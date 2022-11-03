Read full article on original website
Emily Blunt not interested in 'strong female lead' roles
Emily Blunt gets "bored" when she's pitched roles described as a "strong female lead". The 39-year-old actress was attracted to the role of Lady Cornelia Locke in new Western TV series 'The English' because the character had more to do than just be seen as "incredibly stoic" and "acting tough".
King Charles III Deeply 'Regrets' Having Prince William & Harry Walk Behind Diana's Casket, 'It Haunts Him Because It Haunts Them': Royal Biographer
King Charles III is still haunted by his decision to have his then-young sons walk behind their late mom Princess Diana's casket during her 1997 funeral after learning how much it impacted them. "I think it haunts [Charles] because it haunts them, and they’ve spoken about it," Christopher Anderson told...
"I Couldn’t Even Afford My Groceries": Model Olivia Culpo Opened Up About Her Financial Struggles After Nick Jonas Broke Up With Her
"I had no brand, no money, and I was in love," she said.
Mel B says Spice Girls have given their blessing to Rory McPhee engagement
Mel B says her Spice Girls bandmates have given their blessing to her engagement to boyfriend Rory McPhee. The singer, 47, confirmed in an interview with the new issue of Hello! magazine she is set to marry the hairdresser after reports last month he had proposed with a £100,000 ring.
Michelle Williams won't burden kids with expectations
Michelle Williams won't burden her children with expectations. The 'Fabelmans' actress - who recently welcomed her third child into the world - has pledged to allow her kids to "be themselves" and will support them in their hopes and ambitions.
Raven-Symone calls for better mental health focus in wake of Aaron Carter's death
Raven-Symone thinks Aaron Carter's death shines a light on the importance of prioritising mental health. The former Disney Channel star spoke out following the death of the 'I Want Candy' singer - who was found dead aged 34 over the weekend due to as-yet unknown causes - and insisted mental check-ups should be normalised for the good of society.
Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
FYI, they can be bigger slobs than men!!!!
