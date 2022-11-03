ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corcoran, CA

Skimmers found in ATMs at this Corcoran bank

YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G3gSX_0ixYlsKD00

CORCORAN, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Multiple Skimming devices had been found at an ATM location in Corcoran over the past month, according to the Corcoran Police Department.

Between October 5 and November 2, officials said three skimming devices were found at ATMs at the Bank of the West on 1045 Whitley Avenue.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eIpjj_0ixYlsKD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bWNZt_0ixYlsKD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VGTeF_0ixYlsKD00
Images of the skimmers recovered by the Corcoran Police Department

Officers said thieves place skimming devices in the ATMs so they can steal victims’ pin numbers as they are entered into the keypad. Investigators said several people had contacted the police department to report that money had been withdrawn from their accounts without authorization.

Everyone who reported that money had been taken out of their account still had their bank cards in their possession.

Officers believe that more people who have used the ATMs at this bank could have had their information stolen by the skimmer devices.

Anyone who believes they are a victim or have information about the skimmer devices is asked to call the Corcoran Police Department at (559) 992-5151.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Police update on Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New leads in the fatal shooting of a young mother, Yanelly Solorio-Rivera, and her three-week-old baby, Celine Solorio-Rivera, six weeks ago. Fresno police just released new video footage of who they believe is a suspect in the case from a nearby business. Investigators are now looking for the person in the […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Clovis family wakes up to torn, burnt pride flag

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Clovis family said they woke up to a disturbing scene over the weekend. They said they found their rainbow LGBT pride flag torn down and burnt in their front yard.  “I look at this as sort of a hate crime just because of the message that it leaves, burnt on […]
CLOVIS, CA
thesungazette.com

Three suspects arrested for vehicle, grand theft

On Nov. 2, a search warrant was served in the City of Delano where all three suspects Mayra Gudino, 27, Sitlali Gudino, 23, and Jesus Nunez, 32, were located and taken into custody. Officers located stolen property which included a Conure bird, a wedding ring and items purchased with the victim’s credit cards. Suspects Mayra Gudino, Sitlali Gudino, and Nunez were transported and booked into the Tulare County Pre-Trial Facility for vehicle theft, grand theft, conspiracy and fraudulent use of a credit card.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Detectives looking for Fresno catalytic converter thieves

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to identify catalytic converter thieves. According to deputies, on October 22 at around 4:00 a.m., a theft of a catalytic converter took place on a 2006 Honda Accord parked in a driveway along West Fremont Avenue, near Herndon and Palm […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Body Found In Tulare County Orchard

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A body was found in an orchard Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called out around 9:45 a.m. for a report of a body found in an orchard near Road 128 and Avenue 24 in Earlimart. When deputies...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Street race turned to shooting in Tulare, sheriff says

TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Multiple people were shot Sunday evening in Tulare at a street race that turned into a shooting, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say around 8:00 p.m. they were called out to Avenue 208 and Road 84 for shots fired. When deputies arrived on the scene, they discovered people […]
TULARE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Fresno joint child predator undercover operation

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 19 people identified in an undercover operation to identify sexual predators were arrested for allegedly attempting to contact a minor for sex and other related crimes, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say this was part of a joint undercover operation conducted by federal, state, and local law enforcement […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Woman with pipe wrench arrested after stealing cell phone, deputies say

ARMONA, Calif. ( ) – A woman in Armona was arrested Tuesday after allegedly threatening a homeowner and her neighbor with a pipe wrench, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they were dispatched around 4:10 p.m. to the 13000 block of 6th Street in Armona...
ARMONA, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO Adult Pre-Trial nurses exposed to fentanyl

TULARE COUNTY – The nationwide fentanyl epidemic has once again found its way to Tulare County, this time impacting our very own healthcare workers. On Saturday Oct. 29, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) detention deputies at the TCSO Adult Pre-Trial Facility noticed two inmates housed together who appeared to have overdosed. Custody and medical staff immediately responded and administered multiple doses of NARCAN. The inmates were then taken to a local hospital. While they were administering first aid, three nurses at the jail showed signs of fentanyl exposure and were taken to the hospital as well. One received NARCAN and all three are expected to be ok.
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy