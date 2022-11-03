ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Black Hills Pioneer

Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles

Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".
Black Hills Pioneer

Mel B says Spice Girls have given their blessing to Rory McPhee engagement

Mel B says her Spice Girls bandmates have given their blessing to her engagement to boyfriend Rory McPhee. The singer, 47, confirmed in an interview with the new issue of Hello! magazine she is set to marry the hairdresser after reports last month he had proposed with a £100,000 ring.
Black Hills Pioneer

Michelle Williams won't burden kids with expectations

Michelle Williams won't burden her children with expectations. The 'Fabelmans' actress - who recently welcomed her third child into the world - has pledged to allow her kids to "be themselves" and will support them in their hopes and ambitions.
Black Hills Pioneer

Raven-Symone calls for better mental health focus in wake of Aaron Carter's death

Raven-Symone thinks Aaron Carter's death shines a light on the importance of prioritising mental health. The former Disney Channel star spoke out following the death of the 'I Want Candy' singer - who was found dead aged 34 over the weekend due to as-yet unknown causes - and insisted mental check-ups should be normalised for the good of society.

