Housekeeper's claims that Jeff Bezos made staff go 'without rest or meal breaks' are without merit, his lawyer says

Last Man Standing
4d ago
For a six figure housing keeping gig, I’d climb out a window to use the restroom. And I don’t see UTI’s caused by not having easy access to a restroom. I think she is just ticked because she lost that cushy job.
15
achangingday
4d ago
Do you believe this house worker? I know a few like that just out to scam the rich people because they are so dang lazy to go to work, so they chose to sue other people.
13
Tammy Gifford
4d ago
this is disgusting! and this is why I don't like this man! I never give my money or shop on Amazon Jeff benzo has ruined our retail industry!
11
Comments / 64