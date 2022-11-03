Read full article on original website
Related
WSYX ABC6
Tim Ryan, JD Vance send final message to Ohio voters
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the eve of Election Day, both Tim Ryan and JD Vance made campaign stops across Ohio in their final push to encourage voters to make it to the polls. JD Vance had the support of former president Donald Trump at the Dayton International Airport...
WSYX ABC6
Charges unsealed against gang leader connected with Ohio missionary group kidnapping
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Federal prosecutors unsealed charges against several Haitian gang leaders, of which one gang is accused of kidnapping 17 people from an Ohio-based missionary group. Missionaries part of Christian Aid Ministries were abducted on Oct. 16, 2021, shortly after visiting an orphanage in Ganthier, in the...
WSYX ABC6
Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward
Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
WSYX ABC6
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
WSYX ABC6
Secretary of State Frank LaRose shares important tips Ohioans should know before voting
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — With Election Day just a few days, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is reminding voters that there is crucial information they need to know before casting their ballot. LaRose said they've seen big numbers with early voting. "We're seeing incredibly high turnout for early...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose pushes for voter turnout on November 8
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — It's time to get out the vote. The Midterm Election is on Tuesday and before you head out to cast your ballot there is some key information you need to know. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose joins Good Day Columbus. For more information about...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters to determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters will be voting on two ballot issues that would change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio voters cast ballots early ahead of Tuesday's midterm election
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the last day for in-person early voting in Franklin County. Residents had 2 p.m. to vote early in person. Monday is also the deadline to get an absentee postmarked if you're planning to vote by mail. Absentee ballots can be dropped off through 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0