Broome County, NY

The Whale 99.1 FM

Binghamton Man Sentenced for Louisa Street Burglary

A Binghamton man will spend seven years in New York State prison for breaking into a home on Louisa Street October 14 of last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Cory Nedley pleaded guilty to felony Burglary in the incident in which he and another person went into the home with the intent to commit a crime.
BINGHAMTON, NY
United Way of Broome Grant Applications Open

Proposals are open for the United Way of Broome County’s Strategic Communities Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations serving Broome County have until January 27, 2023 to submit proposals for the funding opportunity. A Request for Proposal (RFP) form and instructions can be downloaded at www.uwbroome.org/nonprofit-fundingsp. To access an online application,...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week

It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire

Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
Fire Damages Endicott Home

Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
ENDICOTT, NY
Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Cornell Halts All Frat Parties After Reports of Drugged Drinks

The president of Cornell University in Ithaca has announced that fraternity parties are being suspended following allegations that at least four students had been drugged. Martha Pollack issued a statement to Cornell students on Monday indicating she is "outraged and saddened" by the crime alerts issued by university police after the reported incidents.
ITHACA, NY
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons

Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home

No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
MAINE, NY
New Binghamton Youth Program Addresses Trauma, Addiction & Street Violence

The City of Binghamton is helping to fund a new youth program in the Binghamton City School District to combat addiction and violence among young people. The Street Addiction Institute provides trauma-informed intervention and violence prevention to children and teens. The City is providing $250,000 through the new one-million dollar youth fund approved in the latest municipal budget for 2022-2023.
BINGHAMTON, NY
Binghamton, NY
ABOUT

The Whale 99.1 FM plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

