Johnny Depp to Appear in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty Vol. 4’ Show on Prime Video

By Jordan Moreau
 5 days ago
Johnny Depp will appear in Rihanna ’s upcoming “ Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” fashion show, Variety has confirmed, making him the first male celebrity to have a featured “star” moment in one of Rihanna’s shows.

His brief cameo follows in the vein of other celeb moments, like Cindy Crawford’s appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. Other confirmed celebrities for the “Vol. 4” show include Rihanna herself, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor Winston Duke, “Abbott Elementary” Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marvel’s “Shang-Chi” star Simu Liu, “Empire” star Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin and performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.

“Savage X Fenty Vol. 4” releases on Prime Video on Nov. 9. Variety has reached out to Amazon for comment about Depp’s role.

Depp’s appearance comes after his highly publicized defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp in her 2018 Washington Post opinion piece, which alluded to being a victim of domestic violence, but also that Depp defamed Heard, through his attorney, while fighting back against her charges.

In the wake of the verdict, Depp has attempted several public appearances to mount a comeback. In August, he appeared at the MTV Video Music Awards as a Moon Person, a brought-to-life version of the VMAs trophy. He also joined musician Jeff Beck for a handful of live concerts, and the two released a 13-track joint album titled “18.” The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star is also set to direct a biographical drama about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani, produced by Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. Depp is also starring as the controversial King Louis XV in French filmmaker Maïwenn’s upcoming film “Jeanne du Barry,” a historical romance drama about a royal’s concubine.

