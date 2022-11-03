Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
brownwoodnews.com
Gary Leo Allison
Henry Gary Leo Allison, 64, of Brownwood, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral will be held in Heartland Funeral Home Chapel Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 10:00 AM with interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery officiated by Bill Slaymaker.
brownwoodnews.com
Larry Bartley
Larry Bartley,77, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31,2022. Larry was born in Hamilton, Texas on June 23, 1945, to Newman Bartley and Waunell Tucker. Shortly after graduating, he served in the United States Army. Larry married his wife, Linda (Sutherland) Bartley, of 49 years on August 30, 1973, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Paula Diane Jackson
Funeral service for Paula Diane Jackson, 72 of Mullin, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. She died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in San Angelo, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Brian Kelly Riddle
Funeral service for Brian Kelly Riddle, 48 of Brownwood, Texas is pending with Brownwood Funeral Home. He died on Saturday, November 5, 2022, in Brownwood, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Jimmy Don Sliger
Jimmy Don Sliger, age 72 of Brownwood, TX, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 03, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. Don was born in Chillicothe,TX to Aaron and Thelma Christine Fox Sliger on June 18, 1950. Don owned his own roofing company and was a...
brownwoodnews.com
Peter Clements Romig
Peter Clements Romig was born to Ray and Wanda Romig on August 28, 1949, the middle of three brothers (Jim and Russell). Peter grew up in Brownwood, attending South Elementary as a child and graduating from Brownwood High School in 1967. He died fighting a second bout of meningitis in Yakima, Washington, on October 31, 2022 (already All Saints Day in Texas).
brownwoodnews.com
THE IDLE AMERICAN: Quotes that linger
Some quotes linger, often for no reason. They may stand alone, bringing up the rear when other thoughts are locked in–safe for the night–in literature’s OK Corral. Yet, they are “ear-catching,” hard to shake when minds are in neutral gear. Retired football coaching great Jimmie...
brownwoodnews.com
Veterans Day program set for Nov. 11 at Central Texas Veterans Memorial
Brownwood‘s Veterans Day program will be on Friday, November 11, 2022, at 11 AM at the Central Texas Veterans Memorial. We will be dedicating plaques honoring 1964 Brownwood High School graduate Brigadier General Dan Locker and former State Representative Lieutenant Colonel Bob Turner. Navy Commander Chaplain Jim Looby and State Representative Glenn Rogers will speak. Lieutenant Colonel James Masters, Commander of VFW post 3278, will be the master of ceremonies. Local patriotic businesses will be recognized. We have chairs but you may want to bring your own lawn chair.
brownwoodnews.com
Lions-El Paso Irvin playoff ticket information
Concerning Tickets for the Brownwood Lions game this Thursday night in Odessa:. All Tickets are going to be $8 – CASH- at the gate only. Brownwood will be sitting in the HOME Stands at Ratliff Stadium as Brownwood plays El Paso Irvin at 7:00 pm Thursday, November 10. You...
brownwoodnews.com
One-year report regarding juvenile curfew presented to City Council
During Tuesday morning’s meeting of the Brownwood City Council, Brownwood Police Ed Kading provided statistics from the one year since the City’s juvenile curfew was put in place. The report showed for the entire year 28 calls for service regarding juvenile curfew issues were received. Of those 28...
brownwoodnews.com
2022-23 Lady Lions one of youngest teams of Hohertz’s coaching era
Heather Hohertz is beginning her 14th campaign as Brownwood Lady Lions head coach, but the 2022-23 squad may be the youngest in terms of varsity experience she has fielded. Just two seniors – and one starter – return from last year’s 20-14 bi-district finalist squad, while two freshmen and four sophomores are among the 10 players on the roster as the season tips off Tuesday, Nov. 8 at Eastland.
Brownwood man killed in Odessa crash
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified the victim killed in a crash late Tuesday night as 31-year-old Daniel Solis, of Brownwood. Solis died at the scene. According to OPD, around 11:50 p.m. on November 1, officers responded to the scene of the crash in the 6000 block of E Interstate 20. Investigators […]
brownwoodnews.com
Toys for Kids registration begins today
Toys for Kids registration begins today, Monday, Nov. 7, at Grand Starz Ballroom, located a 2323 Belle Plain in Brownwood. Families can sign up for Christmas gifts from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Parents and guardians must bring a form of identification as well as the social security card for each child. For more information about Toys for Kids, call 325-646-6822.
koxe.com
31-year-old Brownwood man killed in Odessa wreck
A Brownwood man died as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Odessa the evening of Tuesday, Nov. 1, according to multiple media reports. According to reports received from the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 was pulling a trailer and traveling eastbound in the 6000 block of East Interstate 20 just before midnight when it struck the rear of blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.
brownwoodnews.com
Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign begins Nov. 25
The Salvation Army of Brownwood recently posted the following on its Facebook page:. Christmas season is almost upon us. Which means that I am going to be attempting to recruit as many of you as possible to help ring the bells at the kettles this year in Brownwood and Early.
brownwoodnews.com
Former Kroger building in Brownwood sold
BMDD Executive Director Ray Tipton confirmed in a Thursday morning email that the building which housed Kroger for four decades, located at 302 North Main Street, has been sold to a Texas developer. Regarding the future of the property, Tipton said, “Plans for the building are still in development.”
Crossing This Texas Bridge Is A Big NOPE! And Here’s Why!
Look, I love to cross over bridges, but this one? I might have to pass! Hold On Tight! Have You Driven Across This Swinging Bridge Here In Texas?. Would you drive over a bridge that moves as you drive over it? Yeah, you heard right. As your vehicle goes over the bridge, the bridge moves up and down as you cross it. What's happening here? It's what happens when you drive over a SUSPENSION bridge.
brownwoodnews.com
Early PD investigating two acts of criminal mischief
The Early Police Department posted on Facebook Monday that it is investigating two acts of criminal mischief that occurred in the city over the weekend. * Someone entered the women’s restroom at the Early Baseball parks on Oak street and wrote graffiti on the walls, sinks and stalls which will require the area to be repainted.
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Agree to Repairs at Juvenile Detention Center
At today’s meeting of the Brown County Commissioners Court, approval was given for plumbing repairs at the Juvenile Justice Center. The buildings of the Center are owned by the County, and are leased to, and operate under the name of, Rite of Passage – The Oaks. Recently the building has exhibited cracks in the floors and walls, a result of leaks in the sewer lines. The sewer pipes are made of cast-iron, but have reached their service life expectancy and are beginning to fail. Kitchen and sewage waste are leaking under the building, causing structural and odor problems.
villages-news.com
Good Samaritans rush in at scene of crash at Brownwood
Good Samaritans rushed in to lend assistance at the scene of a crash early Saturday morning at Brownwood. The accident occurred at about 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 44 and Meggison Road. The early morning conditions were foggy and misty. A woman had been driving a red...
Comments / 0