ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
SFGate

Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
VERMONT STATE
SFGate

Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
LOUISIANA STATE
SFGate

Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided. Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in...
ALABAMA STATE
SFGate

Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
SFGate

A climate change report card for the world

Last year's United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, had the same optimistic energy as the first day of a new school year. The United States - a truant since the nation withdrew from the Paris agreement under President Donald Trump - was back at the table. The cool kids (Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince William, Greta Thunberg) brushed shoulders with the nerds (everyone else). A parade of presidents and prime ministers pledged renewed climate efforts with all the fervor of students promising their parents that this semester would be different.
SFGate

In Arizona, small tribe watches warily as Supreme Court takes up Native adoption law

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PASCUA YAQUI INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Victor Cortez was just 5 months old when he was brought here from California by a tribal social worker, who placed the baby in the care of a relative after his mother was jailed for drug trafficking. Today, 16 and soft-spoken, Victor is a rising star among the Pascua Yaquis' traditional dancers and is still living with that guardian, the only mother he's ever known.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash

WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy