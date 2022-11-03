Read full article on original website
Rodney Shaha
4d ago
corruption at its finest,brought to you by the socialist democratic party of America.
tjmk
4d ago
Brantion specifically ask for those military Ballots, one of the same corrupt woman that wanted the 2020 overturned. Definitely a Trump Supporter.🤔
CBS 58
Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
wizmnews.com
Republican lawmaker sues to sequester Wisconsin military ballots, after official sent her 3 fraudulent ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly’s elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state. The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin elections already tied up in court
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
wearegreenbay.com
2022 Wisconsin General Election Results
(WFRV) – Governor, District Attorney and Senator are just some of the positions that will be determined by the November 8 election. The polls close in Wisconsin at 8 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Voter intimidation, violence threats concern some
The midterm elections are Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the Brennan Center says Wisconsin is one of 10 states where the risk of election disruption is especially high. A Reuters nationwide poll found 40% of voters were worried about voter intimidation or threats of violence.
Wisconsin judge won’t order sequestering of absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Monday, less than 14 hours before polls opened, refused to order that military absentee ballots be pulled aside and sequestered until it can be verified that they were cast legally, saying that would be a “drastic remedy” that could disenfranchise voters.
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots
MADISON, Wis. — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state.The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen as way to expose vulnerabilities in Wisconsin elections. Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, was fired last week and now...
WSAW
Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WEAU-TV 13
Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday’s midterm election is set to determine which party will lead state houses and Congress. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared. Voters in Wisconsin will choose a governor and a U.S. senator. Polls indicate...
Channel 3000
Addressing misinformation: Why it takes so long to count absentee ballots
MADISON, Wis. — After rampant misinformation in the last election, News 3 Now is getting ahead of inaccurate claims of voter fraud this election season. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds 62 percent of Republicans say they’re worried the midterm results could be manipulated, compared to 76 percent of Democrats who say they trust the count to be fair and accurate.
wizmnews.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers way ahead of Republican challenger Michels in direct donations, but losing in outside spending
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has raised about $42 million in his reelection campaign, while his challenger Republican businessman Tim Michels has raised about $25 million, according to the campaign finance database Follow the Money. Michels, however, has given his own campaign about $18 million, accounting for more than 70 percent...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Reince Priebus: Wisconsin Races Not as Close as They Seem
The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin have him expecting Republican wins up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout
MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
WSAW
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
Feds Accuse Wisconsin Man of Emailing Deranged Death Threats to Dem Guv
Michael Yaker, a Wisconsin-based contractor with a reported history of harassment against local lawmakers, allegedly sent emails and Facebook messages threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Monday. In a string of emails sent to Evers, Yaker is accused of calling the governor a “dead man walking” and who was “marked for elimination.” After a State Capitol Police officer responded, asking for clarification, Yaker doubled down, describing how he’d like to “bash his head against a concrete wall until the concrete turns to dust” and that he’d like to have Evers’ “blood on his hands,” according to the complaint. Police, who estimated Yaker’s location based off a post celebrating Halloween in Kansas, is charged with transmitting threats to injure someone across interstate lines. Yaker has reportedly been feuding with local officials for over a decade, allegedly stalking and threatening lawmakers since 2010, when he was denied a contract to build a shelter in a local park.Read it at U.S. District Court
WEAU-TV 13
Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
CBS 58
Former, current president not present in Wisconsin ahead of critical election
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- With voting under 48 hours away, and the nation's eyes on many races in Wisconsin, you may be surprised to not see any big names like former President Trump or President Biden trying to tip the scales here locally. Candidates are continuing to launch last-minute canvassing...
Wisconsin lawmaker sues to prevent counting of military ballots in the state
Wisconsin state Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R) filed a lawsuit on Friday to temporarily block the counting of military ballots in the state after an election official sent her absentee ballots bearing fake names. “In this case, the temporary injunction remedy sought is to prevent any military elector absentee ballots cast...
MSNBC
Wisconsin State Legislators Weigh in on the Future of Democracy
A roundtable of Wisconsin state lawmakers discuss the implications of the Republican majority in both houses of the state legislature and how it’s affecting the future of democracy in their state.Nov. 6, 2022.
