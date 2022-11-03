Read full article on original website
Police investigate McKeesport shooting
Police are investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds Monday morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Beacon Street just after 6 a.m., according to a release from police. First responders found a man with several gunshot wounds....
Woman Shot In Both Legs Over Parking Spot In Pennsylvania: Police
A woman was shot in both of her legs during a dispute over a parking spot in Pittsburgh on Saturday, Nov. 5, police say. The shooting happened in the 100 block of Goettmann Street in Pittsburgh’s Troy Hill neighborhood just after midnight, according to a release by City police.
Woman charged with public drunkenness, punching cop at Greensburg bar
A woman is accused of punching a Greensburg police officer Thursday night after becoming intoxicated and refusing to leave a downtown bar. Valeri Renee Price, 30, of Greensburg, is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated and simple assault, defiant trespass and public drunkenness at Hugo’s Taproom on West Pittsburgh Street.
Police: 2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say. Police and medics were sent to Elmore Street at around 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound to the head on Reed Street and another male shot in the hand and leg.
Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim
MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
Pennsylvania State Police issue warning about burglars targeting Asian business owners
PITTSBURGH — Channel 11 News first brought this to viewers’ attention last month when we spoke exclusively to a victim’s daughter — her parents own a local Asian restaurant. One day while working late their home was hit — the thieves smashed the back window and made off with a safe full of money.
Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights
PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
Man accused of stabbing another man after fight outside Butler City sports bar
BUTLER, Pa. — A man is behind bars after police said he stabbed another man in the abdomen after a fight outside of a Butler City sports bar. According to Butler City police, emergency units were called to Eau Claire Street Cafe at around 9:17 p.m. on Nov. 5 for reports of a fight.
Pittsburgh man accused of shooting TV while children were in room
A Pittsburgh man was placed in Allegheny County Jail for allegedly firing four shots inside a home near three children and a woman Sunday night. Bernard Davis-Durham, 28, was arrested Sunday by Penn Hills police after he allegedly assaulted a woman and fired a gun into the floor and at a television in a home on Quail Drive.
Crafton Heights woman looking for answers after string of unexplained thefts
Jill Cole lives on Steuben Street in Crafton Heights. She told Channel 11 she’s trying to get into the holiday spirit, but this year, someone is stealing the joy out of Christmas. An empty box in the front yard of Cole’s house is all that’s left of the 7-foot...
House fire breaks out in McKeesport
Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified
The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
Alert newspaper carrier rescues elderly couple from burning house in Tarentum
Becoming a hero was the furthest thing from Jennifer Colarossi’s mind while she was delivering newspapers in Tarentum before the sun came up Monday. She was just trying out a few changes to her delivery route to see if she could shave a little time off the process. That...
Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County
Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...
