ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Dems Say GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Blew Campaign Cash on Designer Duds

By Alec Karam
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3z2Y_0ixYsYcC00
Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Michigan’s Republican gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon’s campaign spent more than $5,000 at luxury stores like Neiman Marcus in August, her campaign finance filings show. The Michigan Democratic Party has filed a complaint that Dixon’s campaign was abusing campaign funds to buy designer clothing, including a nearly $2,000 red Alexander McQueen midi dress, which the party alleges violates state campaign financing laws. “From designer clothes to selling out to Betsy DeVos, Dixon has made clear this campaign is about her own personal gain—not working for Michiganders,” Lavora Barnes, the state party’s chair, said. Barnes called on Dixon to return the funds she “illegally took from her campaign to buy designer dresses.” Dixon’s campaign didn’t directly deny the claim but said the campaign “has fully complied with the law.”

Read it at MLive

Comments / 477

Doug Allen
4d ago

OK. good one lol.. did our current governor go on vacation well our state was on lock down. Did that on our tax payers dime. hmmmm

Reply(147)
133
Concerned
4d ago

Don't forget Whitless wanted people to report their neighbors for having any kind of company. Her Florida trip, if it was to see her dad, why take the daughters? Spring break? We couldn't even buy oaint or garden seeds. Cruel and unusual punishment out of the tyrant.

Reply(36)
64
Derek Durham
4d ago

ya know it would be really nice to see some actual companing and tell us what ya might do instead bashing each other. your supposed to be adults act like it. not like bickering kids so sad

Reply
12
Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia-Loving Dem Had Child Molester Working on Campaign

Perennial candidate Geoff Young—a Democrat who dreams of unseating Republican Rep. Andy Barr in Kentucky’s 6th District—has gained attention this election cycle for parroting Kremlin talking points on the war in Ukraine and failing to get leaders of his own party to endorse him.But a review of Young’s campaign filings by The Daily Beast uncovered some other eyebrow-raising arrangements behind the scenes of his campaign: One of his top consultants allegedly threatened a firefighter with a semi-automatic weapon, while another is a confessed child molester.The financial disclosures reveal that Young’s main consultant in the race has been a little-known firm...
KENTUCKY STATE
iheart.com

Michigan Governor Catching Heat For Referring To Women As...

Just one day before people head to the polls for the midterm elections, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has made a comment that could cost her a number of votes from women. In a brief address on TikTok Monday, Whitmer referred to women as "people with a period." The comment came when she was discussing lowering tax on menstrual products.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Political surrogates flood Michigan

With the election a day away, thousands of Michiganders have gotten last-minute pitches from big-name surrogates swinging through the state to promote their chosen candidates in the last few weeks. U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders was in Ann Arbor last weekend working to turn out the youth vote. But he's not...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Supreme Court Tosses GOP Challenge to Michigan’s New Congressional Map

An appeal filed by Michigan Republicans in hopes of blocking a new congressional map drawn up by the state’s redistricting commission last year was rejected on Monday by the U.S. Supreme Court, which called the issue “moot.” The Republicans had argued the new map had deviated too far from constitutional requirements, saying that the 13 districts on the map didn’t have equal enough populations, according to The Detroit News. A district court in April blocked the Republicans’ preliminary injunction request with the judges calling the population difference—about 1,200 between the largest and smallest districts—negligible and the state’s reasoning “undisputedly legitimate.”Read it at The Detroit News
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

U.S. Supreme Court dismisses Michigan redistricting challenge to Congress map

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the appeal of Michigan Republicans who had challenged the state's new congressional map as drawn by the redistricting commission last year. The Republicans had argued that the congressional map unjustifiably deviated from constitutional requirements for apportionment by failing to have more equal population...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Meta Refuses to Clarify Misleading Video From Texas Primary

Meta has refused to withdraw or clarify a misleading video from the Texas primaries that some Republicans have seized on as unfounded evidence of voter suppression. The video, taped in March, captures a Houston poll worker seemingly telling a Republican that they cannot vote due to staffing shortages at the site. “Okay, with this election you can vote in any precinct,” an unidentified poll worker says on the tape, clarifying that he doesn’t have staff at his specific site. “You can vote Democrat but not Republican, I’m sorry.” But what the video doesn’t show is that both parties were responsible for recruiting on-site election judges, required to be present for on-site balloting to occur. Facebook has said that the video does not violate its policies, and has declined to provide additional context to the video, according to The Washington Post. Twitter, meanwhile, flagged the clip as “out of context,” though one posting of it has still garnered 15,000 retweets.Read it at The Washington Post
TEXAS STATE
fox2detroit.com

Pete Buttigieg 1-on-1 talks about his support for Gov Whitmer on campaign trial

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was helping out Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the state's top Democrats on the campaign trail Friday. Buttigieg joined Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel and others at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor - this going into the final weekend before voters have their say on Nov. 8.
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

Paul Gosar Claims Kari Lake Could Sic Military on Tribal Land

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) claims Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake could sic the National Guard on a Native American reservation in the state if elected governor. The bizarre claim was made in an obscure Oct. 28 interview flagged by The Informant on Tuesday, in which Gosar appeared to frame such a move as a heroic way to crack down on immigration issues. Claiming that “a lot of drugs and human smuggling goes through” the Tohono O’odham Nation, the Arizona Republican said “what if” Lake wins as governor and sends the National Guard to the border where they would “outline the...
ARIZONA STATE
13 ON YOUR SIDE

When do the polls close in Michigan?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s Election Day in Michigan!. Michiganders will vote in the midterm election, deciding the next governor, representatives, and important municipal positions. One of the key races this midterm election is the race for Michigan governor. Incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer faces newcomer Republican Tudor Dixon,...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Michigan Midterm Election 2022 Results: Secretary of State

Michigan voters will decide the state’s next secretary of state during the 2022 midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8. Democratic incumbent Jocelyn Benson seeks re-election against a field of challengers, including Republican nominee Kristina Karamo. Stay on this page to view the results once polls close and votes are...
MICHIGAN STATE
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
98K+
Followers
34K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy