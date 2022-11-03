ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KWTX

Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives captured in Austin and San Antonio

AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, 56, was arrested Oct. 26, in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, 38, was arrested Oct. 26, in Von Ormy.
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

18-wheeler crashes into ditch on Highway 21

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An 18-wheeler drove into a ditch off Highway 21 Monday morning, according to the Bryan Police Department. The 18-wheeler reportedly crashed through the barrier railing and into a ditch. It happened on Highway 21 eastbound just past the RELLIS campus coming into Bryan. Bryan police say...
BRYAN, TX
The Associated Press

Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings

IDABEL, Okla. (AP) — Residents in southeastern Oklahoma and northeastern Texas began assessing weather damage Saturday, working to recover and thankful to have survived after a storm stretching from Dallas to northwest Arkansas spawned tornadoes and produced flash flooding, killing at least two people, injuring others and leaving homes and buildings in ruins. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt went to the town of Idabel to see the damage. He said on social media that all the homes had been searched and a 90-year-old man was killed. Keli Cain, spokesperson for the state’s Department of Emergency Management, said the man’s body was found at his home in the Pickens area of McCurtain County, about 36 miles (58 kilometers) north of Idabel. Morris County, Texas, Judge Doug Reeder said in a social media post that one person died as a result of a tornado in the far northeastern Texas County, offering no other details. Reeder and other county officials did not immediately return phone calls for additional comment.
TEXAS STATE
Kiss 103.1 FM

Fort Hood, Texas Soldier Pronounced Dead At Scene Of Crash

22-year-old Jacob Oswald, a Fort Hood, Texas soldier died in a vehicle collision Thursday night, Nov. 3. The accident took place in the West Stan Schlueter and Hudson Drive area of Killeen, Texas. According to police, officers arrived on the scene around 8:43 PM to find a motorcyclist laid out in the road unresponsive. Life-saving measures were started and continued, until the paramedics arrived to take over.
KILLEEN, TX
CBS Boston

Texas lab pieced together DNA to identify "Lady of the Dunes"

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVPROVINCETOWN - Recently, FBI investigators were able to crack the case of the longest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. She was known as the Lady of the Dunes. Her identity was discovered thanks to a lab in Texas. Her name is Ruth Marie Terry, and she was brutally murdered in 1974. Her body was found lying in sand dunes near Provincetown. Investigators believe her killer removed her hands and nearly severed her head, in an attempt to make her harder to identify. Her remains were unidentified for 48 years. This year the FBI called on...
PROVINCETOWN, MA
KXAN

1 dead, dozens hurt as tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma

POWDERLY, Texas (AP) — Tornadoes tore through parts of Texas and Oklahoma on Friday, killing at least one person, injuring two dozens others and leaving dozens of homes and buildings in ruins. Tornadoes hit hard in McCurtain County, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state. Cody McDaniel, the...
TEXAS STATE
LoneStar 92

Texas Woman Accidentally Shoots Baby at Halloween Party

It was a Halloween nightmare for a Texas family this weekend. Gun training 101 that everyone should know. Do not EVER treat a gun like a toy and treat EVERY gun like it is loaded. Unless your gun has the Nerf logo on it, these are the rules that everyone should follow. Unfortunately, one Texas woman was not following these rules this past weekend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 11.3.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
WACO, TX
cherokeephoenix.org

First CN prisoners transported to Texas

TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy