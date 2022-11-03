ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

Homicide investigation at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A death investigation was underway Monday in Colorado Springs after police say a body was found at a homeless camp. KKTV 11 News learned about the investigation after a viewer noticed the police activity in a field near South Union Boulevard and Highway 24 on the south side of the city.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

18-year-old arrested after shooting into car in Pueblo

(PUEBLO, Colo.) —18-year-old Juaquin Availa is under arrest and facing First Degree Attempted Murder charges after he walked up to a car in the parking lot of a Pueblo business and fired shots at the people inside. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the dispatch center received a call around 12:41 a.m. Saturday, Nov. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

WATCH: 2 minors charged in deadly Colorado fire

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Homicide investigation in Colorado Springs 11/7/22. Updated: 7 hours ago. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating a reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs late Sunday. At 11 p.m., police said they responded to the 7000 block of Rangewood Dr. for a "carjacking involving a gun." At the scene, police said they learned that an armed suspect with a handgun approached a parked The post Police investigate reported armed carjacking in northeast Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Court docs: Wires unplugged from voting machine; Pueblo man arrested

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- In newly released arrest documents, a Pueblo man allegedly unplugged wires from a voting machine during the primary election. He is now facing a felony voter tampering charge. 31-year-old Richard Patton was arrested last week. Patton is a registered Democrat. According to an arrest affidavit obtained by 13 Investigates, Pueblo Police The post Court docs: Wires unplugged from voting machine; Pueblo man arrested appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Carjacking in north Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An armed suspect forced people out of their vehicle at gunpoint and drove off in their car Sunday night. The victims told police they were parked on Rangewood near Vickers when a person carrying a gun approached the car and ordered them to get out. The suspect told them hand over various items, then got in the vehicle and left the victims stranded. No injuries were reported.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dorchester Park homicide victim identified

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The El Paso County Coroner’s Office has completed the autopsy of 35-year-old Bradly Miller, whose death at Dorchester Park on Thursday, Nov. 3 is being investigated as a homicide. On Nov. 3 at around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to Dorchester Park at 1130 South Nevada […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Monday marks nine years since 22-year-old Carlos Steven Espinoza was shot and killed. Police are still searching for answers about what happened that November night. On Nov. 7, 2013, the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to shots fired call in the area of Murray Boulevard and Bryon Drive around 8:40 The post Police continue to search for suspect in deadly 2013 shooting in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: Body found at a homeless camp in Colorado Springs

Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Crews respond to a structure fire in the Gleneagle area north of Colorado Springs. Officers and suspect are facing charges after a train hit a police car in Colorado. Updated: 8 hours ago. Two minors are...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are investigating two reported business robberies which appeared to be connected to one another in Colorado Springs Sunday, police said officers were dispatched to a business for a reported robbery in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Dr., just before 9 p.m. According to the police, the suspect walked The post 2 reported business robberies believed to be connected in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Family grieving man killed in Pueblo shooting

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Family members of a Pueblo man they said was killed Friday night are grieving the man they described as a light to all. Leo Leonardo’s family told 11 News he was shot and killed at an apartment complex on Constitution Road, off of Troy Avenue on the northeast side of Pueblo.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Two robberies in Colorado Springs appear connected

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a pair of robberies that happened late Sunday, Nov. 6 are connected. The first robbery happened around 9 p.m. at a business in the 7000 block of Commerce Center Drive near East Woodman Road and I25. CSPD said a suspect entered the store and took […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Suspected drunk driver lands on top of utility box

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver is being charged with DUI after causing a chaotic scene in northeast Colorado Springs Monday morning. Police tell 11 News the driver crashed into several parked cars at the New Summit Charter School before hitting a security guard and fleeing the scene. The driver made it about half a mile before careening into a utility box on Union Jack Way, leaving the vehicle teetering on top of it.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Victim threatened with baseball bat & gun, 1 arrested

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman after she and another suspect were reported for threatening a victim with weapons late Saturday night on Nov. 5. Police are still searching for the second suspect. Bethany Wood, 34, was arrested for First Degree Burglary and Menacing. Police have an arrest warrant […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

