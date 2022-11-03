Read full article on original website
Richmond road conditions in decline
The condition of Richmond’s roads is trending downward. The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC) just released the Pavement Condition Index (PCI) providing a snapshot of pavement health in each jurisdiction. In 2021, Richmond’s PCI was 62 out of 100, down from 63 in 2020 and 64 in 2019. PCI...
Richmond Blues Foundation to honor ‘Oh Happy Day’ Grammy winning singer
The North & Greater Richmond Blues Foundation is readying to sing to the rafters at its 2022 Richmond Music Legends Awards Gala Sat., Nov. 12 from 7-10 p.m. at the Richmond Recreation Center, 3230 Macdonald Ave. in Richmond. The gala concert is free to attend and doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Contra Costa County veterans invited to ‘Operation Documentation’
A free Operation Documentation event for Contra Costa County veterans and their families will be held in Martinez on Thursday, Nov. 10. The event, which runs from 4-6 p.m. at the Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder-Elections Office, located at 555 Escobar St., provides former military members and their families opportunities to tap a number of services, including recording original or certified copies of DD-214 discharge documents free of charge.
Richmond neighborhood bands together to clear excess vegetation
Want to know how to beautify your neighborhood and prepare it for wildfire season in a single day? Just call the Greenbriar Neighborhood Council. In September, residents of the Richmond neighborhood worked with volunteers to clear excess vegetation on sidewalk areas and yards. While neighbors cut branches on their properties, cleaned out their gutters and trimmed yard vegetation, volunteers trimmed weeds and overhanging brush from selected area sidewalks, according to the city.
A Few of My Favorite Things: Steve Zwetsch’s Cigar Box Guitars
The Standard’s series, “A Few of My Favorite Things” takes a look at some of this reporter’s top local treasures—be they food, drink, places or faces—from Richmond and beyond. Up this week: Artist Steve Zwetsch’s cigar box guitars. Artist Steve Zwetsch’s cigar box...
Hilltop car dealerships sue Richmond over 8,000 percent tax hike
Six Hilltop neighborhood car dealerships are suing the City of Richmond over a collective 8,000 percent hike in their business tax. Richmond Mayor Tom Butt said it’s the latest lawsuit against the city borne from policies pushed by the Richmond Progressive Alliance (RPA), whose members hold a majority on City Council.
Richmond Public Library West Side Branch to host author talk
Scott Badler, author of the new book JFK and the Muckers of Choate: A Real-to-Life Novel, will host a talk and book signing at the Richmond Public Library’s West Side Branch on Wednesday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. The Standard profiled the Marina Bay resident in advance of his...
Fresh Approach mobile farmers’ market nourishes local communities
For those unaware, local nonprofit Fresh Approach is continuing to visit Richmond and San Pablo on Wednesdays to provide affordable, healthy produce to local community members. The truck stops at the Richmond Public Library from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. After that, it moves to the San Pablo Senior Center...
Richmond council seeks study on pollution impacts of I-580 congestion
The Richmond City Council called for a study on pollution impacts from traffic backups on westbound I-580 in Richmond leading up to the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. As the Standard reported in July, a coalition of Richmond residents including neighborhood council leaders says the bike lane on the bridge’s top deck is worsening westbound traffic backups and expressed concern over potential impacts to low-income neighborhoods along I-580. The bike lane also eliminated the shoulder on the top deck, preventing stalled out cars from being able to move out of traffic and creating traffic backups beyond peak commute hours, the coalition states.
Primorosa Salon in Point Richmond hosting ‘Haircuts for a Cause’
Primorosa Salon is inviting the community to enjoy its services while supporting children in need at its annual Haircuts for a Cause charity event on Sunday, Nov. 20. On that day, proceeds from services provided by the team of the salon at 1 W. Richmond Ave. will be donated to an orphanage in San Juan De Los Lagos in Jalisco Mexico. Money raised will be used to buy children clothes, toys and a beautiful Christmas party.
Groundwork Richmond to hold ‘Tacos, Trees, & Tequila’ fundraiser
Groundwork Richmond (GWR) is adding some special sauce to its Taco Tuesday party this year, as it hosts its “Tacos, Trees, & Tequila” fundraiser Tues., Nov. 1 from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Los Moles Restaurant in El Cerrito with multiple reasons to celebrate. The free-admission event...
Richmond residents invited to weigh-in on roadway safety
Local residents are invited to both attend and weigh-in at a virtual Travel Safe Richmond Community Open House hosted by the City of Richmond Wed., Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. During the Zoom meeting, the City will share the recommendations in the Draft Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Plan,...
REI Co-op opens Adventure Center in Richmond
REI Co-Op has opened an Adventure Center at 1387 Marina Way South in Richmond, Richmond Mayor Tom Butt reported in his e-forum newsletter on Saturday. An REI Co-Op Adventure Center “focuses exclusively on gear rental and outdoor classes and experiences,” according to the company. This location does not sell gear — for that, you’ll have to visit the stores in Berkeley and Corte-Madera.
RAC’s Holiday Arts Festival features sparkling lineup for diamond jubilee
Want to check gifts off your holiday shopping list while supporting local artists along the way? Set your smartphones for the Richmond Art Center’s Holiday Arts Festival Sun., Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The popular annual arts festival, which will be celebrating its 60th ‘diamond jubilee’...
Over 150 people attend floating pumpkin patch at The Plunge
The City of Richmond is lauding another successful running of its Floating Pumpkin Patch at the Plunge. On Saturday, 150 children, parents and community members showed up to search for their perfect pumpkin in the public pool in Point Richmond. “Even though there was a line to get in, everyone...
NASA program offered to Contra Costa College students
NASA is offering up an out-of-this-world opportunity to Contra Costa College students. NASA has selected CCC as its only Northern California campus for its National Community College Aerospace Scholar program, according to CCC. As part of the opportunity, CCC seeks to recruit a cohort of about 60 CCC students who...
East Bay Center for the Performing Arts to livestream Fall Gala
The East Bay Center for the Performing Arts will host its 12th Annual Fall Gala Thurs., Nov. 3 at 6:30 p.m. via Livestream. The virtual event is free to attend; RSVP here to receive the livestream link or to donate. The Gala, which is the Center’s largest annual fundraiser, will...
Halloween activities abound in Richmond and San Pablo
Looking for some spooktacular events where you can scare up some Halloween fun up-to-and-including the big night Mon., Oct. 31? Don’t fret about your fright-night plans—the Standard has conjured a Halloween roundup so you can peruse the possibilities this year. Here’s what’s in store for local goblins of all ages:
Richmond gets grant to launch ‘Food Fit Fund Program’
A new program to help Richmond youth create healthy lifestyles is coming to the Richmond Recreation Complex following City Council’s approval Tuesday to accept and direct $90,000 in grant funding to support it. The funding from the National Recreation and Parks Association Community Wellness Hubs Program will see the...
Mira Vista Fall Festival to celebrate season’s bounty
Mira Vista Elementary’s Fall Festival will feature a cornucopia of the season’s bounty when it returns to the school’s blacktop, 6397 Hazel Ave. in Richmond, Sat., Oct. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday will see the K-8 school roll out festival faves including a Haunted...
