Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eighteen Years Ago, A Hoax Caller Tricked a McDonald's Manager into Doing Unspeakable ActsSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
This Flea Market in Kentucky is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLouisville, KY
Mt. Washington Mayor Armstrong Falsely Attacks Stuart OwenMt. Washington GazetteMount Washington, KY
Yum! Brands prohibiting sale of Claudia Sanders Dinner House in Kentucky by its ownersAmarie M.Kentucky State
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
WHAS11
Louisville businesses offering deals, freebies for voters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville businesses are rewarding people who voted in the Kentucky Midterms on Tuesday with discounts or even free products. Most of the restaurants and stores participating stipulate that patrons should bring their "I Voted" wristband as proof they casted their ballots that day. Here's all...
WLKY.com
Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million
SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
Local Seltzery announces weekend partnership with Purrfect Day Café to benefit KHS
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Calling all animal lovers! The Local Seltzery announced they will be partnering with Purrfect Day Café and the Kentucky Humane Society (KHS) to help local pets looking for their forever home. The Louisville-based company is selling their Cranberry Ginger seltzers at Purrfect Day Café on...
Wave 3
Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
TARC offers free service to polling locations on Election Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — TARC says it will continue its part in helping the community reach the polls on Election Day. All TARC routes on Nov. 8 will be fare-free to provide free access to and from Kentucky General Election polling locations. Officials with TARC said they will have normal...
'I actually feel good like I helped the community': People held at Louisville jail cast votes in midterm elections
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, thousands of Kentuckians voted by absentee ballot. This year, that includes several dozen people incarcerated at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC). Under state law, people being held pre-trial who are otherwise eligible to vote, can do so. Dr. Maria...
LMPD renovates gym in fallen officer's honor
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is honoring a fallen detective by bringing her plans for a renovated gym to life. Diedre Mengedoht was a detective in the Second Division when she was killed in a crash on Christmas Even in 2018. In a video posted on Twitter, Major...
Wave 3
Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
'It's all about equity': Norton Healthcare to open new hospital in West Louisville in 2024
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For over a century, West Louisville has been a health care desert, but Norton Healthcare is changing that in 2024. Norton Healthcare President & CEO Russell Cox shared with community leaders what the West End Hospital and services will look like after a survey from residents.
In Your Backyard | The 'profound' legacy behind Whitney Young Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Atherton. Kennedy. Grace James. Familiar names dot the streets of Louisville, and adorn the walls of JCPS schools. Each name has a story, and many schools Louisvillians are so familiar with honor Kentuckians who've made an impact here and around the country. Whitney Young Elementary, for...
wdrb.com
Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
'I was secretly hating myself': Movie director suffered through conversion therapy in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Zach Meiners is unafraid to tell his own story. That fearlessness coupled with his classical training as a film maker has turned into a project that’s changing lives on a national level. “I am really lucky because I’ve been able to reclaim my story and...
wdrb.com
After spending millions, TARC's downtown Louisville electric bus fleet sits idle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- From his TARC stop at Broadway and 10th street to GE Building No. 5, Lanice Malone Jr. said it takes 45 minutes to get to work each day on the bus. Friday was even worse. "This bus is already late, so I'm probably going to get...
WLKY.com
Utility bill assistance now available for Jefferson County residents; how to apply
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Families in Jefferson County can begin receiving assistance to pay their utility bills as of Monday. The Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Service started accepting applications for the services on Friday, Nov. 4. To apply, a person's income has to meet specific guidelines. If...
WLKY.com
Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
Clarksville students honor beloved theater director with musical
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Get ready to head down the yellow brick road to Clarksville High School for a production that'll knock your ruby red slippers off. "The Wizard of Oz" will be performed from Nov. 10 to Nov. 19. The large cast includes over 50 Clarksville students from elementary to high school.
WLKY.com
More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
2022 Clarksville leaf collection schedule
CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Fall is here, which means yards are filling up with colorful leaves ahead of the winter season. Lucky for Clarksville residents, the Clarksville Public Works Department will be offering leaf collection. The leaf collection routes will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10....
Louisville neighborhood expresses concern over noise, pollution of planned concrete plant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — People within the Lake Forest neighborhood went to the Planning Commission Thursday to protest a planned concrete plant expected to be built in the area. They expressed concern over noise, increased traffic, congestion, dust and safety risks to everyone living in the subdivision. They argued that...
Wave 3
Family members memorialize man shot, killed outside KFC on Breckenridge Lane
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There is a growing memorial outside the Kentucky Fried Chicken on Breckenridge Lane in the Hikes Point area for 33-year old Quinton Jones, the man who Louisville Metro police identified as being shot and killed at the location on Friday. LMPD said around 7:15 p.m. on...
WHAS11
Louisville, KY
23K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Louisville local newshttps://www.whas11.com/
Comments / 3