ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

By David K. Li
NBC News
NBC News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 64

Last Man Standing
4d ago

For a six figure housing keeping gig, I’d climb out a window to use the restroom. And I don’t see UTI’s caused by not having easy access to a restroom. I think she is just ticked because she lost that cushy job.

Reply
15
achangingday
4d ago

Do you believe this house worker? I know a few like that just out to scam the rich people because they are so dang lazy to go to work, so they chose to sue other people.

Reply(3)
13
Tammy Gifford
4d ago

this is disgusting! and this is why I don't like this man! I never give my money or shop on Amazon Jeff benzo has ruined our retail industry!

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cinemablend

Johnny Depp Legal Team Doesn’t Want To Pay Out $2 Million, Say Amber Heard’s Claim Was ‘Fatally Flawed’ In Appeal

After a six-week, very public defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, the jury greatly sided with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor at its conclusion. In the Depp v. Heard verdict, Heard was found guilty on three counts of defamation and owed her ex $15 million, but Depp was also found guilty on one count of Heard's countersuit, owing her $2 million in damages. The latest development regarding this case is an appeal made by Depp regarding what he owes Heard.
VIRGINIA STATE
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
NBC News

NBC News

533K+
Followers
59K+
Post
341M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy