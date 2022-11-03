Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Bakersfield Californian
'All the parts come into play': How yearslong, multiagency police investigations net results
A drive-by shooting at MLK Park. Mexican Mafia drug distributors in Bakersfield. The murders of a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. This information was gathered from separate, sprawling monthslong investigations by the Bakersfield Police Department in conjunction with federal law enforcement agencies, such as the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security. The breadth often results in arrests of multiple people, each connected to established gangs inflicting violence and pumping Bakersfield with drugs.
Man pleads not guilty to murder in East Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. Victor Rivera, 35, was ordered held without bail and is due back in court Nov. 18. He’s accused of fatally shooting Andrew John Camacho, 27, on Nov. 1 on Rembrandt Street, south of Niles […]
Man who drove stolen big rig in I-5 chase pleads not guilty
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with multiple felonies stemming from a low-speed chase in a stolen big rig on Interstate 5 pleaded not guilty Monday. Kris Kristoferson Sousa, 44, pleaded not guilty to charges of taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, possession of a stolen vehicle and recklessly evading a peace officer. […]
1 wounded in east Bakersfield shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One man was rushed to a hospital Sunday night following a shooting in east Bakersfield, the sheriff’s office said. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Lynwood Street near College Avenue at around 8 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A spokesperson said one man was taken […]
Woman charged with murder in alleged DUI crash bound over for trial
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 27-year-old woman accused of driving with a blood-alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit in a deadly crash on Highway 58 must stand trial. Judge Josh M. Fredericks ordered Ayana Council to stand trial on all charges — including second-degree murder — following a preliminary hearing Monday during which […]
Ridgecrest Daily Independent
Pair arrested on burglary charges
On Oct. 28, officers were contacted by a local resident who stated that two males had broken into his home and stole several items including firearms, a safe and clothing. The victim was able to provide surveillance footage of the two subjects in his residence stealing items. Detectives and patrol...
Mexican Mafia associate, Nazi sympathizer among those arrested in gang sweep
A lengthy investigation involving multiple agencies culminated with the arrests of 29 people -- including a woman allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia and a suspected Nazi sympathizer -- on charges including drug trafficking, conspiracy and firearm offenses, authorities said.
‘Operation Dark Nodes’ nets 29 street gang arrests
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One day after a criminal street gang enforcement operation in and around Bakersfield involving at least nine law enforcement agencies acted on 21 search warrants, local, state and federal officials revealed some of the details. Following an 18-month investigation targeting individuals associated with the loosely organized Sureño street gang, a multijurisdictional […]
Street race in Tulare County ends with several people shot
An illegal street race in Tulare County turned violent Sunday night after multiple shots were fired, sending five people to the hospital.
Bakersfield Now
BPD: Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and local agencies conduct gang enforcement operation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A multi-agency criminal gang enforcement operation including Homeland Security, FBI, DEA and local law enforcement was conducted Thursday morning, according to authorities. Details were scarce in a press release sent to Eyewitness News but the Bakersfield Police Department said that around 21 federal and state...
Ex-Condors trainer tried meeting person he believed was 15-year-old boy in sting operation: reports
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Former Bakersfield Condors athletic trainer Chad Drown attempted to meet someone he believed was a 15-year-old boy in a child sex sting conducted by sheriff’s detectives, according to court documents. Drown “turned the conversation sexual” after meeting the person on the gay dating app Grindr then made arrangements to meet, and […]
thesungazette.com
TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl
TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
MISSING CHILD: Isabella Antongiovanni, 12
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating an at-risk missing child.
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
Bakersfield Now
KCSO: Man in critical condition after suspected drive-by shooting in east Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man is in the hospital in critical condition after a shooting in east Bakersfield Sunday night. According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, November 6, 2022, at around 8:05 p.m., deputies were called to the 2600 block of Lynwood Street for a man who had been shot during what appears to be a drive-by-shooting.
Bakersfield PD search for 2 hit-and-run drivers involved in deadly pedestrian crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Investigators are searching for two drivers who struck a woman in southwest Bakersfield Friday night and fled the scene following the deadly crash. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to the 5100 block of Stockdale Highway at around 10:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a […]
KMJ
Body Found In Tulare County Orchard
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
Bakersfield Now
Suspect arrested in Chester Avenue shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (5:14 p.m.) A suspect in the major-injury shooting on Chester Avenue has been arrested, said the Bakersfield Police Department. Yarrico Sanchez, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested in the 1200 block of 40th Street, said police. He was arrested by homicide detectives and officers from the Violent Criminal Apprehension Team after they served a search warrant.
Kern County isn't as 'red' as you might think it is
Ahead of Tuesday's election, 23ABC took a look at voting trends during the last midterms. Looking back at the numbers voting and registration rates for midterm elections have fluctuated over time.
1 dead in motorcycle v. vehicle collision on China Grade Loop
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died Sunday after colliding with a pick-up truck on China Grade Loop, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving a Harley Davidson and a Ford F-250 was reported at 3:41 p.m. on China Grade Loop near Junction Road. The department’s investigation revealed Jason Wolfe, of Bakersfield, was […]
