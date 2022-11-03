Governor Cooper honors excellence in workforce development

WARSAW — Al Searles senior director of logistics and transportation with Smithfield Hog Production receives Bill Ragland Private Sector Award for Outstanding Achievement in Workforce Development. He was one of the nine recipients recognized during a ceremony held in Greensboro as part of the 35th annual NCWorks Partnership Conference.

“These award winners have overcome adversity and inspired us with their determination to gain new career skills and expand opportunities for others,” said Governor Cooper. “For North Carolina to be ‘First in Talent’ we must work to remove barriers to the great paying jobs being created in our state so that all people have opportunities for success.”

Searles is a member of the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, currently serving in his second term as board chair. He joined ECWDB in 2011 and has served in various leadership capacities, championing workforce development causes to build a talent pipeline that results in upward mobility and success for individuals and businesses. Earlier, Searles was also the chair for the region’s Transportation, Distribution, and Logistics career pathways efforts, and in this role, he brought industry leaders together to address solutions for workforce challenges. He represents North Carolina on the national level as a member of the board of directors of the National Association of Workforce Boards (NAWB). His decades of workforce experience in the private sector bring an invaluable perspective to the ECWDB, the NCWorks system and the national workforce development community. Searles speaks with passion about education and training and enjoys collaborating with economic development organizations, school systems and other partners to meet the community’s talent needs.