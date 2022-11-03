Read full article on original website
La La Anthony Addresses Split From Carmelo Anthony, Says She 'Never' Turned a Blind Eye to Cheating
La La Anthony doesn't see herself ever getting married again. The BMF star reflected on her divorce from Carmelo Anthony during an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Thursday, declaring that getting hitched was a one-time deal for her. "I'm never getting married again," she pronounced. "It's one of those...
Gabrielle Union says her daughter’s Halloween costume was inspired by Southern University
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Actress Gabrielle Union paid homage to Southern University and A&M College over the weekend, as she showed off her daughter’s Halloween costume. According to Union’s post to Instagram on Sunday, Oct. 23, her young daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade’s costume was actually inspired by Southern’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls.
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
Siohvaughn Funches: 5 Things To Know About Dwyane Wade’s Ex Who Is Trying To Take Him To Court
Siohvaughn Funches-Wade is ready to go to court against her ex, Dwayne Wade, yet again. On Nov. 41, Funches, 41, submitted an objection to a Los Angeles County court on Nov. 1, requesting that Zaya Wade waits until “the age of majority” to change her name and gender. “There are multiple factors to be considered by the Court in determining the requests to change the minor child’s name and gender. The minor child is fifteen and one-half years old,” wrote Funches in the documents obtained by The Blast.
Gary’s Tea: Should Zaya Wade Wait Until She’s 18 To Change Her Name & Gender? [WATCH]
Zaya Wade's parents are tussling over the fact that she should wait on officially change her name and gender right now at the age of 15.
Diddy Shares The Latest On Finding Love Again After Kim Porter’s Death
The entertainment guru talks about how hard it’s been to move on but says ‘he’s not giving up on love.’. Just as a love story is evolving, it sometimes ends abruptly. This has been the case for Sean Combs, popularly known as Diddy. As his ex-girlfriend Kim Porter’s four-year death anniversary fast approaches, Diddy sat down with artist Teyana Taylor on Bumble’s new bi-weekly YouTube series Luv2SeeIt’s to discuss finding love again.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Al B. Sure! Breaks Silence Amid Reports Of Being In Two-Month Coma
R&B singer Al B. Sure! has been in recovery after being in a coma for the past two months, his son, Albert Brown IV, revealed. The 36-year-old, formally known as Al B. Sure! Jr., took to Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30) to celebrate his birthday and share the surprising news. “Thank your every 1 for the bday wishes!! been kinda out of it and in my own world!! @officialalbsure POPS BEEN hospitalized FOR 2 months and he just made it out!!,” he wrote.More from VIBE.comCynthia Bailey Reveals Reason Behind Split From Mike HillChadwick Boseman's Widow Reflects On Their Relationship: "I Was So Lucky"Trey...
Nia Long Flashes A Huge Smiles In Selfie With Her 2 Sons After Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long, 51, looked completely unphased as she spent some quality time with her two sons, Massai Dorsey II, 21, and Kez Sunday Udoka, 10, on Oct. 10. The Friday actress shared a sweet photo of the happy moment via her Instagram, nearly one month after her fiancé, Ime Udoka, 45, was suspended from the Boston Celtics for allegedly having a consensual relationship with a woman on the NBA team’s staff. Nia captioned the selfie with a single black heart emoji while she covered up half her face with her long raven-hued tresses. Meanwhile, Kez stuck his tongue out to make the moment silly, and Massai twinned with his momma with a huge smile.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club
La La Anthony attended the grand opening of Carmelo Anthony's new club 9 Jones and was overheard saying the space "felt like home." The post La La Anthony Showed Up To Support Ex-Hubby Carmelo Anthony’s New NYC Club appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling For Custody Of His 13-Year-Old Daughter
Nipsey Hussle’s family continues to battle on his behalf for custody of the late rapper’s 13-year-old daughter, Emani. RadarOnline reports that the Los Angeles rapper’s brother, Sam Asghedom, has filed a third status report as part of Nipsey’s probate case. Asghedom states that the Victory Lap rapper’s ex, Tanisha Foster, is causing the holdup in the case. Asghedom and his sister, Samantha Smith, originally obtained guardianship over Emani in 2019 after Foster was deemed unfit to be a parent and provide a stable home. More from VIBE.comNipsey Hussle's Beloved Grandmother Margaret Boutte Has DiedSentencing Hearing For Nipsey Hussle's Killer, Eric...
Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s Family Mourn Death of His Grandmother
Nipsey Hussle‘s beloved grandmother passed and his family shared the news on social media. According to iHeart, the slain rapper’s grandmother, Margaret Mary Boutté died, and on the Instagram account for the family’s company, The Marathon Clothing, they honored her. Against the backdrop of the Boyz...
Gabrielle Union Walks Into Age 50 ‘Like A Champion’
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show fans how she's walking into 50 and of course she's doing it in style.
Dwyane Wade Claps Back At Ex-Wife’s Claim He’s Trying To Profit Off Trans Daughter: ‘Very Disappointed’
Dywane Wade is clapping back at his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches, after she filed a petition against him on Nov. 2. In the petition, Siohvaughn accused Dwyane of trying to profit off their daughter, Zaya Wade’s, name and gender change, according to the court documents, obtained by PEOPLE. The now 15-year-old came out as transgender in 2019 and started going by ‘Zaya’ and using she/her pronouns. Siohvaughn claimed she was concerned that Dwyane “may be pressuring our child to move forward with the name and gender change in order to capitalize on the financial opportunities that he has received.” She asked the court for Zaya to not be able to change her name and gender until she is 18 years old or “the age of majority.”
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Emily Maynard Johnson’s Daughter Ricki Hendrick Thanks Jesus ‘Each Day’ for Her Newest Baby Brother
Her new baby brother! After Emily Maynard Johnson announced that she secretly welcomed another baby with husband Tyler Johnson her daughter Ricki Hendrick gushed about the major milestone. "I thank Jesus more and more for you each day sweet boy🤍," Hendrick, 17, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, November 2. The social media upload included several […]
