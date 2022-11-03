Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
North Missouri Blue Ribbon Commission Meets In Chillicothe
The Chillicothe R-II School District is hosting the Missouri 6th District, Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment. The event is on November 10 at 6:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says this is an open meeting. The public is encouraged to provide input.
kchi.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
CHS Academic Awards
One-hundred-eighty-two Chillicothe High School Students have qualified for recognition in the 2022 CHS Academic Achievement Awards Banquet. This year’s banquet is by invitation and will be held this evening at 6:00 in the Jenkins Center. To qualify for Academic Awards, the students must earn a 3.50 GPA or higher in the previous school year.
kchi.com
No Veteran’s Day Trash
Veterans Day is a holiday for the City of Chillicothe, and CMU will not pick-up trash on Friday. CMU Refuse Director Troy Figg says the Friday routes will be picked up on Thursday with the normal Thursday routes. If you have questions, call the CMU office at 660-646-1683.
kchi.com
Chillicothe High School To Celebrate Veterans On Friday
All veterans are welcome to attend the Chillicothe High School salute to veterans ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11th. The veteran attending will be served cinnamon rolls, donuts, and drinks from 8-8:30 am in the CHS PAC foyer with the ceremony to honor all veterans beginning at 8:30 am in the PAC. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend! If you are a veteran and are related to a CHS student or have ties to a CHS student, they may accompany you for breakfast before the ceremony.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 08:24 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm St. for a 2 vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. One driver was transported with moderate injuries. The motorcycle was towed from the scene due to moderate damage. The other vehicle suffered minor damage.
kchi.com
Norman Newbury
Norman Newbury a 78-year-old Chillicothe, MO resident, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, KS. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home with a Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Norman Eugene Newbury...
kchi.com
Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol
State Troopers report two arrests in the area counties over the weekend. A Princeton man was arrested in Daviess County Saturday at about 10:00 pm. Twenty-year-old Jared F Leeper was arrested for alleged DWI, Failure to register a vehicle, and property damage. He was taken to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
kchi.com
Chillicothe XC State Meet Results
Chillicothe Cross Country competed in the State meet in Columbia over the weekend. The Boys team and two individual Lady Hornets ran in the meet. The Boys finished the season with 2 state medalists and 9th as a team in the state. This is the best State finish in CHS Boys XC team history!
kchi.com
Weekend Police Report
The Chillicothe Police Department report for Saturday and Sunday includes 203 calls for service. 9:27 AM Officers took a two-vehicle crash report without injuries near the Graves and BUS. 36. The report states the striking vehicle was driving too fast for the conditions and slid on the wet roadway. 2:04...
kchi.com
Chillicothe’s Joy Toy Program – Sign-Up & Donations
The annual Joy Toy holiday toy distribution will be in early December and now is the time for families to Sign Up! 55 and Go Director Patti Mefford urges families in need of Christmas Assistance to call her office. Mefford says it is not too late to make donations for...
kchi.com
No Injuries In Hotel Fire
A fire at the Comfort Inn & Suites on Business 36 summoned Chillicothe Fire Fighters Saturday morning. The call came in about 10:30 am and the fire crew arrived in six minutes to find the guests were out of the building. The fire was in a third-floor room and the report states maintenance had attempted to put out the fire, but backed out and closed the door. The sprinkler system was activated and the fire was put out. No injuries were reported.
kchi.com
Two Dead In Head On Collision
Two people died in a crash on US 24 near Salisbury Sunday evening. State Troopers report 57-year-old Paul L Busto of Clark Missouri – the driver of the first vehicle – and 27-year-old Chevy C Ingebritson of Arvada, Colorado – a passenger in the second vehicle – died at the scene of the crash that happened at about 5:30 pm. According to the report, the second driver, 31-year-old Cody J Oldham of Denver, Colorado had serious injuries and was flown to University Hospital in Columbia.
Comments / 0