Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Police investigate McKeesport shooting

Police are investigating after a man was found with several gunshot wounds Monday morning in McKeesport. Allegheny County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2100 block of Beacon Street just after 6 a.m., according to a release from police. First responders found a man with several gunshot wounds....
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family demands justice for man they say was pushed, killed trying to help Beaver County shooting victim

MONACA, Pa. (KDKA) - One man is dead, and another is injured following a shooting outside the Monaca Walmart on Sunday. The man who died had stepped in to help the shooting victim. The family of that Good Samaritan is demanding justice because they say a local police officer caused his death.Kenneth Vineyard, 48, rushed to the side of a perfect stranger while he lay bleeding on the ground. And for that selfless act, he paid with his life."This appears to be another instance of senseless police violence," said attorney Joel Sansone.Sansone stood behind the podium Monday speaking for a...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Male found shot to death in vehicle in Stanton Heights

PITTSBURGH — One person was found dead inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood Sunday night. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, police were called to the 900 block of Millerdale Street following reports of multiple shots fired just before 11:45 p.m. Officers found a male with multiple...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

House fire breaks out in McKeesport

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze in the area of Huey Street and Olive Street in McKeesport. Sky 4 is flying over the scene, capturing smoke and flames pouring out of the home. It's unclear how the fire started or if anyone has been injured. This is a...
MCKEESPORT, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Airman found dead in Pittsburgh home identified

The airman assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station found dead in his Wilkins Township home Saturday has been identified. Staff Sgt. Aaron Holness was identified by his unit. His chain of command became concerned when he did not report for scheduled training and they called for a wellness check.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Stanton Heights neighborhood. The shooting happened a little before 11:45 p.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Millerdale Street. Pittsburgh Public Safety said the man suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Man in critical condition after shooting in McKeesport

Allegheny County Police are investigating after a man was shot several times in McKeesport Monday. The shooting happened just after 6 a.m. in the 2100 block of Beacon Street. First responders found an adult male victim suffering from several gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital in...
MCKEESPORT, PA
wtae.com

Two men charged after argument ends with a stabbing in Butler County

Two Butler County men are now charged after police say an argument ended with a stabbing. This happened on Friday outside of the Eau Claire Street Cafe. Investigators say Christopher Boltz and Jonathan Fusaro-Podobensky were fighting. A short time after they were physically separated, police allege Boltz grabbed a knife...

