All veterans are welcome to attend the Chillicothe High School salute to veterans ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11th. The veteran attending will be served cinnamon rolls, donuts, and drinks from 8-8:30 am in the CHS PAC foyer with the ceremony to honor all veterans beginning at 8:30 am in the PAC. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend! If you are a veteran and are related to a CHS student or have ties to a CHS student, they may accompany you for breakfast before the ceremony.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO