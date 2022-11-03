Dems Say GOP Candidate Tudor Dixon Blew Campaign Cash on Designer Duds

Meta has refused to withdraw or clarify a misleading video from the Texas primaries that some Republicans have seized on as unfounded evidence of voter suppression. The video, taped in March, captures a Houston poll worker seemingly telling a Republican that they cannot vote due to staffing shortages at the site. “Okay, with this election you can vote in any precinct,” an unidentified poll worker says on the tape, clarifying that he doesn’t have staff at his specific site. “You can vote Democrat but not Republican, I’m sorry.” But what the video doesn’t show is that both parties were responsible for recruiting on-site election judges, required to be present for on-site balloting to occur. Facebook has said that the video does not violate its policies, and has declined to provide additional context to the video, according to The Washington Post. Twitter, meanwhile, flagged the clip as “out of context,” though one posting of it has still garnered 15,000 retweets.Read it at The Washington Post

