Due to competition during the “crypto winter,” major cryptocurrencies and NFT efforts are now having trouble establishing their value. For instance, the status quo is being challenged by the amazing new cryptocurrency and NFT initiative The Hideaways (HDWY). The project offers a wide range of utilities to compete with more established currencies like Dogecoin (Doge) and Cosmos (ATOM) while just being in the initial round of its presale. Before the end of the year, market analysts forecast that The Hideaways (HDWY) price will climb by 4,000%; let’s look at why.

2 DAYS AGO