ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas woman accused of head-on DUI crash on Halloween with 4 kids in car

By Ana Gutierrez
8 News Now
8 News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KU8jO_0ixYo4kh00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman facing suspicion of DUI charges was allegedly impaired on Halloween night when she crashed head-on into a semi-truck with four children sitting in the backseat, police said.

Kayla Gonzales, 29, is facing several counts of child abuse or neglect, allowing child abuse or neglect, and DUI charges.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, the semi was stopped facing eastbound at the intersection of Cheyenne Avenue and Marion Drive while a Mitsubishi, driven by Gonzales, was driving westbound and failing to maintain the lane, an arrest report said.

The Mitsubishi then crashed into the semi head-on. Gonzales had a passenger and four children sitting in the car, the report said.

The driver of the semi told first responders that he thought Gonzales might be impaired, according to the report. Officers were not able to speak to Gonzales at the hospital because she was unconscious.

The birth dates of the children in the car were redacted, but their birth years indicated that they were all aged 10 or under.

Two of the children sustained minor injuries, one sustained fractures in their pelvis, and one child, born in 2017, sustained a skull fracture and a brain bleed. The adult passenger in the car sustained a broken leg and other minor injuries.

After being released from the hospital, Gonzales was booked into the Clark County Detention Center where she was being held Thursday. No bail has been set yet.

A booking photo was unavailable.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 17

Joshua
5d ago

Those poor little babies! She should NEVER get them back. I still pray to God daily that this did not happen to me, I learned a huge valuable lesson! My prayers for them and with the family!

Reply
7
Edward Wenner
4d ago

First, thank God the kids weren't kill. If this woman is guilty of DUI then she should not be allowed to have these kids in her custody. Thank God The judge in this case gave no. If found guilty send this woman to jail and keep the public safe. Way to many multi time DUI offenders out on the road. Lock them up and throw away the key.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8 News Now

Assisted living employee allegedly stole from residents, Las Vegas police look for more victims

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An assisted living employee allegedly stole residents’ information to use for “personal purchases,” according to Las Vegas Metro police. Tami Friend, 41, was arrested Sunday on three counts of using another person’s identification, exploiting an older or vulnerable person, and theft. Friend stole personal information from assisted living facility residents while […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

40K+
Followers
16K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy