Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.
An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey
New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
Woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Deer blamed for 2nd fatal NJ crash Sunday: Woman, 19, in Jeep dead
A 19-year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in New Jersey blamed on a deer—the second fatal crash involving a deer reported in the state on Sunday.
Delaware Man Stole $200K In Mid-Atlantic Jewelry Store Heists, Fled To Philly: Feds
A Delaware man is accused of stealing up to $200,000 in jewelry in an interstate crime spree that stretched the mid-Atlantic, federal authorities say. Michael Larbi, 24, of Dover is charged in connection with a string of heists that took place between October 2020 and February 2021, said US Attorney Philip R. Sellinger in a release Friday, Nov. 4.
Three Hurt In Shooting Outside South Jersey Bar: Report
Police seek the public's help identifying those responsible for shooting three people outside a South Jersey bar, NJ Advance Media reports. Gunshots heard by officers near the 500 block of North Pearl Street brought them to the area of Lolita’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton Police.
WGAL
Update: Missing man from Delaware County found safe
UPDATE: James McGarvey was found safe. Police in Delaware County are searching for a missing man. The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for 61-year-old James Leo McGarvey who is described as a:. White male. 5 feet, 9 inches. 188 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Last...
$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
Man shot multiple times, killed on SEPTA's Broad Street Line in Philadelphia
The man, who is believed to be in his 20s, was shot 11 times throughout the body, police said.
Known for Amazing Pizza, Another South Jersey Restaurant Closing For Good, But…
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in the Garden State that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one. It seems to be particularly brutal this year as eateries that have been around for decades have pulled the plug. A...
Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police
A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson
A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigate deadly crash on Route 611 in Northampton County
L. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. - Police are investigating a deadly crash in Lower Mount Bethel Township, Northampton County. The two-car crash happened around 1:40 p.m. Sunday at Route 611 and Berry Hollow Road. 69 News is told that at least one person died and others were injured. The coroner...
CBS News
Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident
MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
9 people shot outside bar in Philadelphia's Kensington section; multiple gunmen sought
Police say the gunmen exited a black-colored vehicle that was parked in the middle of the block and fired about 40 shots.
NJ girl was 12-years-old and pregnant when she went missing
It's been almost 26 years since a pregnant 12-year-old Celina Mays said "goodnight" to her family and then vanished. Willingboro, New Jersey police are still hoping for tips that could lead them to her whereabouts. It was Dec. 16, 1996, when after attending church with her loved ones, Celina Mays...
NBC Philadelphia
At Least 16 Shot, 12-Year-Old Among 2 Dead During Violent Weekend in Philadelphia
At least 16 people were shot across the city of Philadelphia this weekend, police said. Of those victims, two are dead, including a 12-year-old boy, and eight remain in critical condition. The most recent shooting happened Sunday night, when a 61-year-old man was hit by bullets while inside of his...
Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire
JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
