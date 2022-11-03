Read full article on original website
You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
This Is The Least Populated County In New York State
Funny how your take on life changes as you age. I grew up in the country. Since we were so far from town, I rarely got out of our rural home area. I couldn't wait to turn 18 and move out. I did just that and immediately moved to the city.
Binghamton Man Sentenced for Louisa Street Burglary
A Binghamton man will spend seven years in New York State prison for breaking into a home on Louisa Street October 14 of last year. The Broome County District Attorney’s office says 20-year-old Cory Nedley pleaded guilty to felony Burglary in the incident in which he and another person went into the home with the intent to commit a crime.
United Way of Broome Grant Applications Open
Proposals are open for the United Way of Broome County’s Strategic Communities Grant Program. Nonprofit organizations serving Broome County have until January 27, 2023 to submit proposals for the funding opportunity. A Request for Proposal (RFP) form and instructions can be downloaded at www.uwbroome.org/nonprofit-fundingsp. To access an online application,...
Three Injured Jumping from Window of Burning Southside Binghamton Home
City of Binghamton fire officials say they found three residents of a South Side house lying on the ground after they had jumped from a second floor window of their burning home overnight November 7-8. The fire at 83 Rush Avenue near Binghamton General Hospital was reported at midnight. Binghamton...
Greenway Work to Delay Binghamton, Vestal Traffic for Weeks
People who travel on Route 434 between Vestal and downtown Binghamton should brace for traffic tie-ups continuing into next month. Eastbound and westbound motorists have faced lengthy delays along the Vestal Parkway near the city line in recent months due to construction work on a bike and pedestrian pathway. Traffic...
Unusually High Southern Tier COVID Death Rate for Week
It’s been a particularly hard week for the Southern Tier when it comes to the ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic. While the number of new cases of COVID-19 in Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware and Tioga Counties have been maintaining at rates of a few dozen a day in Broome County to a low of zero on Tuesday, November 1 in Delaware County, there have been an unusually high number of COVID deaths reported in the Southern Tier over the week from October 31 to November 4.
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Two Dead in Sayre House Fire
Two people are dead in a house fire in Bradford County, Pennsylvania that was reported in the early morning hours of Sunday, November 6. Several news outlets are reporting the blaze in the 400 block of Bensley Street at the corner of Robb Street in the Milltown neighborhood of Sayre broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday, November 6.
The Red Kettles Are Coming And The Binghamton Salvation Army Needs You
The Salvation Army has been around since 1865 and has been an evangelical part of the church and the United States ever since. My Grandmother, Marie Kipp was a member of the Salvation Army and when she talked about it, she had such great passion in her voice. It was one of the most rewarding experiences in her life.
The Perfect Birthday Gift That Will Keep On Giving For Months To Come
November 3rd is a very popular day in the Pitcher household with my sister Michelle, my Uncle Dale and my daughter Tara all celebrating a birthday today...Oh yeah, it's my birthday too. I've mentioned in the past that I know how the Pitcher family celebrates Valentine's Day but my mom...
Fire Damages Endicott Home
Authorities are investigating the cause of a two-alarm fire on Sunday, November 6 that damaged a home in Endicott. Authorities were called to the house at the corner of North Page Avenue and West Franklin Street after 6 a.m. and a second alarm was sounded. Firefighters and apparatus from four...
Binghamton Murder Suspect Found Dead at Broome Jail
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death in the county jail of a defendant in an upcoming murder trial. Broome County Sheriff David Harder reportedly has confirmed to WIVT and WBNG TV that Mitchell Lindow, who was awaiting trial in the stabbing death December 2 of 36-year-old David Royes Junior at an apartment on Main Street in Binghamton, was found dead in his cell Friday morning. Lindow was not believed to have been suffering from any medical conditions prior to being discovered by corrections officers at around 7 a.m. He reportedly had last been seen alive at 3 a.m.
Cornell Halts All Frat Parties After Reports of Drugged Drinks
The president of Cornell University in Ithaca has announced that fraternity parties are being suspended following allegations that at least four students had been drugged. Martha Pollack issued a statement to Cornell students on Monday indicating she is "outraged and saddened" by the crime alerts issued by university police after the reported incidents.
Clear Skies & Cold Temperatures Greet Southern Tier Voters
Voters have clear weather to head to the polls to vote in the midterm elections November 8. In New York, the polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. while in Pennsylvania, the polls are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Big races locally are for the New York State...
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
Fire Damages Town of Maine Home
No injuries are reported in a two-alarm blaze November 4 in the Town of Maine. Fire crews were called to a home at 510 Edson Road at Fredericks Road at around 6:56 a.m. with a report of a house on fire. The fire was in the Town of Maine Fire...
NY State Police Release ID of Toddler Killed in Plainfield Crash
New York State Police are releasing the names of the toddler who died in a crash Wednesday night, November 2 in Otsego County and the two adults and four other children who were hurt. An updated news release from the New York State Police Troop C headquarters in Sidney reports...
New Binghamton Youth Program Addresses Trauma, Addiction & Street Violence
The City of Binghamton is helping to fund a new youth program in the Binghamton City School District to combat addiction and violence among young people. The Street Addiction Institute provides trauma-informed intervention and violence prevention to children and teens. The City is providing $250,000 through the new one-million dollar youth fund approved in the latest municipal budget for 2022-2023.
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
