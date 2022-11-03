Read full article on original website
The name of the 17-year-old suspect accused of killing 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark was released Monday after attorneys for the teen failed to file an appeal to stop him from being tried as an adult (per ABC). Issiah Ross was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. Sheriff Charles Blackwood said at a press conference Monday that Ross fled North Carolina on Sept. 18., the day the two teens were found dead. On Oct. 5, Delaware’s Streets Task Force apprehended Ross and he was sent back to North Carolina, where he was detained in early October for...
The nurse who assisted Takeoff after he was shot revealed several interesting facts about his death
A facet of life and death emerges from Takeoff's death. The tragedy of 28-year-old rapper Takeoff dying from a gunshot wound in Houston Texas is still causing shock and pain among his fans and even those who never knew him. The entertainer was a member of the trio Migosand it s believed he was hit by a stray bullet and was not targeted. An infusion nurse who lived nearby heard the gunshots and went to help but it was too late.
Kirkus Reviews
Rebecca Godfrey Dies at 54
Rebecca Godfrey, the Canadian author who explored troubled youth in two critically acclaimed books, has died at 54, the New York Times reports. Godfrey, a Toronto native, began her career as a journalist before making her literary debut in 2002 with the novel The Torn Skirt. The story of a high school student who becomes obsessed with an antisocial girl, the novel gained critical praise, including from a Kirkus reviewer, who wrote that Godfrey “constantly impresses with her precise eye and impassioned tone.”
