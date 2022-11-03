ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHAS11

Louisville businesses offering deals, freebies for voters

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Several Louisville businesses are rewarding people who voted in the Kentucky Midterms on Tuesday with discounts or even free products. Most of the restaurants and stores participating stipulate that patrons should bring their "I Voted" wristband as proof they casted their ballots that day. Here's all...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Secretive whiskey company buys land in Shelbyville for $5.5 million

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A distilled spirts company that is being secretive about its product until it's ready has made a major land purchase in Kentucky. IJW Whiskey Co. has purchased land, potentially for its new development in Shelby County, according to Louisville Business First. IJW Whiskey Co...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Decision 2022: Still in custody, Quintez Brown will appear on Metro District 5 ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro District 5 in the West End includes the Chickasaw, Shawnee, Portland, and Russell neighborhoods. Democratic Councilwoman Donna Purvis is coming to the end of her first term and seeking a second. After several attempts to reach Purvis – beginning more than a month before Election Day – she officially declined an election-relation interview with WAVE News on Oct. 11, saying she was “not available.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD renovates gym in fallen officer's honor

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is honoring a fallen detective by bringing her plans for a renovated gym to life. Diedre Mengedoht was a detective in the Second Division when she was killed in a crash on Christmas Even in 2018. In a video posted on Twitter, Major...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kids wanted for robbing metro code inspector

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville code inspector is back to work after being robbed last week by two kids. The kids knocked the inspector down and stole her personal handgun. Code inspectors typically work alone documenting complaints about property violations. At least for this week, the inspectors will be...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Lexington 8-year-old applies for Drake's dishwasher job to buy Xbox

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Lexington boy who wanted an Xbox decided to roll up his sleeves and pay for it the old-fashioned way. According to a report by LEX 18, 8-year-old Nash Johnson submitted an application for a dishwasher job at the new Drake's location on Leestown Road in Lexington.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Millions of years of Louisville history uncovered during city's largest infrastructure project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Millions of years of Louisville history will soon be on display in the Kentucky Geological Survey's core library. Earlier this year, the Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District built a tunnel, 200-feet underground, to stop unwanted waste from getting into the Ohio River. It was the largest infrastructure project the city had seen to date, but that's not the only reason why MSD leaders are calling that project historical.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

More than 25 school districts in Kentucky closed due to illness

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — At least 25 Kentucky school districts have closed or used non-traditional instruction days in November due to illness, according to the Kentucky School Board Association. Four of the districts are in western Kentucky. The rest are east and north of Fayette County, including Fayette itself, and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

2022 Clarksville leaf collection schedule

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Fall is here, which means yards are filling up with colorful leaves ahead of the winter season. Lucky for Clarksville residents, the Clarksville Public Works Department will be offering leaf collection. The leaf collection routes will begin on Nov. 7 and will continue until Dec. 10....
CLARKSVILLE, IN
