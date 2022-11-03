Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
CDC lists Tennessee flu level as ‘very high’
Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT. Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday.
wvlt.tv
273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says
The Centers for Disease Control have released data on flu-like illnesses across the United States, ranking the levels of illness in each state. Coach Josh Heupel speaks as Tennessee preps to take on Missouri in Neyland Stadium. The coverage starts Saturday at 10:00 am. with the Big Orange Kickoff followed by the kickoff at Noon only on WVLT.
wvlt.tv
Catch up Quick: Wildfire in the Smokies, Missing woman found dead, Election day is Tuesday
The fire is near Youngblood Way Road and Rocky Flats Road, officials said. Chelsie Autum Walker was last seen on Oct. 29. 273-acre wildfire ‘contained,’ Campbell County dispatch says. Updated: 14 hours ago. The fire in Duff was reported on Wednesday, but Tennessee Forestry crews are working to...
wvlt.tv
Science of the Spirits
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores. A new Tennessee law now makes third graders who score low on an end of the year standardized test in reading repeat the third grade. KAT to offer free bus rides on Election Day. Updated:...
wvlt.tv
TN law creates potential hurdles for third graders; parents ask for change
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee law signed in 2021 is now potentially impacting third graders across the state this school year. As the law stands, if a third grader doesn’t get a high enough score on the reading portion of the end-of-the-year standardized test, additional restrictions would be put in place before they moved to fourth grade.
wvlt.tv
Bird flu drives business to East Tenn. turkey farmers
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Avian Influenza killed 7.1 million turkeys this year, according to the USDA. With a little more than two weeks left until Thanksgiving, smaller farms are filling the void left by big box stores. “It’s been a pretty good season. They’ve done alright. I’m an experienced...
wvlt.tv
Parents ask for change in TN law which holds 3rd graders back for low scores
When Sugarlands created an aged rye whiskey, they turn to modern technology and food science to make an even better product. Knoxville Area Transit will make it easier for people to get to the polls.
wvlt.tv
Students winning as we wait for Powerball winner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Monday night marks the drawing of the record-high Powerball jackpot - $1.9 billion. While nobody has won the grand prize since August 3, it still helps Tennessee students and schools. “The bigger the jackpot, the more tickets we sell,” said Rebecca Paul, President of the Tennessee...
wvlt.tv
Sunny and warm, with tropical rain and a cold front headed this way
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of warm, sunny days to enjoy before tropical rain moves into parts of our area ahead of a cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Gov. Lee, First Lady to open home for Christmas tours
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and First Lady Maria Lee announced Monday the Tennessee Residence will be open to the public for 2022 Christmas tours. The tours begin Dec. 2. The theme for the Christmas décor at the Tennessee Residence this year is “The Gift of Giving,” according to a media release, and will portray many ways Tennesseans use their time and talents to give to others throughout the holiday season with a focus on the birth of Christ.
wvlt.tv
Few showers to start Monday, sunshine returns for the middle of the week
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our above average temperatures continue as we start the new work week, but we may have to deal with a few scattered showers as well. Drier weather is on the horizon for the middle of the week, but that will come at the price of some cooler weather as we’ll slowly begin to see our high temperatures fall through the week before bigger changes arrive into next weekend.
Comments / 0