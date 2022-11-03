You’d be forgiven for finding something else to do with your Monday night than watch the New Orleans Saints collapse in front of a national audience. They gave up an early double-digit lead to the visiting Baltimore Ravens and never rallied back to make it a competitive game. The defense that Dennis Allen was hired as head coach to maintain never really asserted itself against Lamar Jackson, one of the game’s best young quarterbacks. Now they’re 3-6 through the first nine weeks, matching the same win total Allen posted in his first two years with the Raiders way back when.

