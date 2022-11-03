Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.

Kayla Gonzales, 29, is facing several counts of child abuse or neglect, allowing child abuse or neglect, and DUI charges.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, the semi was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive while a Mitsubishi, driven by Gonzales, was driving westbound and failing to maintain the lane, an arrest report said.

The Mitsubishi then crashed into the semi head-on. Gonzales had a passenger and four children sitting in the car, the report said.

The driver of the semi told first responders that he thought Gonzales might be impaired, according to the report. Officers were not able to speak to Gonzales at the hospital because she was unconscious.

The birth dates of the children in the car were redacted, but their birth years indicated that they were all aged 10 or under.

Two of the children sustained minor injuries, one sustained fractures in their pelvis, and one child, born in 2017, sustained a skull fracture and a brain bleed. The adult passenger in the car sustained a broken leg and other minor injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Gonzales was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she was being held Thursday. No bail has been set yet.

A booking photo was unavailable.

