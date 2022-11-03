Dywane Wade is clapping back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, after she filed a petition against him on Nov. 2. In the petition, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of trying to profit off their daughter, Zaya Wade’s, name and gender change, according to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE. The now 15-year-old came out as transgender in 2019 and started going by ‘Zaya’ and using she/her pronouns. Siohvaughn claimed she was concerned that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” She asked the court for Zaya to not be able to change her name and gender until she is 18 years old or “the age of majority.”

5 DAYS AGO