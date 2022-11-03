Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
The Packers want everyone (specifically Aaron Rodgers) to know they tried to make a trade
After the Packers failed to step up and trade for receiver Chase Claypool, a year after the Packers failed to step up and sign receiver Odell Beckham Jr., it was suggested (it sounds better with the passive voice, since I suggested it) that the Packers don’t really want to make those deals.
NBC Sports
Deebo's hilarious one-liner after reading 49ers' contract offer
Aside from the Jimmy Garoppolo saga that saw the veteran quarterback go, well, nowhere, the biggest storyline from the 49ers' offseason was Deebo Samuel's contract. The drama finally ended on July 31 when Samuel agreed to a three-year extension worth $73.5 million. Samuel and his agent, Tory Dandy of Creative...
The World Has ‘Grades’ for Vikings Big Trade
Mere hours before the NFL’s trade deadline, the Minnesota Vikings bartered with the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings added Hockenson, a 2023 4th-Round pick, and a conditional 2024 4th-Round pick from Detroit for a 2nd-Round pick from 2023 and a 2024 3rd-Round pick. Adofo-Mensah traded down two rounds next year and one round in 2024 to land Hockenson.
NBC Sports
Patriots players say Colts LB was tipped off to their offensive plays
Why did the New England Patriots' offense manage just 203 total yards and one gift of a touchdown Sunday?. If you ask some of their players, it's partly because the Indianapolis Colts knew what was coming. According to MassLive's Mark Daniels, "multiple offensive players" on the Patriots "could be overheard...
NBC Sports
Matt Eberflus on Justin Fields: It’s special
The Bears weren’t able to pull out a win against the Dolphins on Sunday, but it wasn’t for a lack of effort by quarterback Justin Fields. Fields threw three touchdowns and ran for 178 yards and another score in the 35-32 loss, which set a record for a quarterback’s rushing yards and continued a run of strong play for a quarterback who is taking major strides in his second NFL season. Those strides were the focus for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus when he discussed Fields’ peformance after the loss.
Jim Harbaugh offers injury update on Roman Wilson, Ryan Hayes
PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Two of the Michigan football team’s starters who missed Saturday’s victory over Rutgers should return next week against Nebraska, Jim Harbaugh said during his postgame press conference. Starting WR Roman Wilson and starting LT Ryan Hayes, neither of whom made the trip to Piscataway,...
NBC Sports
Swinney: Clemson DE Thomas done for year with foot injury
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said starting defensive end Xavier Thomas will miss the rest of the season after re-injuring his foot. Swinney said that the 6-foot-2, 256-pound fifth-year senior will need surgery on the foot he first hurt in August at training camp. Swinney said having...
NBC Sports
Harrison Smith: Kirk Cousins makes plays to win and that’s all that matters
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins got to revisit one of his most memorable NFL moments after Sunday’s win in Washington. Cousins was playing for Washington in 2015 when he shouted “You like that!” after a comeback win and he authored another one on Sunday. The Vikings were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter, but they scored the final 13 points of the game and Cousins reprised his famous line when accepting a game ball from head coach Kevin O’Connell in the team’s locker room.
saturdaytradition.com
TJ Hockenson, former Iowa TE, notches first career catch with Minnesota Vikings
T.J. Hockenson is wasting no time in making an impact on his new team. Before the NFL Trade Deadline, Hockenson was traded from the Detroit Lions to the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings’ Week 9 matchup with the Washington Commanders is Hockenson’s 1st game for his new team. The...
saturdaytradition.com
Colin Cowherd explains bizarre reasoning behind ranking Michigan No. 1
Having Michigan at No. 1 isn’t the craziest take you could have. Sure Georgia and Ohio State fans will argue that, but it’s a reasonable take if you can explain it. Colin Cowherd is one of the few who thinks the Wolverines should Be No. 1 when the CFP poll comes out Tuesday afternoon.
NBC Sports
Jets sign Kenny Yeboah to active roster
The Jets signed tight end Kenny Yeboah to the active roster Saturday, the team announced. The team also elevated offensive lineman Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game against the Bills and signed safety Jared Mayden to the practice squad. Yeboah was out of elevations after being elevated from the practice...
NBC Sports
Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense
It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut. Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.
NBC Sports
How to watch Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Munich
The next stop on the NFL international showdown train is brand new. The Seattle Seahawks (6-3) are taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5) for a Week 10 faceoff in Munich, marking the league’s first regular season contest in Germany. Next Sunday will be the fourth time the Bucs will take part in the NFL’s International Series and the second time for the Seahawks.
NBC Sports
Commanders were on their way to legitimacy — then the fourth happened
The Commanders were so close on Sunday to passing what Ron Rivera — as well as everyone who's followed the club this year — viewed as a true test against the Vikings. Instead, Rivera's squad saw its three-game winning streak flame out with a 20-17 loss to Minnesota in a result that'll spark additional questions about where the franchise is heading in 2022 and beyond.
NBC Sports
Tom Brady becomes first QB in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards
Tom Brady has reached another historic milestone. The 45-year-old quarterback became the first in NFL history to throw for 100,000 yards in the regular season and postseason during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game against the Rams. The pass that did it was a 15-yard completion to running back...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: Refs definitely missed pass interference on late pass to Chase Claypool
With the Bears trailing 35-32 late in the final moments of today’s game, quarterback Justin Fields threw a deep ball to newly arrived wide receiver Chase Claypool. It fell incomplete, but the Dolphins appeared to call pass interference. Unfortunately for the Bears, it wasn’t called. A penalty there would...
NBC Sports
Two flags from Vikings loss aren't sitting well with Ron Rivera
Two penalties — one that cost the Commanders the chance to tie or win Sunday's game against the Vikings late and one that took a Washington touchdown off the board — were at the top of Ron Rivera's mind during a Monday morning session with reporters. The former...
NBC Sports
Jeffrey Simmons on Patrick Mahomes: The play is never over with that guy
A look at the box score for Sunday night’s game would lead someone to believe that the Chiefs cruised to victory over the Titans. The Chiefs had more than twice as many yards as their opponents and Patrick Mahomes had his third-most passing yards in a game, but the Chiefs wound up needing overtime to secure their 20-17 victory over the Titans. Getting to the extra period required a heroic effort from Mahomes as he came up with a 20-yard run on third-and-17 on the game-tying drive in the fourth quarter and then ran 14 yards for a touchdown. Mahomes then ran for a two-point conversion and his work with his feet wound up overshadowing a massive day through the air.
NBC Sports
Josh Allen’s elbow injury is something to monitor
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Jets, Bills quarterback Josh Allen injured his elbow. It didn’t keep him from finishing the game, an effort that included uncorking a long pass to receiver Stefon Diggs. Still, it could keep Allen from fully participating in preparations for the next game.
NBC Sports
Injuries piling up for Packers
The Packers are struggling in Detroit, and it’s not just Aaron Rodgers‘ three interceptions. Five Packers players have suffered injuries today, as of the third quarter. The latest was linebacker Rashan Gary, who was carted off with a knee injury. There’s been no diagnosis, but it didn’t look good.
