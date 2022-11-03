Read full article on original website
Related
Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby
Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.
AOL Corp
More than 400 Russian reservists died after their commanders ran away during a Ukrainian artillery bombardment, Russian soldier says
A Russian reservist said his unit was slaughtered in a Ukrainian attack after its officers fled. Around 570 of the reservists in his unit were from his home city, and only 130 survived, he said. Their wives are pleading with authorities to rescue the mobilized men, per Russian outlet Verstka.
Mother of disappeared person slain in Mexico, the fifth murder in 2 years
Another mother searching for her disappeared child is killed in Mexico, the fifth murder of a search activist in Mexico since the start of 2021.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. charges Haitian gang leaders for 2021 missionary kidnapping
MIAMI (Reuters) – The United States has unsealed charges against a group of Haitian gang leaders, including three men involved in last year’s kidnapping of U.S. missionaries, the Department of Justice said on Monday. Joseph Wilson, known as Lanmo Sanjou, and Jermaine Stephenson, aka Gaspiyay, of the 400...
104.1 WIKY
Continental: Some data stolen in August cyberattack
BERLIN (Reuters) – German tyre and automotive parts maker Continental said on Monday that a cyberattack it reported in August had resulted in some data being stolen from the company. The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, said a spokesperson for the company in a statement. German daily...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. citizen killed in central Baghdad – police sources
BAGHDAD (Reuters) – A U.S. citizen was killed on Monday in central Baghdad, Iraqi police sources said. The body was taken to a hospital in the capital’s Karrada district and an initial hospital report indicated that the death was caused by a bullet, the sources added. Police refused...
104.1 WIKY
Ethiopia’s Amhara backs Tigray truce, makes no mention of disputed territory
NAIROBI (Reuters) – Authorities in Ethiopia’s Amhara region have welcomed the ceasefire agreement between forces in neighbouring Tigray and the federal government, but they made no mention in a statement of territory seized during the two-year-long war. Fighters from Amhara entered western Tigray in November, 2020 in support...
104.1 WIKY
German official: migrants should be able to disembark ship off Italian coast
(Reuters) – Germany is in talks with Rome about the fate of rescued migrants who were stranded on a German-flagged charity vessel off the Italian coast and wants them to be given permission to disembark, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel had refused to leave the Sicilian port...
104.1 WIKY
Russian jets hit Syria’s rebel-held Idlib, at least nine dead – rescuers
AMMAN (Reuters) – Russian jets bombed camps near Syria’s northwestern city of Idlib on Sunday, killing at least nine civilians in a flare-up of attacks on the last opposition-help bastion, witnesses and rescuers said. War planes flying at high altitude, aided by Syrian army artillery, also dropped bombs...
104.1 WIKY
Haiti gang leader says fuel distribution can resume as blockade ends
PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – Haitian gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier said on Sunday that fuel trucks can approach the Varreux terminal without fear for their safety, days after police broke up a blockade that had halted fuel distribution for nearly two months. The G9 coalition of gangs led...
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
BAGHDAD (AP) — An American citizen who was fatally shot in central Baghdad was identified as 45-year-old Stephen Edward Troell, the U.S. Embassy based in the capital said Tuesday. Troell, a native of Tennessee, was killed by unknown assailants in his car as he pulled up to the street where he lived with his family in Baghdad’s central Karrada district. It was a rare killing of a foreigner in Iraq, where security conditions have improved in recent years, even opening the door for tourism. The embassy said it was closely monitoring an investigation begun by Iraqi authorities, but declined to comment further out of respect for his mourning family, the embassy statement said. A State Department official said Troell was a private citizen with no connection to the government. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to go on the record.
Comments / 0