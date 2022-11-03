ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond road conditions in decline

The condition of Richmond’s roads is trending downward. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) just released the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) providing a snapshot of pavement health in each jurisdiction. In 2021, Richmond’s PCI was 62 out of 100, down from 63 in 2020 and 64 in 2019. PCI...
Contra Costa County veterans invited to ‘Operation Documentation’

A free Operation Documentation event for Contra Costa County veterans and their families will be held in Martinez on Thursday, Nov. 10. The event, which runs from 4-6 p.m. at the Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office, located at 555 Escobar St., provides former military members and their families opportunities to tap a number of services, including recording original or certified copies of DD-214 discharge documents free of charge.
Richmond neighborhood bands together to clear excess vegetation

Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.
Richmond council seeks study on pollution impacts of I-580 congestion

The Richmond City Council called for a study on pollution impacts from traffic backups on westbound I-580 in Richmond leading up to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. As the Standard reported in July, a coalition of Richmond residents including neighborhood council leaders says the bike lane on the bridge’s top deck is worsening westbound traffic backups and expressed concern over potential impacts to low-income neighborhoods along I-580. The bike lane also eliminated the shoulder on the top deck, preventing stalled out cars from being able to move out of traffic and creating traffic backups beyond peak commute hours, the coalition states.
Primorosa Salon in Point Richmond hosting ‘Haircuts for a Cause’

Primorosa Salon is inviting the community to enjoy its services while supporting children in need at its annual Haircuts for a Cause charity event on Sunday, Nov. 20. On that day, proceeds from services provided by the team of the salon at 1 W. Richmond Ave. will be donated to an orphanage in San Juan De Los Lagos in Jalisco Mexico. Money raised will be used to buy children clothes, toys and a beautiful Christmas party.
REI Co-op opens Adventure Center in Richmond

REI Co-Op has opened an Adventure Center at 1387 Marina Way South in Richmond, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt reported in his e-forum newsletter on Saturday. An REI Co-Op Adventure Center “focuses exclusively on gear rental and outdoor classes and experiences,” according to the company. This location does not sell gear — for that, you’ll have to visit the stores in Berkeley and Corte-Madera.
