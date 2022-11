Albert "Jack" Thompson, age 83, of Tracy City, Tennessee passed away on Nov. 4, 2022. Jack was born on January 11, 1939 in Tracy City, Tennessee to the late Fritz and Lula Thompson. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at City Cemetery in...

TRACY CITY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO