of Mr DeSantis appear onscreen, the ad’s narrator states: “And on the eighth day, God looked down on his planned paradise and said, I need a protector. So God made him a fighter.”Mr DeSantis has made increasingly overt appeals to Christian nationalist voters during his midterm re-election campaign, which is widely seen as a stepping stone to a presidential run...
Karine Jean-Pierre blasted for warning it may take ‘a few days’ to count votes: ‘This insanity has to stop’
Twitter users balked after the White House declared that the 2022 Midterm's results may not be fully processed on election night, as many recalled quicker past elections.
Ahead of midterms, New York Times report touts foreigners expressing 'alarm' over GOP making US ‘autocratic’
The New York Times reported on Tuesday that people from the world's other democracies think the GOP and former President Trump are pushing the U.S. away from democracy.
I became a Black conservative because Democrats keep failing my community
I grew up in a tough neighborhood in Boston. The first homicide I witnessed happened when I was just 5 years old. But today I am thriving. I am not a victim and Democrats don't like it.
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in Washington. NPR's Barbara Sprunt spoke with young Republicans voting for the first time on Tuesday about the future of their party. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Kaetlyn Diaz, a sophomore at the...
We’re using 1960s guidance to measure poverty in 2022
U.S. Census Bureau data released this fall sparked national attention over the historic drop in U.S. child poverty statistics for 2021. Many believe these figures will climb again following the expiration of many pandemic stimulus programs. Still, lessons can be learned from these numbers regarding what we as a nation...
Sununu: Trump needs better advisers if he’s going to announce 2024 bid before Christmas
New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on Tuesday that former President Trump needs better advisers if he plans to announce a 2024 bid for president before Christmas. “Anyone who thinks it’s a smart idea to announce an election, a potential presidential bid, after the election but before Christmas, it’s just the worst time you could possibly do it,” Sununu told reporters after casting his ballot on Tuesday morning.
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
BAGHDAD (AP) — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism. The embassy said it was closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further out of respect for his mourning family, the embassy statement said. A State Department official said Troell was a private citizen with no connection to the government. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to go on the record.
