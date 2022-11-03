Read full article on original website
Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
3-year-old, 8-year-old safe after Tyler kidnapping, suspect caught in Arkansas
UPDATE — Servando Vazquez was located and stopped by Arkansas State Police. Both children in the vehicle were unharmed. The case remains under investigation. TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Police Department is investigating after a 3-year-old and an 8-year-old were kidnapped on Friday. According to police, around 12:15 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 […]
18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
Texas single mom could be evicted from apartment complex for medical marijuana
TEMPLE, Texas (Nexstar) — A Texas single mom is in the process of being evicted from her apartment complex for possessing medical marijuana, which is legal in the state through Texas’ Compassionate Use Program. “Here’s another complaint that I have, and that’s what started all this,” said Candace...
Flooding in Oklahoma leaves child dead and man missing
Around 8:48 p.m. on Nov. 4 a car was swept into water northbound on County Road 4643, leaving a 43-year-old missing and a six-year-old dead.
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. He said on social media that all the homes had been searched and a 90-year-old man was killed. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel. Morris County, Texas, Judge Doug Reeder said in a social media post that one person died as a result of a tornado in the far northeastern Texas County, offering no other details. Reeder and other county officials did not immediately return phone calls for additional comment.
Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash
22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
Texas lab pieced together DNA to identify "Lady of the Dunes"
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVPROVINCETOWN - Recently, FBI investigators were able to crack the case of the longest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. She was known as the Lady of the Dunes. Her identity was discovered thanks to a lab in Texas. Her name is Ruth Marie Terry, and she was brutally murdered in 1974. Her body was found lying in sand dunes near Provincetown. Investigators believe her killer removed her hands and nearly severed her head, in an attempt to make her harder to identify. Her remains were unidentified for 48 years. This year the FBI called on...
Severe tornadoes hit Texas: Residents should be prepared and protect themselves
Dozens of tornadoes are causing problems for residents. Nearly two dozen tornadoes have hit Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas, with one of the major ones causing problems for people living in Powderly, Texas.
Missing Arkansas woman, baby found dead in southwest Missouri
The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a missing pregnant Benton County woman and her baby were found dead in Missouri.
Videos Show Tornadoes Rip Through Texas as Severe Weather Strikes South
"Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible."
Texas Tornadoes Leave Trail of Destruction as Photos Show Houses Destroyed
At least one person has been killed and dozens injured after tornadoes struck Texas and Oklahoma. "People were screaming for help," read one tweet.
Central Texas man shot in the neck during robbery called deputies for help by activating stolen car’s OnStar device
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - A man shot in the back of the neck and paralyzed during a robbery earlier this week was able to contact authorities by activating the OnStar device on his car after his alleged attackers left him for dead. McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested James Ashful...
Photos: Scenic storm clouds seen over Central Texas at sunset
As storms moved into Central Texas Friday night, sunsets colors could be seen bouncing off the clouds.
1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma
POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
Tornadoes Kill 1 in Oklahoma During Southern Plains Severe Weather Onslaught
At least one person was killed by Friday night's tornadoes. There are multiple reports of damage and injuries in northeast Texas. A daily rainfall record was set at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our...
Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party
It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
