Milwaukee, WI

Rodney Shaha
4d ago

corruption at its finest,brought to you by the socialist democratic party of America.

tjmk
4d ago

Brantion specifically ask for those military Ballots, one of the same corrupt woman that wanted the 2020 overturned. Definitely a Trump Supporter.🤔

CBS 58

Wisconsin voters will weigh in on marijuana, guns on Election Day

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- While tight races for U.S. Senate and governor are drawing the most attention, there are other ways that voters can make their voice heard on Tuesday's ballot. No less than eight Wisconsin cities and counties have marijuana referendum legalization questions put before their voters, including:. Appleton.
WISCONSIN STATE
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin elections already tied up in court

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The governor’s race and U.S. Senate race in Wisconsin are expected to be close -- with some believing it might be days or even weeks before a winner is officially declared. It’s not uncommon for close races like these to find their way into the courts to be settled.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin lawmaker sues to sequester military ballots

MADISON, Wis. — The Republican chair of the Wisconsin Assembly's elections committee along with a veterans group and other voters have filed a lawsuit seeking a court order requiring the sequestering of military absentee ballots in the battleground state.The lawsuit from state Rep. Janel Brandtjen, filed Friday in Waukesha County Circuit Court, comes after a top Milwaukee County elections official was charged with fraudulently requesting three military ballots using fake names and having them sent to Brandtjen as way to expose vulnerabilities in Wisconsin elections. Kimberly Zapata, deputy director of the Milwaukee Election Commission, was fired last week and now...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Republicans close to securing supermajority in Wisconsin legislature

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - While every election has the ability to impact the laws people interact with regularly, November’s midterm general election has the potential to change the course of Wisconsin history. “If you look at it historically in Wisconsin, there are very few, hardly any overturning of...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Things to know for the Nov. 8 midterm election in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Tuesday’s midterm election is set to determine which party will lead state houses and Congress. If you plan to vote in person, you’ll want to make sure you’re prepared. Voters in Wisconsin will choose a governor and a U.S. senator. Polls indicate...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel 3000

Addressing misinformation: Why it takes so long to count absentee ballots

MADISON, Wis. — After rampant misinformation in the last election, News 3 Now is getting ahead of inaccurate claims of voter fraud this election season. A recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll finds 62 percent of Republicans say they’re worried the midterm results could be manipulated, compared to 76 percent of Democrats who say they trust the count to be fair and accurate.
MILWAUKEE, WI
wisconsinrightnow.com

Reince Priebus: Wisconsin Races Not as Close as They Seem

The slivers of information that Reince Priebus is seeing in Wisconsin have him expecting Republican wins up and down the ballot. Priebus, who used to lead both the Wisconsin Republican Party and the RNC, told Jay Weber on News Talk 1130 WISN Monday that data collected by both organizations show independent and undecided voters breaking for Republicans.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Campaign urges votes for dropout

MILWAUKEE - Ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections, a new campaign urges votes for a Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate who dropped out of the race in September. The Nov. 2 Marquette University Law School Poll showed Tony Evers and Tim Michels tied. Two percent went to independent candidate Joan Ellis Beglinger.
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Cardinal

The 'WOW' counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin's midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
TheDailyBeast

Feds Accuse Wisconsin Man of Emailing Deranged Death Threats to Dem Guv

Michael Yaker, a Wisconsin-based contractor with a reported history of harassment against local lawmakers, allegedly sent emails and Facebook messages threatening to kill Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a federal criminal complaint unsealed on Monday. In a string of emails sent to Evers, Yaker is accused of calling the governor a “dead man walking” and who was “marked for elimination.” After a State Capitol Police officer responded, asking for clarification, Yaker doubled down, describing how he’d like to “bash his head against a concrete wall until the concrete turns to dust” and that he’d like to have Evers’ “blood on his hands,” according to the complaint. Police, who estimated Yaker’s location based off a post celebrating Halloween in Kansas, is charged with transmitting threats to injure someone across interstate lines. Yaker has reportedly been feuding with local officials for over a decade, allegedly stalking and threatening lawmakers since 2010, when he was denied a contract to build a shelter in a local park.Read it at U.S. District Court
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Mandela Barnes shares some of his policy priorities if elected

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As election day nears, candidates are making their last-minute pitches to Wisconsinites. Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Mandela Barnes spoke with WEAU about his intentions if elected. “I would get to work right away on ending those bad trade deals that have hurt Wisconsin’s workers...
WISCONSIN STATE

