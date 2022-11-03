Read full article on original website
Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro
Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
Ribbon Cutting: Strickland Brothers –10 Minute Oil Change in Smyrna
Strickland Brothers – 10 Minute Oil Change held its ribbon cutting for its location in Smyrna on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 302 South Lowry Street in Smyrna. Strickland Brothers offer 10-minute, drive-thru, pressure-free oil changes, state inspections, and maintenance services. No appointment is needed. 302 South Lowry Street.
Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events
As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. 1Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial...
OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood
Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
Southeast Baptist Church Presents 38th Annual Bethlehem Marketplace
Southeast Baptist Church has announced that Bethlehem Marketplace will take place December 10-11, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Murfreesboro. Located at 708 Minerva Drive, this FREE walk-through drama reenactment depicts how. the village of Bethlehem may have looked the morning after Jesus’ birth. The atmosphere and surroundings...
MTSU Musicians will be Home for the Holidays for Community ‘Messiah’ Concert Nov. 28
University musicians will welcome the community home for the holidays Monday, Nov. 28, for a special gift — an MTSU Presidential Concert — when they bring their annual performance of George Frideric Handel’s “Messiah” to Hinton Hall for the first time in years. The MTSU...
OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson
Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week – October 31, 2022
Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from October 31 to November 4, 2022. Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nashville’s holiday...
Suspects Steal Merchandise From T-Mobile Store in Smyrna
November 7, 2022 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the pictured suspects of theft of merchandise at T-Mobile in Smyrna. If you have any information please contact Det. Kate Armstrong at 615-267-5012 or [email protected]
Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro
The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
OBITUARY: Michael Ray Davis
Michael Ray Davis, a loving and devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at home with his immediate family at his bedside in La Vergne, TN. Michael had just turned 48 years of age. He was born September 10, 1974 in Nashville, TN...
OBITUARY: Bobby Wade Smith Jr.
Bobby Wade Smith, Jr., of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was born in Woodbury and a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wade Smith, Sr., and brother Anthony Smith. Mr. Smith retired...
Smyrna Fire Department to Host 21st Annual Food Drive
Each year the Smyrna Fire Department partners with Nourish Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items donated to help our neighbors in need. Last year alone, Nourish Food Bank provided more than 750,000 worth of meals to families in economic and food crisis across their service communities. On average they serve around 1500 families per month. So, your donation makes a difference!
Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues
This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools
Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
Eight Murfreesboro Apartment Residents Displaced After Saturday Fire
November 5, 2022 – MFRD responded to an apartment fire at 600 Dusan Blvd at 9:37 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 5. Upon arrival, crews encountered flames from the roof of the single-story apartment building. A quick interior attack was made while other crews worked to ensure all residents were evacuated and accounted for. The fire was quickly extinguished.
Pedestrian Struck Twice on Dickerson Pike Yesterday Dies at Hospital
November 3, 2022 – The pedestrian hit by two vehicles last night on Dickerson Pike in front of Hunters Lane High School died today at the hospital. Treondois Farmer Jr., 25, of Goodlettsville, was standing in the roadway when a northbound black Nissan Murano struck him. He was then struck by a silver sedan behind the Nissan.
Mark Your Calendar for the Christmas Open House at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum This December
Bring your family and enjoy a day of 19th century holiday traditions at the Christmas Open House at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 10 am – 4 pm. Make an ornament for your tree...
Make Plans to Attend Sam Davis Memorial Day
Make plans to attend Sam Davis Memorial Day at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 pm. This is the day that we honor the memory of Sam Davis. A graveside service with wreath laying ceremony will follow a guest speaker.
