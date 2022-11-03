Read full article on original website
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022
Paisley, FL
Teenage girl breaks into her grandma's safe, steals $13,500, and shares it with her classmates
Summerfield, FL
Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County, Florida
Lake County, FL
Reasonably Priced, Fun Places to Take Kids in Lake County Florida
Lake County, FL
Lake County Florida's Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire - This Weekend
Tavares, FL
villages-news.com
United Church of Christ at The Villages to hold drive-thru food drive
United Church of Christ at The Villages located 12514 County Road 101 in Oxford will hold a drive-thru food drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The donations will go to Seeds of Hope to benefit the Wildwood Food Pantry and the Wildwood Soup Kitchen. All nonperishable food items are needed, especially peanut butter, canned vegetables, and canned meats.
leesburg-news.com
Thomas Michael Foit
Thomas Michael Foit, SR, 79, of Leesburg, Florida passed away October 29, 2022. Tom was born November 3, 1942 in Buffalo, New York to Henry J. and Charlotte Wallett Foit. He was a Master Mechanic and worked for General Motors in Buffalo before moving to Leesburg 40 years ago. Locally he worked as a Maintenance Supervisor until his retirement.
leesburg-news.com
Herbert F. Darnley Jr.
Herbert F. Darnley Jr., aged 85, passed away after a multi-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. He is survived by his cherished wife of 62 years, Janice (nee Betts) Darnley; loving father of David (Molly) Darnley, cherished Papa of Thomas Darnley and Katie (Ryan) Collins, brother of Robert (Linda) Darnley and sister of Linda (Frank Foster) Persichino as well as loving nieces and nephews.
villages-news.com
New internet cafe owner in The Villages hoping to win permit approval
The new owner of an internet cafe in The Villages is hoping to win approval of a permit so he can continue its operation. Timothy Cole is purchasing the Winners World internet cafe located on Buenos Aires Boulevard. Winners World was previously owned by James Daugherty. Cole is asking the...
westorlandonews.com
Corruption Cowles? Supervisor of Elections’ Son Works for Equipment Vendor
Nick Cowles, the son of Orange County Supervisor of Elections Bill Cowles, works as a “Ballot Management Product Specialist” and is a Florida Account Manager for the election equipment vendor serving his father’s office. There are growing claims of possible corruption and increasing worries about election integrity in the heart of Central Florida.
The Daily South
5 Reasons To Visit Christmas, Florida
When a small Florida town sports an iconic name like “Christmas,” you can imagine why it draws throngs of visitors during December. Some people simply seek a “Christmas, FL” postmark on the envelopes of their holiday cards. Others want to check out the holiday festivities packing the town’s events calendar.
villages-news.com
Recipients receive heart, liver and kidney after fatal motorcycle crash in The Villages
A 20-year-old who died as the result of a motorcycle crash this past week in The Villages has given new life to those who received his heart, liver and kidney. Tyler Lewis was flown by helicopter Monday afternoon to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. He died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
villages-news.com
Lake and Sumter counties in State of Emergency as subtropical storm nears
Gov. Ron DeSantis has issued Executive Order (EO) 22-253, declaring a State of Emergency for 34 counties in the potential path of Subtropical Storm Nicole. Lake County and Sumter County are included in the State of Emergency. DeSantis said he issued the executive order in an abundance of caution so...
WCJB
Ocala Food and Wine Festival begins at the World Equestrian Center
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ocala Food and Wine Festival kicked off tonight at the World Equestrian Center with a welcome party. Throughout the weekend guests can sample food and drinks from Ocala’s top restaurants, breweries, wineries and distilleries. People will get a chance to meet and greet celebrity...
villages-news.com
Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments
A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
WESH
Central Florida schools close as Nicole approaches
ORLANDO, Fla. — Volusia County Schoolssaid administrative offices and schools are going to be closed both Wednesday and Thursday as preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole is underway. The district also said no school-sponsored activities will occur on Wednesday and Thursday. Osceola Public Schools announced Tuesday that they would be...
mynews13.com
City of Ocoee remembers election day massacre
OCOEE, Fla. — This week marks 102 years since a simple act of voting led to the Ocoee Massacre. In 1920, July Perry was shot and later lynched in Ocoee after attempting to cast a ballot. What followed was a massacre leaving dozens more dead while others fled the area.
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. District officials have announced that Seminole County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday: Closed on Nov. 9. Thursday: Closed Nov. 10. Friday: Closed Nov. 11. All after-school...
theapopkavoice.com
The history of South Apopka
Editor's Note: On Wednesday, the Apopka City Council will host a workshop on annexing South Apopka. It's been a prominent subject since the 2022 election cycle in Apopka but a stumbling block in this community for generations. Although South Apopka is only a little over two square miles with a...
New education program looks to curb nursing shortage in Central Florida
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A new hands-on program is helping curb the nursing shortage in Central Florida. The dedicated education unit at AdventHealth Winter Park provides students with a nursing teacher and a clinical instructor. A total of 550 people are enrolled right now. The program plans to have...
Daytona Beach Animal Shelter faces overcrowding; new guidelines in place
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Humane Society has announced that it will not be taking in dogs that have a history of biting or aggressive behavior. The nonprofit said that it will be euthanizing dogs that meet these parameters. Just this morning, it explained that it has been facing...
villages-news.com
Lady Lake officials can’t give away water for Sumter County development
If this is true it must stop. Apparently, Sumter County developers are once again coming to Lady Lake requesting water and sewer services in northeast Sumter County. Really!. Sumter County is one of the fastest growing counties in the USA but they cannot provide water and sewer services for their own development? Lady Lake commissioners should once and for all stop this at the gate. Lady Lake is a relatively small community. It has five wards, three of which are located in The Villages. Those three wards get water and sewer from The Villages. If The Villages ever decides it is no longer profitable to do so, where will those three wards get water and sewer?
wogx.com
Sanford 'Octoberfest' becomes 'Novemberfest' as flooding from Ian finally recedes
As people filled their cups with imported German beer, downtown Sanford is also filled with a sense of normalcy. Sanford's Octoberfest was supposed to be on October 14, on the still-flooded Seminole Boulevard. Moving just a block up the street, organizers are relieved to pull it off.
leesburg-news.com
Driver killed in four-vehicle crash in Leesburg
A 42-year-old Eustis man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Monday morning in Leesburg. The man had been at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla at 7:14 a.m. at County Road 44 and North Silver Lake Road when the accident occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Florida...
WESH
1 dead in 4-vehicle Lake County crash
LEESBURG, Fla. — One person was killed Monday morning in a four-car crash in Lake County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash involves four vehicles: a 2003 Chevy Silverado, a 2004 Toyota Corolla, a 2021 tractor-trailer, and a 2015 Mitsubishi Mirage. The Corolla driver was pronounced dead on...
