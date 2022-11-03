Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El PasoEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
KVIA
Farmers Dairies evacuations underway due to ammonia leak in lower valley
EL PASO, Texas -- An ammonia leak at North Loop and Hawkins is prompting the evacuation of nearby homes. The El Paso Fire Department responded to the hazardous condition at Farmers Dairies on 7321 North Loop. According to El Paso fire, the El Paso Community Valle Verde Campus has a...
No More Western Playland. This Is What El Paso Will See Instead
When you think of amusement parks; you probably think Wet N' Wild Or Magic Landing (if you want that nostalgia). But for 60 years Western Playland in Sunland Park has been the "go-to" amusement park for El Pasoans. I mean we've practically grown up with that commercial asking us "what...
Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back
JUAREZ, Chihuahua, Mexico -- Daylight saving time changed on Sunday in El Paso and Las Cruces but not in Juarez. Borderland residents who work or study on both sides were affected by the time change on Monday. Now, Juarez will be an hour ahead of El Paso and Las Cruces indefinitely. This will affect businesses, The post Daylight saving time ends in El Paso, impacting border residents as Juarez didn’t fall back appeared first on KVIA.
Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities
EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
El Pasoans mull future of springing forward and falling back
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Daylight Saving Time has ended around the vast majority of the United States as households turned their clocks back one hour Sunday night. However, due to a new bill pending in Congress, this twice-a-year ritual soon might become a thing of the past. Many states across the nation have decided […]
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home; CBP says 2 undocumented immigrants involved
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. According to U.S. Border Patrol at the scene, two people involved in the crash were undocumented immigrants. First...
El Paso, Juarez to be an hour different after time change
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso and Juarez will be an hour different from each other after daylight saving ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 6. Our news partners across the border are reporting that the president of Mexico has decided to not go through with the time change. Officials say that the president’s […]
City of El Paso, Canutillo and San Eli ISD asking voters to approve bond initiatives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking voters to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The bonds appear as three separate questions on the ballot and you can vote […]
‘We deserve to be back’: Deported veterans speaking out ahead of Veterans Day
UPDATE: Deported veteran Marcelino Ramos has returned to the U.S. after living in Juarez for the past six years. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the past six years, Marine veteran Marcelino Ramos has been living in Ciudad Juarez along with more than 25 other deported veterans. They are just some of the hundreds of […]
KVIA
Car rolls over crashes into central El Paso home
EL PASO, Texas -- A car rolled over and crashed into the front of a house in central El Paso. It happened near the intersection of Yandell and Houston, near Concordia cemetery. First responders tell ABC-7 this happened right after 4 p.m. Monday. Two people were in the car. Fire...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Next cold front expected to arrive Thursday
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting its next cold front Thursday, producing breezy conditions and a slight cool down. A high pressure system is currently taking over the region, which is what’s warming afternoon highs near the 80s. A cold front will begin to move...
KVIA
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Nov. 7 to Nov. 11
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of November 7 to November 11. El Paso District west area project, maintenance closures. Transmountain Project. 9 a.m....
El Pasoans try to get lucky ahead of the $1.9 billion dollar jackpot drawing
EL PASO, Texas -- Monday night's jackpot is breaking records. It is the highest prize for Powerball ever. The Jackpot is worth 1.9 billion dollars. Monday's jackpot replaced the previous record. That was just under 1.6 billion dollars and was won on January 13, 2016. The record-breaking jackpot brought out skeptics to test their luck. All The post El Pasoans try to get lucky ahead of the $1.9 billion dollar jackpot drawing appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Diocese of El Paso hosts annual Bi-national border mass
EL PASO, Texas– The Diocese of El Paso hosts the 25th Annual Bi-national Border Mass on the border between El Paso and Ciudad Juarez Saturday Nov. 5. The entrance to the border mass will be at the border fence at the south end of Yarbrough blvd. The event begins...
City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
designboom.com
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs
EL PASO, Texas -- Earlier this week the Biden administration announced they are distributing $4.5 billion in federal assistance to help Americans lower their heating bills this winter. The funds are from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program. LIHEAP funds are distributed to low-income families and help make home repairs to lower their utility The post El Paso families could benefit from federal program to help lower heating costs appeared first on KVIA.
Man walking in ‘middle’ of major Northeast El Paso road struck, killed by two vehicles
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 38-year-old El Paso man who was walking “in the middle” of a major roadway in Northeast El Paso was struck and killed by two vehicles, including a semitruck, early Sunday morning, police said. Police said Eddie Santana was walking in the “middle of the roadway” along the 12800 block […]
Comments / 3