Ohio State

WSYX ABC6

Tim Ryan, JD Vance send final message to Ohio voters

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On the eve of Election Day, both Tim Ryan and JD Vance made campaign stops across Ohio in their final push to encourage voters to make it to the polls. JD Vance had the support of former president Donald Trump at the Dayton International Airport...
Push to reform Ohio redistricting process moving forward

Columbus — There is a push to reform Ohio's redistricting process, and it comes after the Ohio Supreme Court repeatedly ruled that state congressional and legislative maps unfairly favor republicans. Still, those are the maps being used in the mid-term elections. In 2015 and again in 2018, nearly three-quarters...
1-year-old boy out of Kentucky AMBER alert located in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 1-year-old child reportedly taken by the father from Kentucky was located near a Columbus McDonald's Sunday morning. Police issued an AMBER alert for 1-year-old Johnny Kirk after he was abducted by his 25-year-old father, also named Johnny Kirk, from Lovely, Kentucky. Ohio State Highway...
Ohio voters to determine fate of 2 proposed constitutional amendments

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio voters will be voting on two ballot issues that would change the state constitution if passed. Issue 1 would make it easier to keep people in jail before their case heads to trial. Supporters have said it's all about public safety. Those against it...
