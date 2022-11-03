ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence, CA

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

A hike through the world's oldest forest | Bartell's Backroads

BISHOP, Calif. — The oldest living trees in the world don’t grow in the rain forest or along a misty coast. They also don’t tower over the landscape or branch out in a dense jungle. The oldest living trees actually grow on top of an almost barren mountain in some of the harshest conditions California has to offer.
BISHOP, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy