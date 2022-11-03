ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: Results Physiotherapy in Murfreesboro

Results Physiotherapy held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 1741 South Rutherford Blvd. Suite N in Murfreesboro. The Results Physiotherapy Murfreesboro – Kensington Place clinic in Murfreesboro, Tennessee is happy to offer chronic pain comprehensive and dependable service to our Murfreesboro, TN community in partnership with Ascension Saint Thomas.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Celebrate Veterans Day 2022 With These 6 Events

As Veterans Day approaches, we want to give thanks to those who served our country. Several Veterans Day events have already taken place across Middle Tennessee. Here is a list of 6 events taking place this week. Veterans Day is Friday, November 11, 2022. 1Veterans Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial...
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Lois Sanders Wood

Lois Sanders Wood, age 90 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 5, 2022. A native of Rutherford County, TN, she was the daughter of the late Ernest Odell and Lena Davenport Sanders. Mrs. Wood was also preceded in death by her husband...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Jeffrey Allen Dodson

Jeffrey Allen Dodson, age, 53 of Murfreesboro, TN, was made perfect before our Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. A native of Murfreesboro, TN, he was preceded in death by his mother Linda Carol Fisher Dodson. Jeff is survived by his father Joe Allen Dodson, and brother Jonathan...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: November 7, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Rutherford Source

Ribbon Cutting: The Fish House Sports Bar in Murfreesboro

The Fish House Sports Bar held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd. in Murfreesboro. The menu features fried fish and chicken meals, sandwiches, and more! Don’t forget to check out their daily specials. Find them right off Middle Tennessee Boulevard, just a mile south of Middle Tennessee State University! Order online for carryout or delivery!
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Michael Ray Davis

Michael Ray Davis, a loving and devoted husband and father, son, brother and uncle passed away Thursday, November 3, 2022 at home with his immediate family at his bedside in La Vergne, TN. Michael had just turned 48 years of age. He was born September 10, 1974 in Nashville, TN...
LA VERGNE, TN
Rutherford Source

OBITUARY: Bobby Wade Smith Jr.

Bobby Wade Smith, Jr., of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, he was 64 years old. He was born in Woodbury and a lifelong resident of Rutherford Co. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Wade Smith, Sr., and brother Anthony Smith. Mr. Smith retired...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Rutherford Source

Smyrna Fire Department to Host 21st Annual Food Drive

Each year the Smyrna Fire Department partners with Nourish Food Bank to collect non-perishable food items donated to help our neighbors in need. Last year alone, Nourish Food Bank provided more than 750,000 worth of meals to families in economic and food crisis across their service communities. On average they serve around 1500 families per month. So, your donation makes a difference!
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

Home for the Holidays TV Special with Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Will Feature Local Venues

This holiday season just got a little brighter with a heartwarming TV special, Homes for the Holidays, hosted by CMA and ACM award-winning artist Ashley McBryde. The television event stars Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler in the hit western drama series Yellowstone; multi-platinum, award-winning artist Travis Tritt; music icon, Bret Michaels, Warner Music Nashville artist Ian Munsick; chart-topping country trio Runaway June (Natalie Stovall, Jennifer Wayne, Stevie Woodward), and the multiple Grammy-nominated Robert Randolph. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation invited celebrity friends to give Gold Star and fallen first responder families the ultimate holiday gifts – mortgage-free homes.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Meet Matt Brown, Technology Specialist at Rutherford County Schools

Matt Brown is a level three technology support specialist for Rutherford County. In this Q+A he talks about his role supporting faculty and students across RCS. A: I am a technology support specialist, level three. That is the job title, but what do I do? I am the guy who rolls out Windows and (Microsoft) Office and applications. I make sure everything works for four-year-old students in Pre-K to everyone else — even the central office.
Rutherford Source

Make Plans to Attend Sam Davis Memorial Day

Make plans to attend Sam Davis Memorial Day at The Historic Sam Davis Home and Museum (1399 Sam Davis Rd, Smyrna, TN 37167) on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1 pm. This is the day that we honor the memory of Sam Davis. A graveside service with wreath laying ceremony will follow a guest speaker.
SMYRNA, TN
Rutherford Source

