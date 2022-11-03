Lyla Kohistany and her family left Afghanistan in the 1980s, coming to the United States as refugees. Following in the footsteps of her father, who was enlisted in the military in Afghanistan, Kohistany served in the U.S. Navy. When she saw Afghanis, including military members, fleeing the country in 2021, it made her think of her own experience.

