Two arrested in separate trafficking cases; pound of fentanyl reported found in one arrest

Laurel County Police Arrest Keavy Man On Burglary And Trespassing Charges
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Deputy Skylar McFarland, Shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint off Paris Karr Road. Deputies were advised that the home owner had detained a suspect. Deputies arrived to find 33-year-old Jack Kain of Keavy being held by the homeowner. Deputies also determined that a handgun located near Kain had been taken from the residence, which had “no trespassing” signs posted. Kain was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal trespassing. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested Following Alleged Burglary
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar McFarland Along with shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France arrested Jack Kain age 33 of Paris Karr Rd., Keavy early Friday morning November 4, 2022 at approximately 1:17 AM. The arrest occurred at a residence off Paris Karr Road, approximately 8 miles southwest of London after deputies were dispatched to a burglary in progress complaint there. Deputies were further advised that the home owner had detained a suspect there.
3 adults, juvenile charged after Wise Co. assault investigation
WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — The Wise County Sheriff’s Office has charged three adults and one juvenile following an investigation into an assault that reportedly occurred on Oct.30. According to a social media post from the sheriff’s office, the following individuals have been arrested on felony assault charges: Kennedi Addington, 18, of PoundGage Alexander Bowman, […]
Kentucky man killed in Wise County crash, VSP reports
According to a release from VSP, the crash occurred on Thursday, Nov. 3 on Route 23 Business. Police report a 2004 Cadillac Deville had been heading east when it went off the right side of the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.
WKYT 27
KSP investigates double fatal UTV crash
SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police Pikeville Post is investigating a single vehicle collision in Magoffin County. Troopers say the crash happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday along KY Route 7 in Salyersville. According to KSP, a 2018 Polaris UTV exited the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck...
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Arrested after Stealing Ambulance
One man from Eastern Kentucky now faces charges after he allegedly stole an ambulance from the Pikeville Medical Center. According to police, the suspect, 35-year-old Steven Reynolds of Mouthcard, stole an ambulance from the emergency room entrance of the Pikeville Medical Center this morning and drove it across the county before he was captured by law enforcement.
q95fm.net
Eastern Kentucky Man Back in Custody after Fleeing from Work Release in June
One man is now back in jail after running away from a work release program back in June. According to Police, 30-year-old Logan Hall was arrested just before 10 pm Wednesday night in the Mousie community of Knott County. He now faces an escape charge and was taken to the...
Wise County authorities searching for accused meth dealer
WISE, Va. (WJHL) — The whereabouts of a man accused of conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture of a substance containing methamphetamine remain unknown, according to the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Grant Kilgore told News Channel 11 that 29-year-old Christopher Adam Bates faces a lengthy list of charges in Wise […]
q95fm.net
Man From Breathitt County Indicted on Several Charges After Being Charged in Shooting
An Eastern Kentucky man was recently indicted by a grand jury, after being charged in a shooting earlier this year. According to court documents, Roy Fugate was indicted in Breathitt County this week on burglary, assault, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and criminal mischief charges. Fugate was identified as...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Man Arrested On Multiple Warrants
Now, an update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Austyn Weddle arrested Steven Neely age 31 of Mount Zion Rd., East Bernstadt on Thursday night November 3, 2022 at approximately 7:42 PM. The arrest occurred off Robinson...
q95fm.net
Man from Laurel County Facing Federal Charges after Allegedly Robbing Bank
A man out of Laurel County is now facing federal charges after being accused of robbing a bank earlier this year. 35-year-old Shawn Fox, of Corbin was indicted by a grand jury in late October. According to police, Fox entered the North Corbin branch of Community Trust Bank on September...
salyersvilleindependent.com
WOMAN FOUND PASSED OUT, TWO SMALL KIDS IN CAR
LICK CREEK – A Magoffin County woman was arrested on Monday after police reportedly found her passed out in a car with two children in the vehicle. According to the arrest citation, Kentucky State Police Trooper Tracy Salyer was dispatched to the intersection of KY 2019 and KY 3334 just after 5 p.m. on October 31, with a Magoffin County deputy requesting assistance.
q95fm.net
Two Juveniles Dead, One Hospitalized Following ATV Crash
One child and teenager are now dead and another teenager is said to be in critical condition following an accident involving an ATV on Saturday night. Troopers from KEntucky State Police Post 9, in Pikeville, were dispatched just before 7:30 PM to a report of a single-vehicle crash along KY-7, in Salyersville.
wymt.com
Police: Tree traps driver in truck on Leslie County road
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Leslie County man is lucky to be alive following a close encounter with a tree this weekend. Around 2 a.m. Sunday, Chief Deputy Jeremy Vega was dispatched to the scene on Highway 699. The original call stated a driver, who was not identified, was...
q95fm.net
Five Individuals Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
An update from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office:. On November 2nd, 2022, the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division executed a search warrant on Honey Drive in New Tazewell Tennessee. Upon execution of the search warrant Detectives located a powdery substance believed to be Heroin, a crystal substance believed to be Methamphetamine, Suboxone Sublingual Strips, and rectangular tablets believed to be Xanax. Detectives also located numerous sets of digital scales, small plastic bags and ($3,622) in United States Currency which is believed to be the proceeds of illegal narcotics transactions. Detectives also located two handguns and multiple live rounds of ammunition.
wklw.com
Breathitt Co Shooting Suspect Indicted
A Breathitt Co man, charged in a shooting incident earlier this year, was recently indicted by a grand jury. Roy Fugate was indicted this week in Breathitt Co on burglary, wanton endangerment, assault, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence charges. The incident happened on August 24. an early morning...
Prestonsburg Police Department’s ‘Operation Fall Festival’ results in 20 arrests
After a months-long investigation, Prestonsburg Police Department announced their efforts resulted in 21 arrests.
q95fm.net
Over 20 Individuals Arrested During “Operation Fall Festival”
Now, an update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. After months of investigations by detectives and officers – ranging from Robbery and Trafficking illegal dangerous drugs, theft of vehicles and many other felonies – over twenty individuals were arrested today in Prestonsburg Police’s affectionately named “Operation Fall Festival”.
wchstv.com
Months of investigation leads to sweep in Kentucky with more than 20 arrests
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WCHS) — Prestonsburg, Ky., police said more than 20 people were arrested on various felony charges Wednesday in a sweep that involved months of investigation by detectives and officers. The effort, named Operation Fall Festival, resulted in the nabbing of suspects on numerous charges that ranged from...
Police searching for stolen dump truck in Laurel County
A Corbin business is missing a dump truck and is hoping someone has seen it.
