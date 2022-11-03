Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
I’m a 49-year-old tattooed woman & tried a Hooters uniform – people are impressed
A TATTOOED woman who is almost in her 50s has tried on a Hooters uniform that has impressed many people with how great she looks. The 49-year-old shared a video wearing the signature white Hooters tank top and orange bottoms. TikTok user Janie typically posts videos of herself wearing bikinis...
Two influencers say they were denied entry to a club because of their size. Now, they’re empowering others to speak out.
Before she even arrived at the Los Angeles club The Highlight Room on Wednesday, model Alexa Jay had anxiety. Jay, 24, who is Black and plus size, said she has experienced discrimination at clubs, bars and parties since her freshman year of college. But she decided to push those concerns aside to attend her friend's birthday party. That night, she waited in the tightly packed corridor of the club's entrance alongside several friends, including curve model and influencer Ella Halikas. While some in their group were admitted to the club, Jay and Halikas were stopped by the bouncer, they said.
Heidi Klum feared suffocation in her worm costume
Heidi Klum feared that she was going to suffocate in her worm costume. The 49-year-old model wore the extraordinary outfit at her annual Halloween party and revealed that she asked her husband Tom Kaulitz to make sure she was in a certain position at all times.
Melanie Martin says her late ex fiancee Aaron Carter was her 'soulmate'
Melanie Martin is mourning the loss of her "soulmate" Aaron Carter. The 30-year-old blonde beauty - who had 11-month-old son Prince with her on/off fiance - has paid a touching tribute to the "love of [her] life" following his tragic passing at the age of just 34 on Saturday (05.11.22)
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting challenging
Louis Tomlinson finds parenting "challenging" but "rewarding". The former One Direction singer was prepared for the responsibility of being a dad because he was the eldest child in a large family but he thinks he has "changed" since Brianna Jungwirth gave birth to their son Freddie six years ago.
Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles
Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".
Brooklyn Beckham ready to have children 'yesterday'
Brooklyn Beckham was ready to have children "yesterday". The aspiring chef - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has "always wanted" to be a young father and dreams of having "a bunch" of kids but knows he needs to wait until his wife Nicola Peltz is ready to start a family.
The new season of Queer Eye was the hardest to film, says Tan France
Tan France thinks the new season of 'Queer Eye' was the "hardest" one to film. The 39-year-old designer has starred on the hit reality series since 2018 - but he found shooting in New Orleans to be a particularly challenging experience.
Mel B says Spice Girls have given their blessing to Rory McPhee engagement
Mel B says her Spice Girls bandmates have given their blessing to her engagement to boyfriend Rory McPhee. The singer, 47, confirmed in an interview with the new issue of Hello! magazine she is set to marry the hairdresser after reports last month he had proposed with a £100,000 ring.
Lance Bass pays tribute to 'little brother' Aaron Carter
NSYNC singer Lance Bass paid tribute to Aaron Carter after the pop star's death at the age of 34.
