Zacks.com

5 Mid Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Q3 Earnings Results This Week

We are in the middle of the third-quarter 2022 earnings season. So far, corporate America has shown mixed results. Although the earnings growth rate has declined systematically, margin pressures has been less than expected. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the...
Zacks.com

Carrier (CARR) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

CARR - Free Report) is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at 65 cents per share, suggesting a decrease of 8.45% from the figure reported in the year-ago period. The estimated figure has been unchanged over the past 30 days.
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Prospect Capital (PSEC) in Q1 Earnings?

PSEC - Free Report) is scheduled to announce first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Sep 30) results on Nov 9, after market close. While its revenues are expected to have increased year over year, earnings are likely to have declined. In the last reported quarter, PSEC’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate....
Zacks.com

What's in Store for Vermilion Energy (VET) in Q3 Earnings?

VET - Free Report) is set to report third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 9, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the upstream energy company’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents. Vermilion Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings...
Zacks.com

What to Expect From Occidental Petroleum's (OXY) Q3 Earnings?

OXY - Free Report) is scheduled to release third-quarter 2022 results on Nov 8. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 7.9%. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider. Occidental’s third-quarter earnings are...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Krispy Kreme (DNUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

DNUT - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year decline in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended September 2022. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Zacks.com

Ligand (LGND) Beats on Q3 Earnings, Lags Sales, Ups '22 Outlook

LGND - Free Report) third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings (excluding the impact of gross profit for Captisol sales related to COVID-19) of 41 cents per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 45 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings of 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings (including the...
Zacks.com

Choice Hotels (CHH) Q3 Earnings Miss, Revenues Beat Estimates

CHH - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 results, with earnings missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues beating the same. The top and bottom lines increased on a year-over-year basis. Earnings lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight quarter. Patrick Pacious, president and CEO of Choice Hotels, stated,...
Zacks.com

Shockwave Medical (SWAV) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues

SWAV - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 earnings per share (EPS) of 92 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents by 35.3%. It had reported an EPS of 5 cents in the year-ago quarter. Revenue Details. The company reported revenues of $131.3 million, which surged a whopping...
Zacks.com

TreeHouse Foods (THS) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Sales Miss

THS - Free Report) posted third-quarter 2022 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate while declining year over year. Net sales increased from the year-ago period but fell short of the consensus mark. The company’s top line gained from robust pricing actions to counter inflation. That...
Zacks.com

Amicus (FOLD) Q3 Earnings Beat, Galafold Sales Miss Estimates

FOLD - Free Report) reported a loss of 12 cents per share in third-quarter 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. The company reported an adjusted loss of 19 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues increased 2.7% year over year to $81.7...
Zacks.com

PBF Energy (PBF) Gains 3.2% as Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

PBF Energy Inc. (. PBF - Free Report) gained 3.2% since it reported strong third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 27. Increased contributions from the Refining segment primarily aided the quarterly earnings. The company reported earnings of $7.96 per share, comfortably beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $6.03. The...
Zacks.com

International Flavors (IFF) Q3 Earnings & Sales Top Estimates

IFF - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of $1.36 per share in third-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30. The bottom line declined 7% from the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported a loss per share of $8.60 compared with the prior-year quarter’s earnings per share...
Zacks.com

Apellis' (APLS) Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top Mark

APLS - Free Report) reported a loss per share of $1.75 for third-quarter 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.48. The loss was also wider than our estimate of a loss of $1.46 per share. The company reported a loss of $2.28 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Zacks.com

Factors Likely to Influence Dillard's (DDS) in Q3 Earnings

DDS - Free Report) is expected to register year-over-year top-line growth when it reports third-quarter fiscal 2022 numbers. However, higher SG&A expenses and supply-chain costs are likely to have dented its earnings performance despite efforts to manage inventory levels and reduce operating expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal third-quarter...
Zacks.com

PacBio's (PACB) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Lag

PACB - Free Report) , popularly known as PacBio, delivered adjusted loss per share of 32 cents in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 23 cents per share. The figure was, however, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 35 cents. The...
Zacks.com

Perrigo (PRGO) Lags on Q3 Earnings & Sales, Lowers '22 EPS View

PRGO - Free Report) reported third-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 56 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 66 cents. However, earnings were up 24.4% year over year. Unfavorable currency movements and higher operating expenses hurt earnings in the quarter, which was offset by strategic pricing initiatives undertaken by management. Excluding the negative currency impact, earnings rose 44.4%.
Zacks.com

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Up on Q3 Earnings & Revenue Beat

BLDR - Free Report) shares gained 5.6% on Nov 8 after the company released its third-quarter 2022 results, wherein it reported 6.9% core organic sales growth. The company’s earnings and net sales surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year. The results were driven by an increase in net sales in value-added product categories, gross margin as well as contributions from acquisitions amid continuous raw material supply woes.
Zacks.com

bluebird (BLUE) Q3 Earnings Top, Revenues Miss Estimates

BLUE - Free Report) reported an adjusted loss of 92 cents per share (excluding restructuring charges) from continued operations for the third quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.28. In the year-ago quarter, BLUE had posted a loss of $2.52 from continued operations.
Zacks.com

Clarivate PLC (CLVT) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates

CLVT - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.20 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.17 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.16 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.65%. A...

