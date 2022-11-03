Read full article on original website
Josh Norris will not require surgery
After seeing five different doctors and two specialists, it has been determined that Josh Norris will not require shoulder surgery, according to Ottawa Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. As Claire Hanna of TSN relays, Dorion noted today that the team will know more in the New Year about a potential return this season.
Report: Senators not considering coaching change
There were a lot of expectations for the Ottawa Senators coming into this year. They had a young core of exciting forwards and added star power like Alex DeBrincat and Claude Giroux to the mix. Top pick Jake Sanderson was supposed to give the defense corps a huge boost, while Cam Talbot was brought in to solidify the goaltending. Things got off to an okay start, with four wins in the first six games, but have since gone downhill.
Blue Jackets recall center Emil Bemstrom
When Emil Bemstrom was sent down at the beginning of the season, it was somewhat of a surprise. The young Columbus Blue Jackets forward had played regular minutes in the NHL each of the last three seasons and had barely any experience in the AHL. Well, after just 10 games...
Flames place defenseman Michael Stone on IR
The Calgary Flames placed defenseman Michael Stone on IR Sunday. In a corresponding move, the team has recalled defensemen Nick DeSimone and Dennis Gilbert from the Calgary Wranglers of the AHL. The team did not disclose the nature of Stone’s injury and no word is available on the length of...
Canadiens to place forward Rem Pitlick on waivers
The Montreal Canadiens have too many forwards. Even with Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve, the team was still carrying 14 legitimate NHL options. The team has been exploring trade options for some of the bigger names, but to this point, nothing has materialized. Monday, they’ll reduce the number by at least one.
Former first-round pick Jake Virtanen signs in Switzerland
After being a late cut in training camp with Edmonton, Jake Virtanen was hoping to catch on elsewhere in the NHL. That didn’t materialize and he has now found his new home as EHC Visp of the Swiss second division announced that they’ve signed the winger to a two-year contract.
Senators recall defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker
The Ottawa Senators still don’t appear to have Artem Zub returning, as they have recalled Jacob Bernard-Docker from the minor leagues. Bernard-Docker was sent down on Sunday after his most recent call-up. Ottawa is on a long losing skid after dropping another game on Saturday and now finds itself...
Senators re-assign former first-round pick Jacob Bernard-Docker
Just two days after he was called up, the Ottawa Senators have re-assigned defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to their AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Bernard-Docker, 22, was a Senators first-round pick at the 2018 draft. The blueliner had a three-year collegiate career at the University of North Dakota before turning pro in the spring of 2021. That year, Bernard-Docker made his NHL debut, playing in five games for the Senators down the stretch of their season.
Actor Ryan Reynolds expresses interest in buying Senators
Since nearly the moment the Ottawa Senators initiated a process of sale, actor Ryan Reynolds has been linked to the team. What began as a playful emoji response on Twitter grew some legs, and last night on "The Tonight Show," Reynolds directly addressed the speculation. Admitting that he is trying to get involved, he noted that he would need financial partners with “deep pockets” to put a bid together.
Los Angeles Kings loan Quinton Byfield to AHL
The Los Angeles Kings have loaned young forward Quinton Byfield to the Ontario Reign of the AHL, the team announced this afternoon. No corresponding move has been announced. The move comes after Byfield missed the previous six games due to illness. After winning a regular job in the Kings lineup...
Red Wings' Filip Zadina to miss extended amount of time from injury after blocking shot
After a major offseason overhaul rivaled only by the Ottawa Senators, expectations have been big for the Detroit Red Wings this season, however the team has gotten itself off to an up-and-down start. Sitting at 5-3-2 coming into Saturday, the team would be faced with one of its tougher tasks of the young season on Saturday afternoon: a showdown with the New York Islanders, who were on a five-game winning streak. Detroit answered the call, shutting out the Islanders 3-0. That win appears to have come at a price, however. Forward Filip Zadina went down late in the third period after appearing to block a Ryan Pulock shot.
Blue Jackets assign David Jiricek, Daniil Tarasov to AHL
More roster moves coming out late Sunday afternoon, the latest features the Columbus Blue Jackets, who announced they’ve assigned defenseman David Jiricek and goaltender Daniil Tarasov to the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. The team has not announced any corresponding moves. Columbus was under the salary cap and with...
Capitals claim Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from Maple Leafs
With Connor Brown done for the season due to ACL surgery, the Capitals have his $3.6M cap hit to work with for LTIR space. They used a chunk of that Saturday as Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman reports that Washington has claimed winger Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from Toronto. It’s the...
Minnesota Wild recall Adam Beckman, Joseph Cramarossa from AHL
Continuing with a busy Sunday of roster moves, the Minnesota Wild announced that they are bringing a pair of forwards up from the AHL, recalling Adam Beckman and Joseph Cramarossa. The team did not announced any corresponding moves. The transaction brings the Wild up to 23 players on their roster, the maximum. Importantly, the team had only been carrying 12 forwards after re-assigning Steven Fogarty on Friday. Now, they should have additional assurance up front.
Blackhawks activate Petr Mrazek, waive Dylan Wells
The Chicago Blackhawks activated Petr Mrazek, while moving Alex Stalock to injured reserve. With a goaltender coming back, they also placed the recently signed Dylan Wells on waivers, according to Chris Johnston of NorthStar Bets. Mrazek, 30, has played just three games for the Blackhawks this season, posting a .873...
Red Wings' Filip Zadina out long term after blocking shot vs Islanders
While the exact injury isn’t yet known, things don’t sound good for Red Wings winger Filip Zadina. Speaking with reporters including Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press (Twitter link) postgame following their overtime victory over the Rangers today, head coach Derek Lalonde indicated the youngster has something broken and that he’ll be out a matter of months, not weeks. The injury occurred back on Saturday after he blocked a shot from Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock.
