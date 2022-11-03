Read full article on original website
Sheboygan Woman Arrested Following Shots Fired Call
A Sheboygan woman has been taken into police custody after a shots fired incident over the weekend. According to the Sheboygan Police Department, officers were sent to the 1900 block of North 11th Street at around 8:30 Sunday evening on a report of shots being fired. When they arrived, the...
Manitowoc Police Asking for Help with Dog Biting Incident
The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a canine involved in a biting incident. Officers were called to Blue Rail Park at around 3:50 p.m. Monday. The victim told police that he was walking on the walkway by the fenced-in dog area near the...
NAMI of Manitowoc County to Host Mental Health Education Meeting Today
The Manitowoc branch of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) will be holding a Mental Health Education Meeting this evening. The meeting will be held at Painting Pathways, located at 1226 Washington Street from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Molly LaFond, a spiritual director for...
Manitowoc County Groups to Discuss Veteran Service Applications, Bridge and Dam Projects
There are two governmental meetings on the calendar today in Manitowoc County. First up is the Veteran Service Commission, which convened in the Heritage Center Building at 9:30 this morning. After the public was given time to voice their comments, the group reviewed applications for assistance. Then, at 4:00 this...
Manitowoc Fish And Game Unit to Meet Again This Wednesday
The Manitowoc Unit of County Fish & Game has announced that its next monthly meeting is going to be held Wednesday (November 9th)at 7:00 p.m. The speaker for the November meeting will be Collin Sherod, Manitowoc County Game Warden, to discuss the upcoming gun deer season and the early results of area bow hunting.
Door County Arson Suspect Was Allegedly Stalking the Owner’s Son
Some more details have come out about the man who is accused of starting a fire at a Door County supper club. 33-year-old Jonathan J. Polich is facing two counts of Arson of a Building after reportedly starting Mr. G’s Supper Club on fire last month. It is being...
Calumet County Investigators Investigating a Hit and Run Which Injured a Horse
The Calumet County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that injured a horse. The incident occurred on Firelane 13 in the Village of Harrison at around 8:00 Sunday evening. The Sheriff’s Department reports that a truck was driving north on Firelane 13 when it left the roadway, entered a...
Manitowoc Police Release Details Regarding 10th Street Crash
The Manitowoc Police Department has released more details regarding last night’s crash on the 10th Street bridge. According to a news release, officers and Fire Rescue teams were sent to the bridge at around 8:00 p.m. They were informed by witnesses that a vehicle was stopped at the lights...
Over 20% of Manitowoc Voters Cast Early Ballots
A large number of Manitowoc voters decided to cast their votes early. City Hall was open this weekend to take last-minute absentee ballots, and in total, 4,047 ballots have been received by the City Clerk’s Office. With 18,517 registered voters in the city, that means 21.8% of all registered...
Oconto Police Offer Reward in Missing Person Case
The Oconto Police Department is asking for help in a missing person case. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen Halloween night getting into a vehicle with an unknown male subject at a gas station near the Brookside Cemetery. His phone was found, and a search party began looking for Wenzel,...
Employment Assistance Offered At Manitowoc Public Library
Local residents can receive assistance in helping find employment through services offered this month at the Manitowoc Public Library. According to a news release, Department of Workforce Development staff will provide onsite services on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout November in MPL’s Franklin Street Room. Those include resumè writing, assistance...
Chilton Police Ask for Public’s Help in Locating Vehicle Involved in Hit and Run
The Chilton Police Department is asking for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run. The incident occurred at an unnamed Chilton restaurant on November 3rd, sometime between 10:30 and 11:00 a.m. A black compact vehicle reportedly backed into a parked motorcycle and left the scene. It is believed...
Two Rivers City Council to Honor Fallen Former Council Member, Discuss Comprehensive Plan and Budget
There are two meetings scheduled to start the week in the City of Two Rivers. First up is the Committee on Aging, which will convene at 8:30 this morning in the Senior Center Library. After receiving input from the public, the group will receive their regular committee reports. Then, at...
Manitowoc Public School District Board of Education to Hold Closed Session Meeting This Afternoon
The Manitowoc Public School District’s Board of Education will be gathering this afternoon for a closed-session meeting. The meeting will begin at 3:00 p.m. in the Board Room in the District Office on Lindbergh Drive. The only item on the agenda is to conduct a hearing regarding the recommendation...
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
Ground Broken for New Industrial Warehouse in Sheboygan
Ground was broken last week on a new industrial warehouse project in Sheboygan. The project at the corner of Horizon and South Business Drives is being completed by the Consolidated Construction Company out of Appleton. The structure will be known as the SouthPointe Enterprise Campus, and Consolidated Construction will be...
Manitowoc Road Closure Announced for This Week
A street near Downtown Manitowoc will be closed off to traffic starting today. According to Engineering Division Manager Greg Minikel, South 16th Street will be closed between Clark and Franklin Streets as crews will be installing utilities in that area. The project is expected to last through next week Monday,...
Manitowoc County Chamber Now Accepting Nominations for 2023 Awards Of Distinction
The Chamber of Manitowoc County is now accepting award nominations for their 2023 Awards of Distinction. Chamber Executive Director Karen Nichols said they’re now accepting nominations in the following award categories:. Athena. Collaboration. Education Impact. Joseph P. Schmitt Speak Up Award. Non-Profit Organization of the Year. Small Business of...
Sheboygan Falls Boy Honored by Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office for Helping Save His Mom’s Life
A four-year-old Sheboygan Falls boy is being praised as a hero after he saved his mother’s life. Kayla Moher suffers from chronic seizures, and during a recent episode, her son Logan called 911 to get her help. While on the line with 911 Dispatcher Sarah, Logan was able to...
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
