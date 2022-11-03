Read full article on original website
Related
Voters hold political fate of US in their hands as they cast midterm ballots
Voters across the US today described a range of urgent concerns, whether over the ongoing assault on reproductive rights or anxieties about the economy and crime
SFGate
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department's inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins' appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department's internal watchdog targeting one...
SFGate
Vermont GOP Gov. Scott seeks reelection in deep blue state
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in deep blue Vermont were deciding whether to send Republican Gov. Phil Scott back to Montpelier for his fourth two-year term. In Tuesday’s voting, the 64-year-old Scott was being challenged by Democrat Brenda Siegel and three independent candidates....
SFGate
Biden's next 2 years: changes afoot whatever midterms bring
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden’s record is on the ballot even if his name isn’t. And no matter what Tuesday’s midterm elections bring, his presidency is set for profound changes. In public, Biden professed optimism to the end, telling Democratic state party officials on election eve...
US identifies American slain in Baghdad, questions remain
The U.S. Embassy in Baghdad has identified an American citizen who was fatally shot in the Iraqi capital as Stephen Edward Troell
Before midterms, Kamala Harris said to be 'increasingly consumed' with 2024
There have been multiple reports in recent days that Biden may face increased pressure from Democrats to step aside if his party gets shellacked Tuesday.
SFGate
Voting laws at issue as states decide scores of ballot items
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Voters in several states are weighing in on fundamental questions about how future elections will function as scores of ballot measures addressing an array of issues are being decided. Several of the more than 130 state ballot measures in...
SFGate
Japan PM vows to strengthen military at int'l naval review
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at an international fleet review Sunday that his country urgently needs to strengthen its military capabilities as security risks increase including threats from North Korea’s nuclear and missile advancement and Russia’s war on Ukraine. Eighteen warships from...
SFGate
A climate change report card for the world
Last year's United Nations climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, had the same optimistic energy as the first day of a new school year. The United States - a truant since the nation withdrew from the Paris agreement under President Donald Trump - was back at the table. The cool kids (Leonardo DiCaprio, Prince William, Greta Thunberg) brushed shoulders with the nerds (everyone else). A parade of presidents and prime ministers pledged renewed climate efforts with all the fervor of students promising their parents that this semester would be different.
Crypto exchange Binance to buy rival FTX in apparent bailout
NEW YORK — (AP) — The cryptocurrency exchange Binance said it plans to buy its rival FTX Trading, in the latest example of how fortunes can change rapidly in the crypto world. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said on Twitter Tuesday that his company had signed a letter of...
California's statewide elections will be a snoozefest, poll says
California's statewide elections offer little intrigue this year, a new poll found.
Italian EV startup takes on US, Chinese rivals with design
A new fully electric vehicle startup in Italy is challenging U.S. and Chinese rivals with "Made in Italy" design
The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country
Etiquette experts share the faux pas Americans should avoid during international travel.
SFGate
In Arizona, small tribe watches warily as Supreme Court takes up Native adoption law
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. PASCUA YAQUI INDIAN RESERVATION, Ariz. - Victor Cortez was just 5 months old when he was brought here from California by a tribal social worker, who placed the baby in the care of a relative after his mother was jailed for drug trafficking. Today, 16 and soft-spoken, Victor is a rising star among the Pascua Yaquis' traditional dancers and is still living with that guardian, the only mother he's ever known.
SFGate
An Orange County House race has become an Asian American culture clash
WESTMINSTER, Calif. - Ngan Nguyen can't stop, won't stop dancing. It's such a joyous Friday night for the 80-year-old retired cosmetologist, a chance to gather with so many friends from so many years of political activism here in a strip mall parking lot in Orange County's Little Saigon. Tonight's "Rock and Vote" party, with around three weeks to go before the midterm elections, is a major deal in the largest Vietnamese community outside of Vietnam. Nguyen's got a jaunty fedora and two large flags propped on each shoulder, so they flap behind her like wings. She twirls and twirls, in the glow of signs from a nail salon, two law offices and an acupuncturist.
Comments / 0