KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our above average temperatures continue as we start the new work week, but we may have to deal with a few scattered showers as well. Drier weather is on the horizon for the middle of the week, but that will come at the price of some cooler weather as we’ll slowly begin to see our high temperatures fall through the week before bigger changes arrive into next weekend.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO