Camden, NJ

NJ.com

Woman, 18, found dead in N.J.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead in East Windsor on Monday morning. Julia McDaid, of East Windsor, was located at Bear Brook just off Oak Creek Road shortly after 9 a.m, East Windsor police said in a statement. McDaid’s death is not considered suspicious though the circumstances remain unclear, police...
Travel Maven

Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New Jersey

New Jersey is home to many abandoned buildings but none are quite as fascinating as this entire college that has been left to decay for nearly 10 years now. The former main campus of Rowan College at Burlington County sits on a woodsy 225 acres in Pemberton Township. The last three classes ended here in December of 2017 and the college has sat empty ever since. Keep reading to learn more.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Three Hurt In Shooting Outside South Jersey Bar: Report

Police seek the public's help identifying those responsible for shooting three people outside a South Jersey bar, NJ Advance Media reports. Gunshots heard by officers near the 500 block of North Pearl Street brought them to the area of Lolita’s Bar around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, the outlet said, quoting Bridgeton Police.
BRIDGETON, NJ
WGAL

Update: Missing man from Delaware County found safe

UPDATE: James McGarvey was found safe. Police in Delaware County are searching for a missing man. The Haverford Township Police Department in Delaware County is searching for 61-year-old James Leo McGarvey who is described as a:. White male. 5 feet, 9 inches. 188 pounds. Black hair and brown eyes. Last...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

$1 million-winning Powerball ticket sold in Bucks County as jackpot soars to 1.9B

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (CBS) – After New Jersey swept thousands of dollars in last weekend's Powerball drawing, Pennsylvanians did not fall short either. The Pennsylvania Lottery says 10 Powerball tickets from Saturday's drawing won a combined total of $3.2 million.The Pennsylvania Lottery says two Powerball $1 million-winning tickets were sold - one in Bucks and the other in Allegheny County.Also, winning tickets for  $150,000 Powerball with Power Play were sold in Montgomery County, Columbia County, Blair County and Allegheny County.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Woman dies after deer crashes through her car: N.J. police

A Gloucester County, New Jersey, woman died Sunday evening when a deer traveled through her car, smashing through the front windshield and exiting through the rear. Franklin Township police say they arrived at a reported crash on Delsea Drive (Route 47) just north of Malaga Terrace at about 5:15 p.m. and found a Kia Soul with both windshields damaged, and its driver, Karen Juliano, fatally injured. The 63-year-old from nearby Newfield died at the scene.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Toms River, NJ realtor accused of $1M arson

A Toms River man has been arrested in connection with the torching of a commercial fleet of vehicles in Wall earlier this fall, causing more than $1 million in damages. Harcourt “Paul” S. Ward, 69, has been charged with four counts of second-degree arson. After 10 p.m. on...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Car Catches Fire In Toms River Crash

TOMS RIVER – Authorities have confirmed that no injuries were reported after a two vehicle crash left a car engulfed in flames this afternoon right near a Garden State Parkway jughandle. The crash occurred around 1:09 p.m. from Garden State Parkway northbound onto a jughandle heading towards Route 37...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
CBS News

Road closed in Mullica Hill following accident

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) -- A road is closed following an accident in Gloucester County. Authorities were called to an accident with entrapment on Ellis Mill Road in Mullica Hill just before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Ellis Mill Road is closed for investigation in the area of Elk and Clems Road.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Man In Critical Condition From House Fire

JACKSON – A man was left with severe burns as a result of a structure fire that ignited in the early hours of Saturday morning, police said. Around 1 a.m., both police and fire units responded to Dahlia Court in the 60 Acres condominium complex. Police said officers encountered a man outside the home who had sustained severe burns to his upper body. Jackson First Aid quickly rendered aid to the victim.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

