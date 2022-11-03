Read full article on original website
5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week
We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Carrier (CARR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
CARR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 8.45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.
What's in Store for Prospect Capital (PSEC) in Q1 Earnings?
PSEC - Free Report) is scheduled to announce first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30) results on Nov 9, after market close. While its revenues are expected to have increased year over year, earnings are likely to have declined. In the last reported quarter, PSEC’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate....
What's in Store for Vermilion Energy (VET) in Q3 Earnings?
VET - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. Vermilion Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings...
What to Expect From Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) Q3 Earnings?
OXY - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. Occidental’s third-quarter earnings are...
Earnings Preview: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline
DNUT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook
LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates
CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues
SWAV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. It had reported an EPS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $131.3 million, which surged a whopping...
TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss
THS - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while declining year over year. Net sales increased from the year-ago period but fell short of the consensus mark. The company’s top line gained from robust pricing actions to counter inflation. That...
Amicus (FOLD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates
FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 12 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 2.7% year over year to $81.7...
PBF Energy (PBF) Gains 3.2% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) gained 3.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Increased contributions from the Refining segment primarily aided the quarterly earnings. The company reported earnings of $7.96 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $6.03. The...
International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates
IFF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $8.60 compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share...
Apellis' (APLS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top Mark
APLS - Free Report) reported a loss per share of $1.75 for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. The loss was also wider than our estimate of a loss of $1.46 per share. The company reported a loss of $2.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Factors Likely to Influence Dillard's (DDS) in Q3 Earnings
DDS - Free Report) is expected to register year-over-year top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. However, higher SG&A expenses and supply-chain costs are likely to have dented its earnings performance despite efforts to manage inventory levels and reduce operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter...
PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag
PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Perrigo (PRGO) Lags on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '22 EPS View
PRGO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, earnings were up 24.4% year over year. Unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses hurt earnings in the quarter, which was offset by strategic pricing initiatives undertaken by management. Excluding the negative currency impact, earnings rose 44.4%.
Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat
BLDR - Free Report) shares gained 5.6% on Nov 8 after the company released its third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it reported 6.9% core organic sales growth. The company’s earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The results were driven by an increase in net sales in value-added product categories, gross margin as well as contributions from acquisitions amid continuous raw material supply woes.
bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates
BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 92 cents per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE had posted a loss of $2.52 from continued operations.
Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
CLVT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.65%. A...
