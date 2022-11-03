ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA ABC-7

Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back

JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities

EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Pasoans mull future of springing forward and falling back

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past. Many states across the nation have decided […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home

EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Pasoans try to get lucky ahead of the $1.9 billion dollar jackpot drawing

EL PASO, Texas -- Monday night's jackpot is breaking records. It is the highest prize for Powerball ever. The Jackpot is worth 1.9 billion dollars. Monday's jackpot replaced the previous record. That was just under 1.6 billion dollars and was won on January 13, 2016. The record-breaking jackpot brought out skeptics to test their luck. All The post El Pasoans try to get lucky ahead of the $1.9 billion dollar jackpot drawing appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass

EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
designboom.com

perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas

Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
EL PASO, TX
newsfromthestates.com

South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid

Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs

EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

