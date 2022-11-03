A look at the box score for Sunday night’s game would lead someone to believe that the Chiefs cruised to victory over the Titans. The Chiefs had more than twice as many yards as their opponents and Patrick Mahomes had his third-most passing yards in a game, but the Chiefs wound up needing overtime to secure their 20-17 victory over the Titans. Getting to the extra period required a heroic effort from Mahomes as he came up with a 20-yard run on third-and-17 on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter and then ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Mahomes then ran for a two-point conversion and his work with his feet wound up overshadowing a massive day through the air.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO