Division-leading Falcons confident with Chargers next

NFL: Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports
Colts Next Coach Odds: Mike Kafka, Greg Roman early favorites
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to scour the NFL assistant coaching ranks after firing Frank Reich on Monday.
Adam Zimmer's death details revealed; docs say coach had 'bruising or blood pooling around his eye'
Details surrounding Adam Zimmer's death were revealed in a court filing on Monday. The football coach died at 38 last week at his home in Minnesota.
Green Bay Packers fans say 3-6 record 'a wakeup call'
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Detroit Lions Sunday, Nov. 6, and some fans took the loss hard, as Green Bay fell to 3-6, losing five straight for the first time since 2008, when Aaron Rodgers was a first-year…
Lions Snag 3 Red Zone Interceptions Off Rodgers To Upset Packers
Drew and Dubbs recap the upset win for the Detroit Lions over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D grade against Lions
Defense delivers for the most part but little else goes right for Green Bay in a 15-9 loss to Detroit.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Week 9 Loss at Detroit Lions
The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-6 after losing to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Here's what coach Matt LaFleur had to say.
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers intercepted 3 times, Packers fall to Lions
Another example of Aaron Rodgers' decline this season as Green Bay drops to 3-6 with an ugly loss to Detroit at Ford Field.
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (25) runs the ball as Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. (3) attempts the tackle during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory…
49ers tab RB Elijah Mitchell for return to practice
The San Francisco 49ers designated three players for return from injured reserve Monday, including second-year running back Elijah Mitchell.
Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (ankle) sitting out vs. Chiefs
Syndication: The Record
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka talk on the field during mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford. News Giants Mandatory Minicamp
Ravens soar by Saints to win third straight
Kenyan Drake rushed for two touchdowns and Lamar Jackson passed for one as the Baltimore Ravens won their third consecutive game, a 27-13 decision over the host New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers linebacker Rashan Gary (52) celebrates getting a sack against the New York Jets with teammate linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (59) during their football game Sunday, October 16, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin…
Reports: Packers OLB Rashan Gary (ACL) lost for season
Green Bay Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary suffered a torn ACL and is out for the rest of the season, ESPN and NFL Network reported Monday.
Jim Polzin: It may be time to throw dirt on the Green Bay Packers' season
Aaron Rodgers and Co. have their first five-game losing streak since 2008 after falling to the lowly Lions. He's holding out hope for a second-half surge, but that seems optimistic.
Photos: Packers fall to Lions 15-9
Aaron Rodgers threw three interceptions as Green Bay fell to Detroit for its fifth straight loss.
NFL: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
Nov 6, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) tried a 4 down and 21 pass but it was inclomplete to ice the game for the Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at New Orleans Saints
Nov 7, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon (90) tackles Baltimore Ravens running back Kenyan Drake (17) in the end zone as he makes a touchdown during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory…
